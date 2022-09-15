Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks QB Geno Smith To Be Inducted Into West Virginia University Hall Of Fame Saturday

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Very Dangerous': 49ers QB Trey Lance a 'Major Concern' vs. Seahawks?
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't hold back praises for Lance, who he said could cause his defense some problems.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Yardbarker
Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?
The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
How Tyler Lockett used insider knowledge to beat Russell Wilson, Broncos
The Seattle Seahawks’ week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos was full of storylines. Russell Wilson playing against his longtime teammate Tyler Lockett is just one of them. With the Seahawks’ recent release of their week 1 Mic ’d-up video, a new storyline has been revealed. During...
Comments / 0