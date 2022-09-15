ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Thursday Round-Up: Seahawks QB Geno Smith To Be Inducted Into West Virginia University Hall Of Fame Saturday

By Maliik Obee
seattle Seahawks
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy