Michigan State

Comments / 7

The Man With No Name
2d ago

Our power supply problems are not related to "climate change" but is positively related to the reduction of sufficient power as the results of shutting down the existing facilities and not replacing the power they produced and pretending that the increase in windmills will solve the problem that our government has created. The addition of EV's will completely exasperate everything.

Jason Gibbs
2d ago

This is why I won't own an electric stove. At least when my power goes out in the winter I can make hot food and drinks or turn on my oven for warmth. Yeah, I understand not to run it with the house completly sealed up. If I had an electric stove I wouldn't even have drinkable water in the winter because you cant drink a block of ice.

natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
1470 WFNT

Is It Legal to Bury Your Pet on Your Property in Michigan?

Simply put, yes, it's legal to bury your pet on your property if you live in Michigan. However, there are a couple of rules that you'll need to follow. According to Nursing Pets, in Michigan, your pets must be buried or disposed of within 24 hours. In addition, you have to bury them at least 2 feet deep and 2.5 feet away from other pet graves. Make sure to bury them away enough from a water source as well.
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kyle Schepperley

Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan

The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
NEW HAVEN, MI
Outsider.com

Rare ‘Gustnado’ Caught on Camera in Michigan, And It’s the Stuff of Nightmares

You’ve definitely heard of, or even seen, a tornado before. And firenadoes have become much more common out West as global warming has intensified the severity of annual wildfires. However, have you ever heard of a gustnado? Rare footage captures the moment a gustnado, different from a tornado, descended on Michigan. And the gray swirl of dust and clouds, which you can view below, is absolutely insane.
MICHIGAN STATE
HollywoodLife

Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel Warns ‘The Lives Of Women Are On The Ballot’

Michigan voters literally have a choice in the midterms about whether they or their daughters, sisters, wives, and granddaughters can be saved if they experience life-threatening pregnancy complications. They will have to decide whether any of their female loved ones who are raped or are victims of incest, can get an abortion if they become pregnant. They will also be voting on whether to allow or prevent women in the state of Michigan from being jailed for several years if they use prescription medication or any other method to induce an abortion.
MICHIGAN STATE
lostinmichigan.net

Michigan’s Deadly Knights Templar Locomotive

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This steam locomotive sits in R.A. Greene Park in Jackson. The Grand Trunk Western 5030 was built in 1912 and proudly pulled train cars along Michigan’s railroad tracks for years. On June 5th, 1923 A train was commissioned to take the Knights Templars of Michigan to a Masonic convention in Flint. The 5030 picked up passengers in Grand Rapids, Ionia, and stops along the way. As it was traveling near Durand the gravel roadbed gave way and the train derailed killing the engineer and fireman and three other passengers. 32 other Knight Templars riding the train were injured.
JACKSON, MI
