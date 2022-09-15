Read full article on original website
Avalon Purchases Bannings Tavern During Its Theatre’s 100th Anniversary Year
The Avalon Foundation purchased Bannings Tavern, completing its ownership of the entire Avalon Theatre Building in downtown Easton. Both the Bannings Tavern real estate and business were owned by Easton residents, Tom Haschen and Chef Stephen Mangasarian, along with other minority owners. The Avalon Board of Trustees had long seen ownership of the entire Theatre building as integral to its long-term plan, but it was Mr. Haschen who initiated the sale by approaching the Avalon to discuss his desire to divest of the property and business.
talbotspy.org
Mid-Shore Food: Pope’s Tavern Welcomes Chefs Weston Anderson and Chef Chris McNair
Weston Anderson spent his formative years in Davidsonville, Maryland and grew up cooking Southern American fare. He began working in commercial kitchens at age 16 in Annapolis where he gained experience with food preparation and as a short order cook. He learned everything from cutting fish to steaming clams. After gaining some experience he moved to Los Angeles to further refine his skills. In 2015, Wes made his way back to his roots and relocated to the Eastern Shore and obtained experience in St. Michaels. Here at Pope’s Tavern, Wes enjoys creativity involved integrating the Italian fair with the weekly specials and the positive feedback from our customers.
The Dispatch
Furnace Town To Host Renaissance Faire
BERLIN– Sword fights, stilt walkers and turkey legs are among the countless medieval attractions on tap for next weekend’s Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town. On Sept. 24 and 25, Furnace Town Historic Site will host its second annual Renaissance Faire. The two-day event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., will include live music, crafts and games, and food and drink, as well as demonstrations of ancient arts like broom making, spinning and woodworking.
starpublications.online
Connection Cafe welcomes the Timmons Family
After touring the Eastern Seaboard states and Canada for decades, the Timmons Family concentrates on singing their country gospel right here on the Eastern Shore. On Sunday, Sept. 18 from 6–8 p.m. you can catch them at The Connection Café in Laurel. You’ll enjoy gospel music through the use of fiddle, guitars, mandolin, banjo, stand up bass and familial vocal harmonies as the Timmons Family presents awesome favorites such as The Purple Robe. Connection Café is a once a month live music ministry within Connection Church, 28714 Seaford Rd. in Laurel. Tasty treats will be served! For information or to talk about your group singing at The Café, contact Kathy.ConnectionCafe@yahoo.com.
OC Bikefest 2022 – Images & 360ºs
OC Bikefest 2022 is underway. The inlet opens later in the afternoon while the vendor village was in full swing before noon. We took a tour of the inlet area while sound checks were going on on the main stage. People were on the secondary stage as well, making sure that everything was ready for the throngs of bikers who will flow off the boardwalk and into the inlet area to enjoy OC Bikefest 2022 with the vendors, food, alcohol (where sales benefit local non-profits), and the live music. For more information, click here.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Salisbury, MD (with Photos & Maps)
Salisbury, Maryland, has a selection of restaurants that customers can choose from to have a delicious meal. I want to introduce a comprehensive list of the best restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland, that customers will enjoy. The list includes fifteen restaurants that have been established in Salisbury, Maryland, which are listed below:
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Tribe hosts 44th annual Powwow
The Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the highlight of the year for the tribe with roots dating back to before the 1600s. Centered in and around Millsboro and Oak Orchard, the tribe had a long road but was officially recognized as an incorporated body by the state of Delaware March 10, 1881. There were 31 members to that body, including four of Chief Natosha Carmine’s four great-grandfathers.
WMDT.com
Farm markets prepare for pumpkin season, inflation/weather conditions create challenges
SALISBURY, Md.- They’re usually orange in color, ridged, and come in all shapes and sizes. We’re talking pumpkins!. With fall right around the corner, places like Adkins Farm Market in Salisbury are gearing up for the crowds. “We have a lot of women that come in at this time of year that look for that perfect pumpkin and they will last. They should last till thanksgiving,” Owner Tammy Adkins said.
The Dispatch
Berlin Love Day Date Approved
BERLIN – Despite concerns from staff, the Berlin Town Council approved plans for a late September event at Henry Park. The council on Monday approved a request from a local nonprofit to host the second annual Love Day at Henry Park on Sept. 25. Staff expressed concern about the fact that the event had been proposed at the last minute and occurred on the same weekend as the Berlin Fiddlers Convention.
Cape Gazette
The endless round of buying, cooking, eating – ain’t it grand!
We cook. We eat. We buy stuff. We eat some more. It’s what we do. Our very own Culinary Coast (thank you, Southern Delaware Tourism, for coining that perfect description) is rife with James Beard Foundation Award winners, nominees, finalists and semifinalists. We even have a few chefs who have whomped up vittles for Michelin-starred eateries. Also, international restaurant reviewer Zagat sends me their annual local pick hits for editing and updating before they are published. All in all, this tiny resort town has earned an impressive reputation not only with diners, but also with home cooks.
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza to renovate Grand Slam in Lewes
Since 1986, Grotto Pizza’s Grand Slam restaurant has greeted southbound visitors to the beach with its Route 1 location just south of the Five Points intersection near Lewes. This fall, the 10,500-square-foot landmark is getting a facelift. “We will remain operational throughout the renovation,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president...
Cape Gazette
Remember the Happy Day Club in Lewes
A family’s side hustle in Lewes – a home-based speakeasy – brought them into leadership of a community gathering place for the city’s Black community, where they ran a must-see show featuring regional and national talent. And then it all ended in a fire. That was...
talbotspy.org
One Mission Cambridge Expands Services with Community Dinners
Since opening its doors in June, One Mission Cambridge has assisted 362 residents at its mission center at 614 Race Street in Cambridge. Each month since then, the number of people assisted has grown significantly. “To meet the growing needs among residents and to offer fellowship to our neighbors, on...
WMDT.com
Easton officer awarded
EASTON, Md. – Officer Kyle Hardy was chosen as the Officer of the 2nd Quarter for 2022. Hardy is assigned to Patrol Division 1, and officials say he has a positive attitude and is ready for whatever comes his way. We want to hear your good news, just email...
WMDT.com
Week 3 Bayside Final Scores
SALISBURY, Md. – Week 3 in the Bayside saw another WiHi blowout, an incredible last-second score in Salisbury, and a huge road win for Kent Island.
Cape Gazette
Peninsula Ladies Golf puts on second invitational
The Peninsula Ladies Golf Association held its second annual invitational golf tournament Sept. 7 at The Peninsula Golf and Country Club near Long Neck. During the competition, 108 golfers from 26 different clubs participated, followed by lunch and an awards ceremony. The event was sponsored by Schell Brothers. Freedom Boat...
WMDT.com
Salisbury’s village for those experiencing homelessness will be up and running soon
SALISBURY, Md.- Pallet homes will be putting roofs over people’s heads that are experiencing homelessness at Anne Street Village, in Salisbury’s East Church Street neighborhood. This initiative has been in the making for about two years. But, in late October, unsheltered people will now have access to these 24 temperature-controlled units.
Bingo Scratch-off Delivers $50,000 Prize to St. Mary’s Mom
A Lottery fan from Southern Maryland was at one of her favorite retailers, playing her lucky numbers in Pick 5, when she decided to give the $20 Bonus Bingo X20 game a try. “I was looking at the scratch-offs,” she said, “and I looked at the bingo ticket and I said to myself, ‘Let me buy one.’” When […]
Cape Gazette
