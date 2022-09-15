Read full article on original website
“Let’s Werq” Drag Showcase at Slate (SF)
Get your tickets now for Let’s Werq Drag Showcase at Slate! We are celebrating Samuel’s birthday Saturday September 17th 6:30-8:00pm 🥳 Tickets are $10. 21 and up. Valid ID required. Bartenders will be ready with a selection of cocktails, wine, and beer. Host: Sage Sanchez Munro. Beats:...
Gold Bloc: Liquid Dreams + Mz Worthy at Phoenix Hotel (SF)
Step into a Liquid Dream with the Gold Bloc fam and the fabulous Mz Worthy as we soak up the last of the summer sun poolside at the beautiful Phoenix hotel in San Francisco!. Joining her on the decks will be resident Gold bloc artists hand-picked from the Groove Cruise lineup so bring your shades and dancing shoes because we’re going to get dreamy!
Babylon Salon Fall 2022 Performance
Dang! This event has already taken place. On Saturday, Sept 17, Babylon Salon presents a can’t-miss lineup, with Charlie Jane Anders (The Unstoppable Trilogy); Vanessa Hua (Forbidden City), Ingrid Rojas Contreras (The Man Who Could Move Clouds); Jonathan Escoffery (If I Survive You); with live comedy by Zoe O. Young (McSweeney’s, Berkeley Rep)!
2020 Latina Grammy winner Flamenco Guitarist Antonio Rey “Flamenco Sin Fronteras” (SF)
Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco, Pamela Nicolas and Fredy Cortes present. Flamenco Sin Fronteras with Flamenco Guitarist and 2020 Latin Grammy Award winner Antonio Rey. with guest Artists Carola Zertuche Flamenco Dancer, Jorge Liceaga Flamenco Guitarist and Diego Alvarez Percussionist. For the first time in San Francisco Presenting his lates...
Second Hand Saturday Surf Swap (SF)
Sunset Mercantile (Outer Sunset) | 37th Avenue between Ortega & Pacheco St., San Francisco, CA. Join us for vintage finds galore at our monthly Second Hand Saturday, September 17th, and every third Saturday May-November, 10am-4pm on a closed-to-traffic 37th Ave at Ortega. Come celebrate Fall and grab some back to school sustainable items that you might have missed. There will be no shortage of vintage/secondhand fashion, accessories and home goods & collectibles. Our vintage clothing vendors have always been strong, but we are seeing a growing presence of yard sale vendors with super cool, nostalgic collectibles sure to excite all age groups.
Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival 2022
Dang! This event has already taken place. The 65th Annual Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival is the place for amazing art, crafts, music, food, and community fun. The longest running West Coast juried art festival with over 130 highly competitive fine artists from around the country. Taking place in Old Mill Park redwoods on Sept.17 & 18 from 10am – 5pm. Free shuttle service from various locations. $20 GA at the gate. $15 Seniors, Free for students, children under 12, teachers & active-duty military. Bicycle rider discounts. Visit: mvfaf.org.
6th Annual Richmond District Autumn Moon Festival (2022)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Autumn Moon Festival celebrations have been held throughout Asia for well over 1,000 years. This holiday is a time to reflect upon the bounty of the summer harvest, the fullness of the moon, and the myth of the immortal moon Goddess, Chang-O, who lives in the moon. The Moon Festival is often considered a “Chinese Thanksgiving” because of its celebration of gratitude and inclusion of abundant food – including the popular moon cake.
Balboa Park Neighborhood Cleanup
Dang! This event has already taken place. Help us clean up the neighborhood around Balboa Park. Meet at Balboa Park near the pool (39 Havelock St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this Google Form or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event...
Oktoberfest Downtown Redwood City 2022
Redwood City’s premier fall event, Oktoberfest Downtown Redwood City features a fabulous traditional German Oktoberfest setting – complete with over 1,100 feet of “family style” bench seating – lots of fun and merriment, music, dancing, contests, cold beer and other beverages, food, and more. The event runs from Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25, when the huge decked-out Oktoberfest tent transforms Courthouse Square, for revelers of all ages to enjoy!
(re)Discover Downtown San Leandro Block Party
Downtown San Leandro may surprise you! Join us for live music with the world-class funk/soul musicians of Collectivity, East Bay favorite Dee Coco & Mixx Co., and the Puerto Rican salsa beats of the Latin Rhythm Boys!. There will also be local beer from Drakes, 21st Amendment, and Fieldwork, a...
Step/Song/Story: Sunday Dance/Poetry/DJ Series Salesforce Rooftop Park (SF)
Step/Song/Story: Sunday Dance/Poetry/DJ Series Salesforce Rooftop Park (SF) Conceived, curated, and choreographed by Co-Artistic Director Katerina Wong, Step/Song/Story is a live, collaborative storytelling event that will bring together Bay Area-based dancers, musicians, and text-based/literary artists for a public cross-disciplinary performance. On the third Sunday of each month from September-November, the Main Plaza of TJPA’s Salesforce Park will come alive with original choreography, live music, and the spoken word, to celebrate the power of each individual medium to move us, and amplify the transformative experience that occurs when they come together in creative conversation. Performances are free and will take place twice each day at 12pm and 2pm. Each month will feature a mix of different contributors alongside RAWdance, to highlight the expansive array of local artistic voices and perspectives. Step/Song/Story is presented in partnership with the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, owner and operator of the Salesforce Transit Center and Rooftop Park.
Hayes Valley Community Cleanup
Dang! This event has already taken place. Help us clean up Hayes Valley with The Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association (HVNA). Meet at Patricia’s Green. All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email greening@hayesvalleysf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event...
5th Annual UN International Day of Peace (Castro Valley)
Dang! This event has already taken place. The East Bay Regional Park District is celebrating its 5th annual UN International Day of Peace on Saturday, September 17, from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm at Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley. The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.
The Decolonized Kitchen with Maribel Garcia
Dang! This event has already taken place. The Decolonized Kitchen is a gathering for anyone looking to learn in a community about indigenous foodways, ethnobotany, and cooking! Join Maribel Garcia for a morning of connection and claim while we learn about our native plant relatives one recipe at a time. This will be a two-hour session involving discussion, a presentation, and a cook along.
Oktoberfest 2022 Annual Financial District Block Party
San Francisco’s historic, beloved German restaurant, Schroeder’s, welcomes the 129th Oktoberfest with its annual over-the-top block party on Friday, September 16, 2022. Celebrations will include live music, German beer, Bavarian bites, and beer games like stein chugging, stein holding, costume contests, and more. Don Lederhosen or Drndl and proudly proclaim: “Prost!”
“Fiestas Fridas” Frida Kahlo Walking Tour of San Fransicso
Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with Fiestas Fridas!. We bring you a Frida Kahlo walking tour of San FranFrida. We are visiting some of the most iconic Frida sites in SF!. You will get to step on ground that Frida herself walked on while she was in SF 80 years ago. You will learn tons of cool Frida Facts from her time in San FranFrida, her loves and her pain.
2022 California Soul Food Cookout and Festival (Pleasanton)
The California Soul-Food Cookout and Festival is an exclusive two-day event that has it all. We’ve put together an incredible lineup for our 2022 California Soul-Food Cookout and Festival in Pleasanton, Ca. With over 12,000 expected attendees, thirty-five food truck vendors, let us not forget our small business vendors, eleven confirmed artists performing, and all at one great location!
Outer Richmond Balboa Cleanup
Help us and the Park Presidio-Sunset Lion’s Club clean up along Balboa Street in the Outer Richmond. Meet in front of Balboa Theatre (3630 Balboa St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/450069/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
Richmond District Cleanup
Help us clean up trash in the Richmond District, then stay afterwards to meet fellow volunteers. Meet in front of Internet Archive (300 Funston Ave). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event...
Glassy Arts Festival + Marketplace (SF)
On Sunday, September 18th between 4pm and 7pm, check out the first ever Glassy Arts Festival and Marketplace, located at San Francisco’s newest outdoor venue, The Crossing at East Cut. In partnership with En2Action and Public Glass, the event will feature live glass art demos (hand-blown glass) by Public Glass artisans, a showcase of authentic glass retail products, a variety of food options from En2Action small business owners, Gumbo Social and Yes Pudding, and The Crossing’s kiosks, including MarBar and Cream and Sugar and drinks by The Greyhound. Guests can enjoy live music and check out featured artists and vendors from Bayview/Hunters Point. There will be a kids arts and crafts workshop for a take home memento.
