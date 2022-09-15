Step/Song/Story: Sunday Dance/Poetry/DJ Series Salesforce Rooftop Park (SF) Conceived, curated, and choreographed by Co-Artistic Director Katerina Wong, Step/Song/Story is a live, collaborative storytelling event that will bring together Bay Area-based dancers, musicians, and text-based/literary artists for a public cross-disciplinary performance. On the third Sunday of each month from September-November, the Main Plaza of TJPA’s Salesforce Park will come alive with original choreography, live music, and the spoken word, to celebrate the power of each individual medium to move us, and amplify the transformative experience that occurs when they come together in creative conversation. Performances are free and will take place twice each day at 12pm and 2pm. Each month will feature a mix of different contributors alongside RAWdance, to highlight the expansive array of local artistic voices and perspectives. Step/Song/Story is presented in partnership with the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, owner and operator of the Salesforce Transit Center and Rooftop Park.

