Oakland has announced plans to return about 5 acres of land owned by the city to Indigenous stewardship. The Oakland City Council will hold hearings to consider conveying the site, known as Sequoia Point, to the Indigenous women-led non-profit, Sogorea Te’ Land Trust, and the East Bay Ohlone tribe, Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation. The City would grant a cultural conservation easement in perpetuity to the Land Trust, allowing the Land Trust to immediately use the land for natural resource restoration, cultural practices, public education, and to plan for additional future uses.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO