funcheap.com
5th Annual UN International Day of Peace (Castro Valley)
Dang! This event has already taken place. The East Bay Regional Park District is celebrating its 5th annual UN International Day of Peace on Saturday, September 17, from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm at Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley. The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire.
funcheap.com
The Decolonized Kitchen with Maribel Garcia
Dang! This event has already taken place. The Decolonized Kitchen is a gathering for anyone looking to learn in a community about indigenous foodways, ethnobotany, and cooking! Join Maribel Garcia for a morning of connection and claim while we learn about our native plant relatives one recipe at a time. This will be a two-hour session involving discussion, a presentation, and a cook along.
funcheap.com
California Coastal Cleanup Day (2022)
Dang! This event has already taken place. This year celebrate California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17th or anytime in September by doing your part!. Beach cleanups start at our own front doors. Trash can travel through storm drains, creeks, and rivers to become beach pollution. This September let’s help clean our beaches by cleaning up in our own neighborhoods and local natural areas.
funcheap.com
Babylon Salon Fall 2022 Performance
Dang! This event has already taken place. On Saturday, Sept 17, Babylon Salon presents a can’t-miss lineup, with Charlie Jane Anders (The Unstoppable Trilogy); Vanessa Hua (Forbidden City), Ingrid Rojas Contreras (The Man Who Could Move Clouds); Jonathan Escoffery (If I Survive You); with live comedy by Zoe O. Young (McSweeney’s, Berkeley Rep)!
funcheap.com
Oakland Plans to Return Land to Indigenous Group
Oakland has announced plans to return about 5 acres of land owned by the city to Indigenous stewardship. The Oakland City Council will hold hearings to consider conveying the site, known as Sequoia Point, to the Indigenous women-led non-profit, Sogorea Te’ Land Trust, and the East Bay Ohlone tribe, Confederated Villages of Lisjan Nation. The City would grant a cultural conservation easement in perpetuity to the Land Trust, allowing the Land Trust to immediately use the land for natural resource restoration, cultural practices, public education, and to plan for additional future uses.
funcheap.com
2022 California Soul Food Cookout and Festival (Pleasanton)
The California Soul-Food Cookout and Festival is an exclusive two-day event that has it all. We’ve put together an incredible lineup for our 2022 California Soul-Food Cookout and Festival in Pleasanton, Ca. With over 12,000 expected attendees, thirty-five food truck vendors, let us not forget our small business vendors, eleven confirmed artists performing, and all at one great location!
funcheap.com
Hayes Valley Community Cleanup
Dang! This event has already taken place. Help us clean up Hayes Valley with The Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association (HVNA). Meet at Patricia’s Green. All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email greening@hayesvalleysf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event...
funcheap.com
Bay Area’s New $2.50 On-Demand Shuttle Launches
Milpitas residents have another transportation option designed to fill some of the gaps not served by public transit. Milpitas SMART will provide convenient, affordable, and on-demand connections to the Great Mall, City Hall, Milpitas Transit Center and VTA light rail stops. The new service — Simple Mobile Access to Reliable...
funcheap.com
2020 Latina Grammy winner Flamenco Guitarist Antonio Rey “Flamenco Sin Fronteras” (SF)
Theatre Flamenco of San Francisco, Pamela Nicolas and Fredy Cortes present. Flamenco Sin Fronteras with Flamenco Guitarist and 2020 Latin Grammy Award winner Antonio Rey. with guest Artists Carola Zertuche Flamenco Dancer, Jorge Liceaga Flamenco Guitarist and Diego Alvarez Percussionist. For the first time in San Francisco Presenting his lates...
funcheap.com
Balboa Park Neighborhood Cleanup
Dang! This event has already taken place. Help us clean up the neighborhood around Balboa Park. Meet at Balboa Park near the pool (39 Havelock St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this Google Form or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event...
funcheap.com
Gold Bloc: Liquid Dreams + Mz Worthy at Phoenix Hotel (SF)
Step into a Liquid Dream with the Gold Bloc fam and the fabulous Mz Worthy as we soak up the last of the summer sun poolside at the beautiful Phoenix hotel in San Francisco!. Joining her on the decks will be resident Gold bloc artists hand-picked from the Groove Cruise lineup so bring your shades and dancing shoes because we’re going to get dreamy!
funcheap.com
Oktoberfest Downtown Redwood City 2022
Redwood City’s premier fall event, Oktoberfest Downtown Redwood City features a fabulous traditional German Oktoberfest setting – complete with over 1,100 feet of “family style” bench seating – lots of fun and merriment, music, dancing, contests, cold beer and other beverages, food, and more. The event runs from Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25, when the huge decked-out Oktoberfest tent transforms Courthouse Square, for revelers of all ages to enjoy!
funcheap.com
San Francisco’s Opera at the Ballpark Returns (Nov. 11)
Opening night for Verdi’s “La Traviata” will be bigger than ever with the return of Opera at the Ballpark, a free community event held at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. Enjoy your opera with a side of garlic fries, in one of the most...
funcheap.com
“Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans” Global Mural Festival (Emeryville)
The global mural festival “Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans” splashes down in Emeryville Sep. 12-17. Join us on Friday evening, Sep. 16th at Public Market Emeryville for the culminating festival event to include a film screening and panel talk with artists and community leaders. Throughout the week, artists...
funcheap.com
“Let’s Werq” Drag Showcase at Slate (SF)
Get your tickets now for Let’s Werq Drag Showcase at Slate! We are celebrating Samuel’s birthday Saturday September 17th 6:30-8:00pm 🥳 Tickets are $10. 21 and up. Valid ID required. Bartenders will be ready with a selection of cocktails, wine, and beer. Host: Sage Sanchez Munro. Beats:...
funcheap.com
6th Alameda Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival
Bringing together a stellar combination of world class Blues bands, a wide variety of crafted Brews, and mouthwatering BBQ from many Bay Area favorites. This free community event also features an Art Fair, kids zone, sweet treats and more!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as...
funcheap.com
Crews Testing SF’s Central Subway (Trains Every 4-10 Minutes)
The long-awaited, much delayed, Central Subway in San Francisco is finally coming along. Crews are testing the headways every 4 to 10 minutes. Thanks so much to SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin for sharing the sped-up video of the 5-minute journey from Brannan Street to Rose Pak Chinatown Station.
funcheap.com
San Jose’s “Viva CalleSJ”: 6-Miles of Open Streets for Dedicated Biking & Walking
Viva CalleSJ is a free program that temporarily closes miles of San Jose streets to bring communities together to walk, bike, skate, play, and explore the city like never before. Join us on September 18, 2022, for 6 miles of open streets. There is no “start” or “finish” on a...
funcheap.com
6th Annual Richmond District Autumn Moon Festival (2022)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Autumn Moon Festival celebrations have been held throughout Asia for well over 1,000 years. This holiday is a time to reflect upon the bounty of the summer harvest, the fullness of the moon, and the myth of the immortal moon Goddess, Chang-O, who lives in the moon. The Moon Festival is often considered a “Chinese Thanksgiving” because of its celebration of gratitude and inclusion of abundant food – including the popular moon cake.
funcheap.com
Outer Richmond Balboa Cleanup
Help us and the Park Presidio-Sunset Lion’s Club clean up along Balboa Street in the Outer Richmond. Meet in front of Balboa Theatre (3630 Balboa St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page (https://www.mobilize.us/togethersf/event/450069/) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
