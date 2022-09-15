Read full article on original website
Related
Model claims Adam Levine asked to name baby after her following affair
An Instagram model who claims she had an affair with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine has alleged that he asked to name his new baby after her. Sumner Stroh, a 23-year-old model, made the allegations in a TikTok video on Monday. “I was having an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” she began. “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited.”While she did not clarify how long ago the alleged relationship took place, she went on to state that the man was the Maroon 5 frontman and...
Comments / 0