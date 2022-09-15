ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 BMW M5 unofficial renderings preview saloon's revamped styling

Every spy shot of the upcoming BMW M5 has shown the car covered in camouflage. It’s starting to lose some coverings, but the final design remains hidden. Thankfully, Kolesa.ru has shared a pair of predictive renderings that attempt to preview the high-performance saloon’s final styling. The camouflage has...
Scientists deploy AI to optimise charging curve for 10-minute top up

Fast charging curves are the result of protocols put in place by automakers as a means to prolong battery life. You could, theoretically, maintain maximum charging speed until the end of the charge, but this would harm the batteries, so after a certain point, the charging speed tapers off and becomes quite low as the state of charge approaches 100 percent.
Watch Koenigsegg CC850 get its first wash and detailing

How much nicer can you make a brand new Koenigsegg CC850 look? If you're Larry Kosilla from Ammo NYC, then the answer is that the supercar can shine even brighter. This CC850 is the same one from the Monterey Car Week display. It's now heading to a presentation in New York and then a showcase for the wealthy folks who live in the Hamptons. But first, Ammo NYC gets a chance to detail the machine.
