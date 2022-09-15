Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
wgxa.tv
The Macon-Bibb Fire Department welcomes nineteen new firefighters
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department has welcomed 19 new firefighters, who began the day as cadets. A graduation ceremony was held for the 19 cadets at Mikado Baptist Church. Fire Chief Shane Edward says, "These recruits have done an outstanding job learning and working hard while we're...
On Common Ground News
Georgia Attorney General: Atlanta woman convicted of neglect, exploitation of disabled and elderly
ATLANTA– Attorney General Chris Carr announced the conviction of Michelle Oliver on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult, and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult.
wgxa.tv
Law firm donates $10,000 to 2 Bibb County schools, gas cards for resource officers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Atlanta-based law office has continued its generous support for the Bibb County School District. On Thursday, Forrest B. Johnson and Associates traveled to Macon to give a $10,000 check to the district, along with giving every campus resource officer a $100 gas card. That $10,000...
WALB 10
Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December. A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan. The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will...
wgxa.tv
Motel at center of blight fight scheduled for demolition
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A motel that was closed down earlier this year has been scheduled for demolition, according to a Tweet from Macon-Bibb County. The Magnolia Court Motel was shut down in April after multiple complaints of substandard conditions, code violations and criminal activity attracted the attention of community officials.
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus Mayor signs proclamation declaring Thursday, September 22 as GSW’s Day of Giving
AMERICUS – On September 15, Americus Mayor Lee Kinnamon signed a proclamation announcing Thursday, September 22, 2022 as the fourth annual Day of Giving for Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW). GSW faculty, staff, and students turned out on Gold Force Thursday to witness Mayor Kinnamon sign the proclamation for...
Phoebe work on residential nursing center can move forward, Dougherty Superior Court judge rules
ALBANY – A Dougherty County Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that demolition of five buildings that was temporarily halted a week ago can proceed, clearing the way for work to resume on a residential nursing education center. Judge Victoria Darrisaw rejected the Albany-Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission’s challenge seeking...
livability.com
Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA
New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
wgxa.tv
"Truly Disappointed." Laurens Co. Superintendent reacts to racist picture going viral
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A viral post on social media following Friday night's football game for West Laurens High School is drawing attention from district officials. The post, on Facebook, depicts students, allegedly from West Laurens High School, with body paint with letters on them. When standing next to each other. the letters on each student's chest put together produces a derogatory word. WGXA News is choosing not to publish images of this due to the sensitive nature of the word, in addition to the image being produced on a private social media page.
WALB 10
Albany man concerned over high utility bills
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Utilities are generally higher for everyone during the warmer months because AC units are working overtime. But one Albany man is claiming that he’s being overcharged and unheard by the city. Desmond Searcy said he would like to see Albany provide more electric companies to...
Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner to retire October 2
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A leadership change is coming for the Warner Robins Police Department. Chief John Wagner says he's retiring in two weeks after three years on the job. Wagner announced he's stepping down in an email to his department Thursday. He said he started with the department...
Houston County District Attorney faces challenges of prosecuting gang members
'Prosecutors under my watch will send people to prison'. Houston County is seeing a rise in violent crime, much of it gang-related. That includes some high-profile homicide cases, but prosecuting those crimes can be a whole different ballgame. It's a scene Houston County people see all too often -- memorials...
WALB 10
Phoebe loosens mask rules as COVID cases decline
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is loosening mask rules as COVID-19 cases are declining. As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 8 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 3 Total...
wfxl.com
Albany Aldi to open on September 29
ALDI, the value leader among U.S. grocery stores for 10 years running*, is opening its first store in Albany. The new store is part of the retailer’s aggressive expansion plan to open approximately 100 new stores in 2021 across the country. The Albany store is located at 2816 Nottingham...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb files suit to shut down convenience store following drive-by shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The county has filed suit in Bibb County Superior Court to close the M&M Grocery store on Montpelier Ave. This comes after criminal activity at the store including violence, homicides, drug activity, and, most recently, a drive-by shooting that injured one Wednesday night. “We know from...
WALB 10
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
southgatv.com
Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests
TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
Albany officials dream big with bus station slated for opening in conjunction with MLK Jr. birthday
ALBANY — The wheels of the buses will be going ‘round and ‘round soon as they pass through a new Albany transportation center, with construction on schedule despite delays caused by what could perhaps best be described as “the summer of rain” in southwest Georgia.
WALB 10
1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
