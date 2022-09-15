ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordele, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb is preparing families for emergencies

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is educating the public how they can be prepared for emergencies. The Emergency Preparedness Fair gave something for the whole family to do and learn how to be safe. The event had a passport to fill out to ensure everyone visited all the different agencies including the Bibb Sheriff's Office, Fire Department, Animal Welfare, and the American Red Cross. Moranda Guy, an Administrative Offfice for EMA, says it takes more than just one agency to keep people safe and getting families prepared for an emergency is their goal.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department welcomes nineteen new firefighters

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department has welcomed 19 new firefighters, who began the day as cadets. A graduation ceremony was held for the 19 cadets at Mikado Baptist Church. Fire Chief Shane Edward says, "These recruits have done an outstanding job learning and working hard while we're...
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cordele, GA
Government
City
Cordele, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December. A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan. The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will...
LEE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Motel at center of blight fight scheduled for demolition

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A motel that was closed down earlier this year has been scheduled for demolition, according to a Tweet from Macon-Bibb County. The Magnolia Court Motel was shut down in April after multiple complaints of substandard conditions, code violations and criminal activity attracted the attention of community officials.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local
livability.com

Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA

New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

"Truly Disappointed." Laurens Co. Superintendent reacts to racist picture going viral

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A viral post on social media following Friday night's football game for West Laurens High School is drawing attention from district officials. The post, on Facebook, depicts students, allegedly from West Laurens High School, with body paint with letters on them. When standing next to each other. the letters on each student's chest put together produces a derogatory word. WGXA News is choosing not to publish images of this due to the sensitive nature of the word, in addition to the image being produced on a private social media page.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany man concerned over high utility bills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Utilities are generally higher for everyone during the warmer months because AC units are working overtime. But one Albany man is claiming that he’s being overcharged and unheard by the city. Desmond Searcy said he would like to see Albany provide more electric companies to...
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WALB 10

Phoebe loosens mask rules as COVID cases decline

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is loosening mask rules as COVID-19 cases are declining. As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 8 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 3 Total...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Aldi to open on September 29

ALDI, the value leader among U.S. grocery stores for 10 years running*, is opening its first store in Albany. The new store is part of the retailer’s aggressive expansion plan to open approximately 100 new stores in 2021 across the country. The Albany store is located at 2816 Nottingham...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The University of Georgia is selling the Lake Blackshear property that they’ve owned for quite some time. Dale Greene, Dean of the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said they have an interesting development with very nice lakefront property in South Georgia, that has been in the care of the University of Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests

TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy