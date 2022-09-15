Georgia Women Steps Into Mysterious Hole On Beach, Rushed To Surgery

Photo: Getty Images

Sally Dixon planned to have a fun weekend at a beach in Fort Morgan with her sisters when something went horribly wrong. According to WSB-TV , Dixon was walking along the beach when she stepped into a large hole that was covered with sand.

"My left leg actually went knee deep down into a hole, and so my body kept going forward. I was so shocked, I didn’t really know what was happening,” Dixon told NBC15 .

After Dixon fell into the hole, her sister called 911 and took her to the emergency room where she found out that she had to have surgery.

“Instead of spending four glorious, fun filled days enjoying the beach with my sisters, I ended up...having to endure what is probably the most horrific physical pain I’ve had in my life,” Dixon shared.

After enduring painful surgery on her leg, Dixon took to Facebook to warn others of mysterious holes left in the beach.

"Never, ever walk away from the beach at days end without filling the holes you (or your kids) made. Because of bad beach etiquette and bad luck for me I fell into a very deeply dug hole on the first day of my vacation and instead of spending four glorious, fun filled days enjoying the beach with my sisters, I ended up with an ambulance ride, 8 hours in the ER, 2 hours in surgery getting pins and plates and 17 staples," the post detailed.