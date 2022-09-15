ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Abortion Loses Re-Election

A judge in Florida appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis has been ousted by voters following his high-profile decision in an abortion case earlier this year. Back in January, Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Jared Smith denied a 17-year-old access to an abortion, citing her 2.0 GPA as the reason for his decision. Despite numerous major endorsements, Smith lost his seat on the bench to opponent Nancy Jacobs this week. The two opponents came neck and neck in the race, with Jacobs beating the incumbent by just 3.7 percentage points, approximately 7,900 votes. Hillsborough County voted for President Biden by a margin of 7 percent in 2020, according to the county’s election data. The results are likely to be encouraging to Democratic leaders who hope that more primary results will be influenced by the recent Supreme Court decision stripping women of their constitutional right to abortion.
Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This

Ever since the U.S. Senate failed to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection and disqualify him from running for president again, a lot of people, myself included, have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy. Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk.
Trump barely mentioned at conservative Florida conference featuring other top GOP stars who are trying to map out the future of the American right

AVENTURA, Fl. — Republicans are working to harness the populist movement Donald Trump started under his Make America Great Again campaign. Missing from it, though, is the ex-president. At the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort, top Republicans who headlined the third annual National Conservatism Conference made just a few...
Biden nominates US attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a Miami litigator and longtime government lawyer to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, the office currently involved in the Justice Department’s investigation of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Markenzy Lapointe would replace Juan Antonio “Tony” Gonzalez, who has been a top prosecutor in Southern Florida involved in the investigation of the classified records and the debate over whether a judge should appoint a special master to review the documents taken by FBI in the search. It was unclear why the Biden administration chose to announce the nomination for the position now, as the government’s case winds its way through the court system. Gonzalez, who had previously served as a senior prosecutor in the office, had been appointed to the position by Attorney General Merrick Garland. He was never formally nominated for the position. Gonzalez has served as a federal prosecutor in southern Florida since 1998 and served as the first assistant U.S. attorney and the acting U.S. attorney. He succeeded Ariana Fajardo Orshan, who had been nominated by Trump.
