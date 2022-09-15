Read full article on original website
Val Demings Chances of Beating Marco Rubio, According to Polls
The Republican Florida senator, who once held a 20-point lead against his Democratic challenger, appears to be in for a closer-than-expected contest, per recent polling.
Twitter scorches Kathy Hochul for telling Republicans to 'get out' of New York: She's 'gotta go'
Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., sparked intense outrage after lambasting New York Republican candidates during a speech last week, telling them to "get out of town" and "head to Florida" where they belong. The outrage simmered across social media early Monday with Twitter users slamming the New York governor for her...
Trump ex-Attorney General Bill Barr predicts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be elected president in 2024
Former Attorney General Bill Barr is weighing in on the 2024 presidential election. In an extensive interview with journalist Bari Weiss on her podcast, "Honestly," Barr said that "if I had to bet" who'd be elected president in 2024, he'd bet Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. "I don't know Ron DeSantis...
Florida Judge Who Blocked Teen’s Abortion Loses Re-Election
A judge in Florida appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis has been ousted by voters following his high-profile decision in an abortion case earlier this year. Back in January, Hillsborough County Circuit Court Judge Jared Smith denied a 17-year-old access to an abortion, citing her 2.0 GPA as the reason for his decision. Despite numerous major endorsements, Smith lost his seat on the bench to opponent Nancy Jacobs this week. The two opponents came neck and neck in the race, with Jacobs beating the incumbent by just 3.7 percentage points, approximately 7,900 votes. Hillsborough County voted for President Biden by a margin of 7 percent in 2020, according to the county’s election data. The results are likely to be encouraging to Democratic leaders who hope that more primary results will be influenced by the recent Supreme Court decision stripping women of their constitutional right to abortion.
Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear
Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
Crist resigns from Congress, doesn’t cite reasons for leaving before his term is up
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, is resigning early from Congress, leaving the Pinellas County-based seat vacant until after the November election. Crist said the resignation will be effective at the end of the day Wednesday. In a statement, he said serving as a representative has...
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech
On September 2 Florida's Senator Rick Scott chose to air his views on Twitter about the national address that President Biden made from Philadelphia - a speech in which he accused MAGA Republicans of "Eroding the soul of America".
Trump’s Second Term Would Look Like This
Ever since the U.S. Senate failed to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 insurrection and disqualify him from running for president again, a lot of people, myself included, have been warning that a second Trump term could bring about the extinction of American democracy. Essential features of the system, including the rule of law, honest vote tallies, and orderly succession, would be at risk.
‘You have to run’: Romney urged Biden to take down Trump, book says
On the night of the 2018 midterm elections, as a wave of anti-Trump sentiment swept Democrats to take control of the House, top Republican Mitt Romney urged Joe Biden to run for president. “You have to run,” said Romney, the Republican presidential nominee Biden and Barack Obama defeated in 2012,...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
More than 8 out of 10 Republican voters think Trump wins in 2024: Poll
More than 80% of Republican voters are hopeful that former President Donald Trump can win the 2024 election, according to a new poll.
Rep. Val Demings Wins Florida U.S. Senate Primary, Will Face Marco Rubio In November
Val Demings, the former Orlando police chief-turned U.S. Representative, demolished her Democratic Party opponents in Tuesday’s Primary elections, bringing in an overwhelming 85% of the vote. WIth the defeat of three opponents, including former state Rep. Brian Rush, she now faces Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in November. Heavily favored...
Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
A Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will now challenge Rep. Matt Gaetz for a House seat.
Ted Cruz says 'zero chance' Biden runs in 2024, gives GOP 60% chance to flip Senate in midterms
FIRST ON FOX: Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas did not hold back when talking midterms, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) raid on former President Trump, and President Biden’s future political prospects in a Tuesday phone interview. Cruz hopped on the phone with Fox News Digital for...
Trump barely mentioned at conservative Florida conference featuring other top GOP stars who are trying to map out the future of the American right
AVENTURA, Fl. — Republicans are working to harness the populist movement Donald Trump started under his Make America Great Again campaign. Missing from it, though, is the ex-president. At the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort, top Republicans who headlined the third annual National Conservatism Conference made just a few...
Demings makes it official in easy primary victory. U.S. Senate race with Rubio is on
Millions of Democrats in Florida gave U.S. Rep. Val Demings an early vote of confidence Tuesday as the party’s national leaders push for her to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this fall.
Biden nominates US attorney for Florida Mar-a-Lago district
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a Miami litigator and longtime government lawyer to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, the office currently involved in the Justice Department’s investigation of classified records at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Markenzy Lapointe would replace Juan Antonio “Tony” Gonzalez, who has been a top prosecutor in Southern Florida involved in the investigation of the classified records and the debate over whether a judge should appoint a special master to review the documents taken by FBI in the search. It was unclear why the Biden administration chose to announce the nomination for the position now, as the government’s case winds its way through the court system. Gonzalez, who had previously served as a senior prosecutor in the office, had been appointed to the position by Attorney General Merrick Garland. He was never formally nominated for the position. Gonzalez has served as a federal prosecutor in southern Florida since 1998 and served as the first assistant U.S. attorney and the acting U.S. attorney. He succeeded Ariana Fajardo Orshan, who had been nominated by Trump.
Lauren Book wins Senate District 35 race against Barbara Sharief
Lauren Book, the Democratic leader in the Florida Senate, defeated former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief in a bitterly fought race Tuesday night that was marked by intra-party tensions and personal attacks. Book won by about 21 percentage points, with about 98% of the vote counted as of 8 pm.
Joe Biden is trying to make this Republican senator the face of the midterms
Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott tweeted a picture of himself on Tuesday standing outside the White House with this caption: ".@JoeBiden said he wished he had enough copies of my Rescue America plan, so I stopped by the White House today to make sure he did. Thanks for spreading the word, Joe!"
