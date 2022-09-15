ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here's what Chiefs' finished throwback midfield logo, end zone designs look like

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T49Ki_0hxAn5do00

The Kansas City Chiefs were teasing bringing back a throwback midfield logo and end zone design to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium. Well, it wasn’t just a teaser.

The Chiefs officially brought back the red endzone, with the original centerfield logo. The team shared a live stream of the grounds crew finishing the endzone painting just the other day, just in case you happen to enjoy watching paint dry.

Well, now they’ve officially completed the job and man does it look spectacular. Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen shared a photo from around 2:00 p.m. CT.

The design is inspired by the Chiefs’ endzone and midfield logo look from 1972 when the team played their first games in Arrowhead Stadium. The official team Twitter account shared a comparison shot.

According to the Chiefs’ head groundskeeper Travis Hogan, the team even brought in legendary groundskeeper George Toma, who designed the original red endzone and centerfield logo to help get this design as close to the original as possible.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's one thing Chiefs must improve ahead of Week 3 vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 and sitting alone atop the AFC West heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Things might seem like they’re going flawlessly for the Chiefs after wins against the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, but as the players and coaches say, there are always things they can work on and get better at. Through two weeks of play, there is one particular stat that is standing out on the offensive side of the ball that points to an area needing some work.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Flipped video showed Tua Tagovailoa throwing right handed and fans couldn't believe the difference

One of the more stunning results of this extremely young NFL season was the Dolphins’ ridiculous 21-point fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Ravens (-3.5) on Sunday. Not only did Miami score four touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, they did it thanks to the show that Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and, of course, Tua Tagovailoa put on through the air.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy