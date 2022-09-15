ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs elevate two practice squad players for Week 2 vs. Chargers

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSsqI_0hxAmdKw00

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a total of 55 players to choose from for their active game-day roster on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs have opted to elevate two players from the practice squad ahead of Thursday’s game. With Harrison Butker ruled out from the game with an ankle sprain, Kansas City has chosen to elevate recently-signed K Matt Ammendola from the practice squad. Ammendola has been with the team for just two days, but he got some work with the specialists inside Arrowhead Stadium during practice on Tuesday.

Ammendola appeared in 11 games with the New York Jets last season. In those 11 games, he was 13-for-19 on field goal attempts and 14-for-15 on extra points. On 47 kickoff attempts, Ammendola recorded 27 touchbacks for the Jets.

The Chiefs also chose to bring up CB Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad. With Trent McDuffie on injured reserve, that means Jaylen Watson will be getting starting snaps. Watson has been one of the key players for Dave Toub’s special teams unit, so the decision to bring up Bootle is likely related to special teams. Bootle can also play nickel corner on defense if injuries were to necessitate it.

Here is a reminder of how the NFL’s practice squad elevations work this season:

“Teams can promote up to two players per week from the practice squad to the active roster via standard elevation (bringing the 53-man roster to 55 players). These players can be elevated three times during the course of the season, reverting to the practice squad the following week. They are not subject to waivers when they revert back to the practice squad. NFL teams must decide to elevate players by 3:00 p.m. CT the day before a game is played.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
FanSided

Watch Mike Evans stiff arm FOX camera after ejection from Bucs-Saints game (Video)

After getting ejected from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game for his role in a fight, wide receiver Mike Evans pushed a camera out of the way. The rivalry between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints has only increased since Tom Brady entered the division. In Week 2 of the 2022 season, frustration boiled over, as Brady got in the face of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. That then led to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans shoving Lattimore to the ground, leading to a pull-apart between both teams.Both Evans and Lattimore getting ejected by the officials.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is not having a fun Sunday afternoon. The legendary Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has really struggled with the New Orleans Saints defense since arriving in the NFC South. This is especially true on Sunday afternoon. The Saints held the Bucs to zero points in the first half of...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Taylor
FanSided

Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Practice Squad#American Football#Standard Elevation#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers#The New York Jets#Brin
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News

With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
SEATTLE, WA
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady says Mike Evans' 1-game suspension is 'ridiculous'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans came to his quarterback’s defense Sunday, and he’ll be missing next week’s game because of it. Evans was suspended one game for his role in a fight that broke out during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Pro Bowl wide receiver took issue with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had exchanged heated words with Tom Brady and shoved Leonard Fournette in the face.
TAMPA, FL
Golf Digest

Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable

How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy