In 2005, initial groundwater samples detected hexavalent chromium in excess of the New Mexico drinking water standard in the regional aquifer beneath Sandia and Mortandad canyons at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). Given this unexpected discovery, Department of Energy (DOE) Environmental Management initiated several major actions including the installation of monitoring wells (based on the depth of the regional aquifer, these wells are drilled approximately as deep as the Empire State Building is high) and piezometers, which were both used to delineate the three-dimensional extent of the chromium impact to the regional aquifer in most directions. Studies were undertaken to understand the aquifer matrix and to protect potential migration pathways for the chromium.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO