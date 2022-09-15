Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' PresenceDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The most dangerous treasure hunt in the U.S. resulted in lost lives and police involvementAnita DurairajSanta Fe, NM
The New Mexican Is Seeking Nominations for 10 Who Made a Difference AwardsDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Police Believe that the Party Shooters Were AttendeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos 2022 Living Treasures Are Kokheong McNaughton, Sharon Snyder and Patrick D. Soran
The Living Treasures of Los Alamos Board is delighted to announce the selection of three Los Alamos citizens for the 2022 Living Treasures recognition. They are KokHeong McNaughton, Sharon Snyder and Patrick D. Soran. The ceremony honoring the 2022 Treasures will be held this fall. Due to COVID and seating...
losalamosreporter.com
LAHS Alum Paul Horpedahl Shares His Santa Fe Opera Experience With Technical Theater Classes
Paul Horpedahl and Ryan Daly during a recent presentation for technical theater classes. Photo Courtesy LAPS Foundation. The Technical Theater classes at Los Alamos High School were recently visited by Paul Horpedahl, former director of production and facilities at The Santa Fe Opera who shared images of productions from their past seasons. Paul graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1975.
losalamosreporter.com
Thursday’s Hawk Hangout Includes Homecoming Float Decorating
Hawk Hangouts are monthly social activities for middle school students that are hosted by Los Alamos County Recreation, Teen Court, Library and Social Services Departments, in collaboration with the Los Alamos Middle School, YMCA, Youth Activity Center, Los Alamos teen Center, Los Alamos Police Department and Los Alamos JJAB. Thursday’s Hawk Hangout included decorating the LAMS float for Friday’s Homecoming Parade as well as other fun activities and of course, pizza. Photo by Eric Burnside.
losalamosreporter.com
Self Help, Inc. Celebrates 2021 Bellringing Volunteers
Volunteers who rang bells for the Salvation Army collection for Self Help, Inc. in December gathered Friday morning at Betty Ehart Senior center for a special appreciation breakfast. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Ashley McNaughton, left, and Leslie Wallstrom, president of the Self Help, Inc. board of directors at Friday’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Sept. 21
The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB will be held at 5:30 pm on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The meeting will be held in person and via video conferencing and the agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome, please contact JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or (505) 709-8125 for additional information.
losalamosreporter.com
Rotary Club And Community Volunteers Pack 35,328 Servings Of Food During Meals Of Hope Event Saturday
More than 100 community members of all ages volunteered Saturday for the Rotary Club of Los Alamos ‘Meals of Hope” event and by mid-afternoon 35,328 servings of food were assembled and packed into boxes that were sealed, stacked and plastic-wrapped ready for pickup Monday morning by The Food Depot in Santa Fe. The food will be distributed to food pantries throughout the area including LA Cares in Los Alamos. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
losalamosreporter.com
Constitution Day Essay Contest Deadline Is Sept. 21
Constitution Day, Sept. 17, celebrates the U.S. Constitution and the freedoms it protects. The local Constitution Day Essay Contest, sponsored by the Los Alamos Federated Republican Women (LAFRW), is designed to challenge students to learn more about the U.S. Constitution and to express original, thoughtful ideas in essay writing. The topic this year for all grade levels is the system of federalism.
losalamosreporter.com
New Mexico Environment Department To Host Community Engagement Meeting And Open House Sept. 23 In Los Alamos
The New Mexico Environment Department’s (NMED) Department of Energy (DOE) Oversight Bureau invites members of the public to an open house and community engagement meeting from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Los Alamos Oversight Section Office at 1183 Diamond Drive, Suite B in Los Alamos.
RELATED PEOPLE
losalamosreporter.com
Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow, Music, Fireworks, Food, Bouncy Houses And More Planned In White Rock Oct. 29
Los Alamos County Community Services Department and the Los Alamos Arts Council are partnering together to bring an event like no other – the Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m!. Historically, the Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow has been...
losalamosreporter.com
Yard Sale List – Sept. 17-18
2025 E. Jemez Road, #212, Los Alamos. 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.Women’s and children’s clothing. Household items. 1457 Oakwood Loop, Los Alamos. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday. Collectibles, clothing, household items. 2 ladders. Cash or Venmo. 559 Grand Canyon Drive, White Rock. 9 a.m. to 4...
losalamosreporter.com
LAFD Personnel Train Saturday Morning At Station 2 On DP Road
Los Alamos Fire Department Academy personnel train Saturday morning at Station 2 on DP Road, home of the Department’s Training Division. The scenario included a ‘fallen’ firefighter’on the second floor. If you are interested in joining the elite, progressive, internationally-accredited, state-of-the-art Department, applications are being accepted until Sept. 26. LAPD offers up to $7,500 retention incentives within the first year of employment and housing/relocation allowances as well as paid training leave, two-year promotional cycles and health and wellness programs. For more information, go to https://www.losalamosnm.us/government/departments/fire_department/join_our_team. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
losalamosreporter.com
FSN’s Rubber Ducky Week Begins Friday
This year’s Lucky Ducky Day festivities begin with the Rubber Duck Hunt and end with the Lucky Ducky Day Carnival. Rubber Duck Hunt (Fri, Sept. 16 – Sat, Sept. 24) A community wide scavenger hunt that supports local businesses. Find a rubber duck (or duck poster) at a participating business and text a picture of it with your name to 1-833-269-4831. Find the most ducks and WIN $200 in gift cards from local businesses. List of participating businesses provided below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
losalamosreporter.com
LANL: David Funk Retires From LANL, Embarks On New Opportunity At Nevada National Security Site
LANL senior leader David Funk is retiring from the Lab after 30 years. Photo Courtesy LANL. Dave Funk, currently the senior director of the Advanced Sources and Detectors Project Office at Los Alamos National Laboratory, is retiring after more than 30 years at the Lab to embark on a new opportunity at Nevada National Security Site.
losalamosreporter.com
Republican Candidates Gather For Meet And Greet In White Rock
Republican Congressional candidate for District 3 Alexis Martinez Johnson, center, chats with David and Lisa Hampton at the Meet & Greet for Republican candidates Friday morning at Pig+Fig Cafe. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Chatting at Friday morning’s Meet & Greet for Republican candidates are, from left, Tim Bullock, Republican...
losalamosreporter.com
Cyler Conrad And Jeremy Inglis Present ‘On The Backs Of Turtles’ At Monday’s Periodic Table
Periodic Table guest speakers Monday are Cyler Conrad, left, and Jeremy Inglis. Photo Courtesy LANL. Is it turtles all the way down? Find out at this month’s Periodic Table, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. ” On the backs of turtles” features guests Los Alamos National Laboratory archaeologist Cyler Conrad and isotope geochemist Jeremy Inglis.
losalamosreporter.com
DOE/EM Ready To Head Into Putting A Final Remedy In Place For Chromium Plume Under Los Alamos National Laboratory
In 2005, initial groundwater samples detected hexavalent chromium in excess of the New Mexico drinking water standard in the regional aquifer beneath Sandia and Mortandad canyons at Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). Given this unexpected discovery, Department of Energy (DOE) Environmental Management initiated several major actions including the installation of monitoring wells (based on the depth of the regional aquifer, these wells are drilled approximately as deep as the Empire State Building is high) and piezometers, which were both used to delineate the three-dimensional extent of the chromium impact to the regional aquifer in most directions. Studies were undertaken to understand the aquifer matrix and to protect potential migration pathways for the chromium.
Comments / 0