Winston-salem, NC

WVNews

Huff leads Furman to 27-14 victory over East Tennessee State

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Huff threw two touchdown passes to lead Furman to a 27-14 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday night. Ian Williams kicked two field goals and Huff hooked up with Wayne Anderson Jr. for a 15-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left in the first half to give Furman (2-1) a 13-7 lead in its Southern Conference opener.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WVNews

More coaches named in South Carolina cheerleader abuse suit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleging the rampant sexual abuse of underage athletes at a competitive cheerleading gym in South Carolina has been amended to name six more coaches as defendants and three more accusers. The accusers — now seven female and two male — say in the...
GREENVILLE, SC

