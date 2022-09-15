Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Argentina wheat farmers abandon some lots due to drought, exchange says
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat farmers are starting to abandon some lots of wheat due to prolonged drought, the major Buenos Aires grains exchange warned on Thursday, a worry for the grains producing South American nation as growers grapple with a lack of rain. The exchange, which...
freightwaves.com
Diesel dropping rapidly in futures market, outstripping declines in crude
Diesel futures prices have made a stunning downturn in the past few days as signs of weakening demand in the U.S., rising inventories that have developed as a result and reports of Chinese exports have hit the once high-flying market. Ultra-low-sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange settled Thursday at...
The dollar will keep rising as investors deal with recession fears and won't peak until interest rates stabilize globally, JPMorgan says
The US dollar will keep strengthening as investors grapple with recession fears – and it's unlikely to peak until interest rates stabilize globally, according to JPMorgan. The dollar has soared this year, strengthening against rival currencies as the Federal Reserve hikes rate to tame inflation. The US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has risen 14% this year to $109.70, just below its 20-year high of $109.81.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Sterling gains against the dollar as UK inflation falls
Sterling gained against the dollar on Wednesday as the greenback moving broadly lower and British inflation unexpectedly eased for the first time in a year. The pound rose 0.6% to $1.1559, pulling away from its three-decade low of $1.14070 hit last week. The dollar fell after the Japanese yen rose...
Goldman Sachs says U.S. firms will perform better than ‘recession-plagued European markets’
The U.S. stock market has had quite a year. Tech and retail stocks have taken big hits; investors hold their breath every time Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell takes the stage; and America might be headed for a recession, if it’s not in one already. But a glance eastward...
US stocks just suffered their biggest 1-day decline since June 2020. Here's why an inflation surprise tanked the market.
US stocks on Tuesday registered their steepest one-day decline since June 2020. Investors dumped stocks and other assets after learning month-on-month inflation rose in August. Stubborn inflation may spur the Fed to keep hiking interest rates, potentially triggering a recession. The US stock market suffered its worst one-day decline since...
Here's what comes next for the world's top currencies as Fed moves and global growth fears weigh on foreign exchange markets
The US Dollar has spiked up against major currencies this year, including a 24% surge against the Japanese yen. The Federal Reserve's rate hikes are a key factor lifting the dollar but there are others at play, too. Spiking energy prices and growth worries are contributing to weakness in the...
Economic worries drag on FTSE as pound tumbles further
London’s markets sank into the red again and the pound tumbled as economic gloom descended on the City again ahead of central bank meetings next week.Expected rate rises and worries over a lengthy recession have kept up general pessimism which only grew after a weak opening in the US markets.The pound also plunged to below 1.14 dollars for the first time since 1985 after weak retail sales data in the UK for August although it recovered some ground later on Friday.The FTSE 100 ended the day down 45.39 points, or 0.62%, at 7,236.68.The pound was down 0.48% against the dollar...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls from two-month high as U.S. averts rail shutdown
CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. grain and soybean futures weakened on Thursday, with profit-taking dragging Chicago wheat prices down from a two-month high, traders said. A tentative agreement to avert a U.S. rail shutdown added pressure on wheat futures, said Matt Wiegand, a risk management consultant and commodity broker at FuturesOne.
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat ends lower on profit-taking after two-month highs
CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures hit a two-month high on Thursday before ending lower as profit-taking hit the market, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 27-1/4 cents at $8.45 a bushel. The market earlier hit its highest level since July 11 at $8.84-3/4. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures ended down 20-3/4 cents at $9.26-1/4 a bushel. The most-active K.C. hard red winter wheat contract also hit its highest since July 11 before turning lower. * MGEX December spring wheat futures fell 9-1/4 cents to $9.28-3/4 a bushel. * U.S. wheat export sales of 217,300 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 8, reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, were near the low end of a range of analysts' estimates. * A tentative deal to avoid a U.S. railroad shutdown added pressure on futures, as some traders expected a work stoppage could increase demand for locally grown wheat in the Plains, a broker said. * Euronext wheat fell as concerns about interest rate rises and a resulting economic slowdown hung over the market, while traders monitored discussions over a Ukrainian grain export corridor. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures edge higher; set for weekly loss on global demand concerns
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged up in Asian trading on Friday, but were set for a weekly fall along with corn, pressured by worries about demand prospects amid growing risks of a global economic slowdown. Soybean slipped, extending losses to a fourth session, though Monday's big gain...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean futures slump on global demand concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures stumbled on Friday as rising crop sales in Argentina and warnings of a recession raised concerns about global demand for U.S. supplies, analysts said. Corn futures ended little changed, while wheat futures advanced. Traders focused on demand for crops,...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close lower on favorable U.S. crop weather
CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures settled lower on Thursday on expectations that warm, dry weather will benefit crops and allow farmers to advance the autumn harvest, traders said. * Traders said that competition for soybean export sales from South America continued to hang over the market. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly report that exporters sold a net 843,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans in the week ended Sept. 8 for shipment in the 2022/23 marketing year and 30,000 tonnes for 2023/24. The sales were in line with trade estimates. [EXP/SOY/ * CBOT November soybeans slid 3-1/2 cents to settle at $14.51-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal jumped $4.90 to $428 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil fell 0.57 cent to 64.30 cents per lb. * The U.S. soybean crush dropped by nearly 3% in August and fell short of the average trade forecast, while soyoil stocks at the end of the month hit a 14-month low, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures end stronger as traders square positions
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished higher on Friday, as investors squared positions after prices fell to a one-week low during the session, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 14-3/4 cents at $8.59-3/4 a bushel. The most-active contract earlier hit its lowest level since Sept. 9 at $8.30-3/4. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures ended 9 cents stronger at $9.35-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat futures rose 10 cents to close at $9.38-3/4 a bushel. * The markets recovered after closing lower on Thursday in setbacks from two-month highs. * Traders attempted to assess signals on Ukrainian supplies from the war-disrupted Black Sea region. * Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the resolution of remaining problems for exports of Russian fertilisers and the removal of export restrictions on Belarusian fertilisers caused by Western sanctions. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
Agriculture Online
CBOT soy ends lower on concerns over export competition
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished weaker on Friday on concerns over competition for soybean export sales from South America, traders said. * Argentine farmers increased sales of the country's 44 million-tonne 2021/22 soybean crop this week, after the government implemented a more favorable exchange rate for exports of the cash crop. * Weakness in outside markets and warnings of a global recession added pressure to CBOT soy futures, traders said. * Expectations that favorable weather will help U.S. crops finish developing and encourage early harvesting also weighed on prices, analysts said. * CBOT November soybeans closed 3 cents lower at $14.48-1/2 a bushel. The contract rose 2.6% this week. * CBOT December soymeal sank $6.30 to $421.70 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil rose 1.66 cents to 65.96 cents per lb. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs hit four-week high in most-active contract
CHICAGO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures touched a four-week high on Thursday on technical buying and concerns about tightening supplies, analysts said. Demand from pork processors helped underpin futures as packers' profit margins improved, a broker said. Margins were estimated to be $2.45 per hog,...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 4-6 cents, corn down 2-4, soybeans down 5-7
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 6 cents per bushel. * Wheat declining on spillover pressure from...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 21-27
MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 21-27 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end firmer, while live cattle stumble
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended higher on Friday as the market moved up toward cash prices, analysts said. October lean hogs closed 0.850 cent stronger at 96.900 cents per lb. The contract earlier in the session rose to 96.925 cents, its highest price since Aug. 23. Most-active December hogs ended up 0.325 cent at 87.975 cents per lb.
