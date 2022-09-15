Read full article on original website
Related
Leavitt wins GOP nod in race against New Hampshire Rep. Pappas
Karoline Leavitt was projected to defeat Matt Mowers on Tuesday, clinching the Republican nomination in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District and setting her up to take on Rep. Chris Pappas (D) in November. The Associated Press called the race at 11:48 p.m. ET. Leavitt, a former assistant in the Trump White House press office, competed…
Trump still neutral, but Gov. Sununu endorses in New Hampshire GOP Senate primary
CONCORD, N.H. – With five days to go until the primary in the key battleground state of New Hampshire, former President Donald Trump remains neutral in the last competitive and high-profile GOP Senate nomination race this cycle. But on Thursday, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu weighed into the primary, backing...
MSNBC
GOP establishment suffers big losses in New Hampshire primaries
Republican leaders had a credible plan for this year’s elections in New Hampshire, the northeast’s most competitive state. GOP leaders would rally behind electable, mainstream candidates who’d be well positioned to compete against vulnerable Democratic incumbents, while taking steps to derail the more radical candidates running in Republican primaries.
Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Trump-Endorsed Geoff Diehl's Victory in Massachusetts Is Gift for Democrats
The Trump-endorsed candidate's win in the Massachusetts GOP primary for governor might have sealed the party's fate in November.
Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan tech bill, says agreement ‘blown up’ by Cruz amendment
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) asked to pull a committee vote on a bill aimed at giving news outlets the ability to negotiate collectively with tech platforms after she said an adopted amendment offered by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) impeded the bipartisan agreement senators reached ahead of the Thursday meeting. Members...
Former Pence adviser says she agrees with Biden that an 'extreme faction' of the Republican party 'dominated, driven and intimidated' by Trump is 'dangerous'
During a primetime address, President Joe Biden said the GOP is a "threat to this country" because it's "dominated" by MAGA Republicans.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gingrich on New Hampshire Senate race: 'Very real likelihood' Bolduc will beat Hassan
Former Speaker of the House and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich predicted on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc has a good chance of defeating Democrat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire in November after securing the Republican nomination. NEWT GINGRICH: Well, you know, it's interesting...
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
President Biden Likely to Declare New National Monument at Camp Hale in Colorado: Report
President Joe Biden will likely designate a historic military site, Camp Hale, in Colorado as a new national monument in the coming weeks. This move would be doubly strategic, as it could also ban mining and drilling in the area. Colorado’s Camp Hale is a World War II-era military training...
New Hampshire, Rhode Island primary election results and news for 2022 midterms
New Hampshire and Rhode Island hold primary elections Tuesday for congressional races, and Delaware holds contests for state offices. New Hampshire's GOP Senate race has gotten a lot of attention, as the Republican will face Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is seen as vulnerable as she seeks another term. Pinned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Delaware hold final primaries of 2022 season
At long last, voters in Delaware, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire are heading to the ballot box as 2022 primary season finally winds to a close. In New Hampshire, all eyes are on the U.S. Senate primary, where five Republican candidates are battling it out for the chance to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in November. Hassan notably stands to lose her seat depending on which of the GOP contenders emerges victorious; to that end, CNN writes, some Republicans fear race frontrunner Don Bolduc might actually hand his Democratic counterpart a victory if he proceeds to the general election. Hassan is otherwise up against two intra-party challengers, The Washington Post writes.
Morse vows to finish ‘Trump’s wall’ in race for GOP Senate nomination in battleground New Hampshire
FIRST ON FOX: New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse pledged to "finish" former President Donald Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in a new television commercial that launches with just two weeks to go until primary day in the key general election battleground state. Morse, a longtime small business...
Trump leads Biden in Pennsylvania in 2024 poll
Almost half of Pennsylvanian voters would support former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden if the two sought a rematch in 2024, a recent poll shows.
White House declines to call Mitch McConnell a 'MAGA' Republican
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will no longer provide examples of so-called "Make America Great Again" Republicans from the podium after naming and shaming Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
Biden administration announces first major step to fight America's racist roads
The Biden administration is capping off the president’s recent trip to Michigan, focused largely on worker rights and transportation innovation, by handing out its first federal grant to dismantle a highway built to perpetuate racial discrimination. The move is part of the Biden administration’s broader effort to remake America’s...
BBC
Don Bolduc: Republicans fret over 'too Trumpy' New Hampshire primary candidate
Republicans hoped the US Senate race in New Hampshire was their path to winning back power. Now they are racing to head off the frontrunner. Eleven candidates are vying on Tuesday for the chance to challenge Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in November's midterm election. Defeating the vulnerable incumbent would give...
As Sununu endorses Morse for U.S. Senate, analysts ask: Will it matter?
Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed Senate President Chuck Morse for U.S. Senate Thursday, making a late effort to assert his influence in a primary that could reveal New Hampshire Republicans’ preferences between establishment politics and hardline conservatism. “We need new blood,” said Sununu. “We need fresh ideas. We need folks with a record of success. Chuck […] The post As Sununu endorses Morse for U.S. Senate, analysts ask: Will it matter? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
The Republican Running for Senate in Colorado Says Trump Lost. But Does That Make Him a Moderate?
This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Joe O’Dea likes to campaign as a moderate in Colorado, a state where O’Dea’s fellow Republicans haven’t had a whole lot of success of late. He likes to highlight his support for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden—who won Colorado by 13 points—signed into law. He sees value in the Inflation Reduction Act’s $4 billion earmark for easing the pain caused by the drought along the Colorado River. And he criticizes the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs that ended federal protections for abortion rights.
Comments / 0