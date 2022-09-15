ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Hill

Leavitt wins GOP nod in race against New Hampshire Rep. Pappas

Karoline Leavitt was projected to defeat Matt Mowers on Tuesday, clinching the Republican nomination in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District and setting her up to take on Rep. Chris Pappas (D) in November. The Associated Press called the race at 11:48 p.m. ET. Leavitt, a former assistant in the Trump White House press office, competed…
MSNBC

GOP establishment suffers big losses in New Hampshire primaries

Republican leaders had a credible plan for this year’s elections in New Hampshire, the northeast’s most competitive state. GOP leaders would rally behind electable, mainstream candidates who’d be well positioned to compete against vulnerable Democratic incumbents, while taking steps to derail the more radical candidates running in Republican primaries.
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
Newsweek

To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion

As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
The Week

Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Delaware hold final primaries of 2022 season

At long last, voters in Delaware, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire are heading to the ballot box as 2022 primary season finally winds to a close. In New Hampshire, all eyes are on the U.S. Senate primary, where five Republican candidates are battling it out for the chance to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in November. Hassan notably stands to lose her seat depending on which of the GOP contenders emerges victorious; to that end, CNN writes, some Republicans fear race frontrunner Don Bolduc might actually hand his Democratic counterpart a victory if he proceeds to the general election. Hassan is otherwise up against two intra-party challengers, The Washington Post writes.
MSNBC

Biden administration announces first major step to fight America's racist roads

The Biden administration is capping off the president’s recent trip to Michigan, focused largely on worker rights and transportation innovation, by handing out its first federal grant to dismantle a highway built to perpetuate racial discrimination. The move is part of the Biden administration’s broader effort to remake America’s...
New Hampshire Bulletin

As Sununu endorses Morse for U.S. Senate, analysts ask: Will it matter?

Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed Senate President Chuck Morse for U.S. Senate Thursday, making a late effort to assert his influence in a primary that could reveal New Hampshire Republicans’ preferences between establishment politics and hardline conservatism. “We need new blood,” said Sununu. “We need fresh ideas. We need folks with a record of success. Chuck […] The post As Sununu endorses Morse for U.S. Senate, analysts ask: Will it matter? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
TIME

The Republican Running for Senate in Colorado Says Trump Lost. But Does That Make Him a Moderate?

This article is part of The D.C. Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox. Joe O’Dea likes to campaign as a moderate in Colorado, a state where O’Dea’s fellow Republicans haven’t had a whole lot of success of late. He likes to highlight his support for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden—who won Colorado by 13 points—signed into law. He sees value in the Inflation Reduction Act’s $4 billion earmark for easing the pain caused by the drought along the Colorado River. And he criticizes the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs that ended federal protections for abortion rights.
