ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

YMC and Barbour Want You to Ride in Style With Their FW22 Collaboration

Earlier in the year, U.K.-based label YMC launched a collaboration with heritage sportswear label Umbro that took inspiration from the sport of rugby with contemporary pieces that scored both on and off the field. Now, YMC is presenting its latest collaboration, this time with fellow British label Barbour for a motorcycle-inspired offering that taps into military and workwear influence.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Meet Perfumehead, a Brand for Fragrance Fanatics

Turning passion into perfume wasn’t difficult for Daniel Giles, the mind behind Perfumehead. For the entrepreneur with a résumé that includes Too Faced and Benefit Cosmetics, it all started after a bout of COVID-19 took his sense of smell.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “After three months, when my sense of smell came back, I really began to appreciate and almost honor the lost art of our sense of smell,” Giles said. “We take scent for granted, and that was really the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Bottega Veneta Teams Up With NYC’s Legendary Strand Bookstore for a New Tote Bag

The Strand bookstore is a classic New York institution. Its logo can be seen on classic totes throughout the city, as  book-loving New Yorkers traverse the streets and subways. Now, Bottega Veneta is teaming up with the iconic store to re-envision its classic canvas bag just in time for New York Fashion Week.  Creative director Matthieu Blazy has teamed up with the nearly 100-year-old literary institution to curate a limited-edition collection the Strand’s tote to celebrate the bookstore. The bags come in three different versions, which are distinguished by texture. The first comes in Bottega’s signature Intrecciato leather weaving in black....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

YUME YUME and Marshall Columbia Launch Second Footwear Collaboration

YUME YUME has once again teamed up with emerging Brooklyn-based designer Marshall Columbia for an eclectic footwear collection comprised of the brand’s signature styles. For the partnership, Columbia transformed the Love Heel, Truck Slide and Tyre Slides from subtle and tonal to bold and playful, with each featuring contrasting color palettes. Available in two core colorways, the new silhouettes feature in neon lime and blue alongside bright fuschia and baby pink.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neutrals#Product Design#European#French
Apartment Therapy

A 325-Square-Foot Brooklyn Apartment Adds Spunk to Traditional Pieces

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: The home is a mix of vintage and new. Mostly thrifted pieces and some hand me downs from my mom who is an interior designer. It was important for me to be able to entertain in a small space so I spent a lot of time optimizing the space for that. I live here with my rescued cat, Salty Cat, named after my favorite cooking ingredient — salt!
BROOKLYN, NY
Hypebae

Tommy Dorfman x Simon Miller Drop Size-Inclusive Footwear Collaboration

Footwear brand Simon Miller has tapped Tommy Dorfman to create a size-inclusive capsule of boots and clogs. The duo, longtime friends, created three styles in limited-edition colors. The High Raid Boot is a platform silhouette arriving with a pastel pink upper contrasted with black soles, while the High Mojo Boot is a knee-length option arriving in a tonal design. Rounding out the range are the Bubble Clogs, which are dressed in the same pastel hue as well as a fuzzy red iteration. Putting inclusivity first, each silhouette is offered in sizes up to 45.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90

The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
hypebeast.com

Clints Heads to the West Coast for Its Latest "Cali Pack" Collection

Manchester is now one of the go-to hubs for creativity in the U.K. Musically, the city has been spotlighting top-class talent across all genres, from rap — Hypebeast recommends Just Banco, Robin Knightz, and SVMI — to soul, with the likes of KSR and Victoria Jane showcasing the highest levels of emotionally-available music the U.K. has to offer. Creatively, you have Michael Adex’s Northern Quarterz hub: an agency that represents the best talent across musicians, magicians, and online personalities. Finally, Manchester’s fashion scene is thriving like never before. For example, Drama Call is using its uncouth marketing tactics flawlessly and Gramm is also preparing for its highly-anticipated comeback. However, one brand currently flying the Mancunian flag to the best of its ability is Clints and the label has just presented its latest “Cali Pack” collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Alice Temperley decided to divide her collection into two parts: a spring and a summer collection. “We believed that since they were two distinct narratives, they should be shown separately. Additionally, it makes sense from the standpoint of a buyer,” she said as she combed through rails in the basement of a lavish town house in West London.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
dornob.com

Worlds Collide at Masquespacio’s New Mango Teen Store

Spanish design group Masquespacio is known for pushing the envelope when it comes to their dreamy designs, whether it’s through imaginative interiors that mimic a space’s function through colorfully creative touches, or futuristic features that elevate everyday spaces from banality into the realm of the surreal. One needs only to glance their portfolio to enter a world rich with riotous color. Standout projects include a rainbow-hued re-imagining of Bun Burgers in Milan and a dreamy, pastel infused eatery in Lyon, France.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Chip and Joanna Gaines on the Importance of Exteriors and Their New James Hardie Collaboration

Joanna Gaines can still remember one of her biggest color mishaps. It involved a house, hundreds of gallons of buttercream paint, and a mini reveal day gone awry. “We pulled up, and I really am not joking when I say that the neighbors were outside staring at the house,” she recalled during a recent video interview with Apartment Therapy. “They were shaking their heads.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Supreme and Nike Have an Air Max TL 99 Collaboration on the Way

After joining hands with for a nostalgic SB Blazer Mid collection, Supreme is switching gears back to its obscure, collaborative nature with the brand and gearing up to lend its touch to the Air Max TL 99. This sporty silhouette was first released to the market in 1999, and this would mark the first occasion since its inception that it will see a retro release.
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

57K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy