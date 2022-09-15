ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day updates injury status for trio of Buckeye defenders

Ryan Day and Ohio State rolled in a big way during Week 3, piling up the yardage and the points with a 77-21 win over Toledo. CJ Stroud and the starting offense were electric before finally giving way to the reserves with the game well in hand. Unfortunately, Ohio State’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3

Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Fpi#Arkansas State#Sports Betting#College Betting#American Football Betting#College Football#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Heisman#Rockets#Fanduel
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Knowles believes more turnovers are on the way for Ohio State defense: ‘That’s just one thing’

Jim Knowles is feeling confident about his defense, even though it hasn’t forced a turnover in two games this season. Ohio State is one of eight teams in the FBS to not account for a turnover along with Maryland, Alabama, Auburn, and Notre Dame. The Ohio State defensive coordinator is not worried the lack of turnovers per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors:
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day says Ohio State's ranking in the polls 'doesn't mean anything'

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day doesn’t care what rank Ohio State is in the polls. It means nothing to him and, by extension, the program. For what it’s worth, the Buckeyes are the No. 3 team in the country after downing then-No. 5 ranked Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have taken quite a fall since that point, starting the season 0-2 following an embarrassing loss to Marshall.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mount Vernon News

Jackets, Buckeyes star Hoyt dies, 83

Richard Harrison Hoyt, a local basketball star, known to his friends and fans as Rich or Richie Hoyt, passed away August 31, 2022, at the age of 83. Hoyt was born April 24, 1939, in Mount Vernon to John and Mary Sargent Hoyt and was a student-athlete who attended Mount Vernon High School.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Week 5 highlights and scores for high school football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The halfway point of the high school football season is here and teams are starting to come into form as fall closes in. You can watch Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. featuring the following games. Week 5 schedule Dublin Jerome at Hilliard Bradley Olentangy Berlin at Hilliard Davidson […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Westerville South for their matchup against Big Walnut. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
WESTERVILLE, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .

Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy