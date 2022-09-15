Read full article on original website
Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bashThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Smith-Njigba, Fleming ‘game-time decisions’ among 12 status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes open Big Ten play at No. 4 RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State football vs. Toledo score predictions: Can the Rockets summon more upset magic?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The last time Ohio State football played Toledo, the Rockets should have left Ohio Stadium with one of the program’s most significant victories. Toledo outgained OSU that day in 2011, 338-301. The Buckeyes had to make a fourth-down stop in the final minute of the fourth quarter to halt a potential go-ahead touchdown drive.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes earn another Crystal Ball prediction for a top receiver in the 2024 class
It has been a little bit of time since Ohio State received their last commitment, but that’s just how recruiting can go often times. The Buckeyes tend to receive commitments in groups rather than one at a time these days, and with high school football going on, currently recruits are focused on their own seasons at hand.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
What Time Is The Ohio State Game on Tonight? Start Time, Channel, Ohio State-Toledo Live Stream Info
Anyone in the mood for some Saturday night college football? If so, No. 3 Ohio State hosts Toledo on FOX! If not, hmm, I guess you can watch (or rewatch!) the new season of Cobra Kai on Netflix?. How did Ohio State follow-up their 21-10 victory over Notre Dame? By...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Toledo vs. Ohio State Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #3 Ohio State Buckeyes face the Toledo Rockets from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Toledo Rockets. When: Saturday, September...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles believes more turnovers are on the way for Ohio State defense: ‘That’s just one thing’
Jim Knowles is feeling confident about his defense, even though it hasn’t forced a turnover in two games this season. Ohio State is one of eight teams in the FBS to not account for a turnover along with Maryland, Alabama, Auburn, and Notre Dame. The Ohio State defensive coordinator is not worried the lack of turnovers per Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors:
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day comments on changes to kick return game: 'We're hoping to get the ball in his hands'
Ryan Day is going to be heading in a different direction with the kick return game. Chip Trayanum will get an opportunity on Saturday against Toledo, and Day is excited to see what he can do per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Emeka Egbuka gave his support for the Arizona...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says Ohio State's ranking in the polls 'doesn't mean anything'
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day doesn’t care what rank Ohio State is in the polls. It means nothing to him and, by extension, the program. For what it’s worth, the Buckeyes are the No. 3 team in the country after downing then-No. 5 ranked Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have taken quite a fall since that point, starting the season 0-2 following an embarrassing loss to Marshall.
Week 5 highlights and scores for high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The halfway point of the high school football season is here and teams are starting to come into form as fall closes in. You can watch Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. featuring the following games. Week 5 schedule Dublin Jerome at Hilliard Bradley Olentangy Berlin at Hilliard Davidson […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 5
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Westerville South for their matchup against Big Walnut. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .
Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
NBC4 Columbus
Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
