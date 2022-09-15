Read full article on original website
8 family-friendly things to do in Georgetown in September and October
The Georgetown Film Festival is a full day of films from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (Photo Courtesy Susie Kelly) This September, Georgetown residents can participate in a variety of family-friendly activities, including a cello concert at Southwestern University and a parking lot soiree hosted by Helping Hands of Georgetown. Learn more about these and other local events in Community Impact Newspaper's monthly to-do list.
houstoniamag.com
It’s Fall Y’all! Texas Festivals Worth a Road Trip
It's festival season in Texas. Hit the road for art, music, food, and a super good time. If you have vacation time to cash in before the end of the year and your Instagram could use photos from somewhere other than the beach, you’re in luck because it’s prime time for festivals in Texas. Whether participating in wurst behavior in New Braunfels or purchasing your newest “Fall Y’all” sign in Waco, it’s time for a mini getaway before the holidays. So, pack up, grab a pumpkin spice latte, and head out to these fall road trip-worthy festivals around Texas (and maybe make a stop at one of these pumpkin patches along the way).
myfoxzone.com
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Pecan Street Festival, UT football and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a long-running street festival to a battle between University of Texas institutions, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a...
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
Boot Barn scooting its way into Round Rock shopping center in November
Boot Barn is scootin' into Round Rock this November with a selection of boots and Western wear. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Boot Barn will bring a new location to the Round Rock La Frontera Village shopping center in early November with a tentative opening set for Nov. 9. The location will occupy two tenant spaces, 120 Sundance Parkway, Stes. 300 and 350, and bring a selection of boots and Western wear. www.bootbarn.com.
Eater
Upscale Champagne and Caviar Bar Opens in Downtown Austin Hotel
Downtown Austin hotel Fairmont opened a new fancy champagne and caviar bar starting today, Friday, September 16. Room 725 offers champagne by the bottle, glass, and flights; cocktails such as French 75s, martinis, and old fashioneds; caviars are available a la carte with accompaniments as well on dishes like foie gras, confit potatoes, and lobster claws; and there’s a vegan caviar option. There are also cigars. The indoor bar is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11 p.m. Reservations can be placed online.
Three Texas BBQ Festivals to Attend This Fall, Including “America’s Biggest”
Barbecue is more than just one of the many fine meals you can have in Texas. It’s part of the state’s cultural identity, on par with Tex-Mex, the Alamo and being really, really big. So it’s no surprise that Texas finds reasons to celebrate the convergence of smoke and meat at a handful of barbecue festivals hosted throughout the year.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Fire Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in southwest Travis County on Wednesday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
South Congress Ramen Tatsu-Ya opens
Extra flavoring or spice can be added to a bowl of ramen by what Ramen Tatsu-Ya calls "bombs" on their menu. The Fire in a Bowl bomb is a mix of Thai chili and habanero paste. (Courtesy Jane Yun) Austin's newest Ramen Tatsu-Ya location opened Sept. 11 at 8601 S....
ABoR Report: Central Texas housing market continues to stabilize
The August report from the Austin Board of Realtors showed the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area housing market continued its stabilization trend for the third consecutive month.
KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
3 new places to get food in Austin this fall
Masa y Mas will have counter-style service offering handmade tortillas, tacos, tortas y mas. (Courtesy Masa y Mas) A new late-night pizza restaurant called Allday is expected to open at 1708 E. 6th, Austin, in mid-October. Allday serves New York-style pies made to order or by the slice. Allday serves specialty pies, such as the white pizza with roasted broccolini, garlic and lemon pepper seasoning, as well as build-your-own options, salads, cold brew coffee and gelato. The restaurant will be operating next to Daydreamer bar out of a tiny home. Allday is owned by Daniel Sorg, Townsend Smith and Zak Drummond. www.allday.pizza.
houstoniamag.com
8 Texas Road Trips to Take in This Fall
Been in town all summer? Here’s your chance to get away. With school and work getting busy, we’re shaking off our summer slumbers and returning to business. But between the demands of our daily lives and the routines needed to keep them on track, it’s not unusual to find yourself needing a change in scenery. Texas is sprawling with undiscovered sweet spots; the only way to find them is to get on the road. So here’s the plan: Take a Friday off, pack your bags, and make a trip to one of these getaways for a weekend of pure fun.
fox7austin.com
Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission
AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
Thrillist
A Truly Exhaustive Guide to Austin's Food Truck Parks
Food truck parks are one of Austin’s signatures, right up there with excellent live music, beautiful walking trails, and less-than-stellar traffic lanes. As the fall heads our way, and the weather gets ever so slightly cooler, now more than ever is the time for some blissful outdoor dining. The...
He lost everything in a fire. Days later, his landlord terminated his lease.
Days after a fire ripped through his Austin apartment complex, sending families to the hospital – Lovensky Plaisime received a letter telling him his lease was terminated.
Heat, drought lead to spike in wildfires in Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander area
The San Gabriel Fire burned about 450 acres in Liberty Hill near Lake Georgetown in late July. (Derek Sullivan/Community Impact Newspaper) Local data shows Williamson and northern Travis counties are experiencing more wild and grass fires so far in 2022 than in the same time frame during any of the last five years.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 16
Bowie and Anderson battled back and forth at House Park, but it was the Bulldogs that came away with a 27-24 victory.
‘Crisis capacity’: Austin Animal Center urging adoptions at Saturday event
The Austin Animal Center is at crisis capacity and closed intake earlier this week in an attempt to manage the number of animals already at the overcrowded shelter.
