It's festival season in Texas. Hit the road for art, music, food, and a super good time. If you have vacation time to cash in before the end of the year and your Instagram could use photos from somewhere other than the beach, you’re in luck because it’s prime time for festivals in Texas. Whether participating in wurst behavior in New Braunfels or purchasing your newest “Fall Y’all” sign in Waco, it’s time for a mini getaway before the holidays. So, pack up, grab a pumpkin spice latte, and head out to these fall road trip-worthy festivals around Texas (and maybe make a stop at one of these pumpkin patches along the way).

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO