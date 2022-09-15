ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitar World Magazine

How Elvis destroyed his session guitarist's acoustic by kicking a gun out of his bodyguard's hand

The King of Rock and Roll was a keen student of karate, and caused considerable collateral damage while showcasing a move during a session at Nashville's RCA Studios. Baz Lurhmann’s 2022 Elvis biopic offers a rich insight into the life of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, and has brought his iconic catalog of songs to the attention of a brand-new generation of fans.
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels All US and Canada Concerts, Citing 'Visa and Logistical Issues'

London-based alternative rock band Placebo have canceled their upcoming North American tour, which was set to kick off in September and would have marked their first North American tour in eight years. Taking to social media Friday, singer Brian Molko and guitarist and bassist Stefan Olsdal announced in a joint statement that all nine stops on their North American tour, in support of the album Never Let Me Go, have been postponed due to "visa and logistical issues."
NME

Spoon’s Britt Daniel joins Interpol on stage to perform ‘Next Exit’

Spoon‘s Britt Daniel joined Interpol on stage this week – watch them perform ‘Next Exit’ together below. The two bands are currently on a co-headlining coast-to-coast North American tour, dubbed ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’, which ends this weekend (September 17-18) with two shows at the Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, Oregon.
American Songwriter

6 of the Most Unforgettable Metallica Live Performances

Metallica has been a constant in the music world ever since vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich first founded the metal band in 1981. And as odd as it may sound, we’ve found comfort in the realness of Metallica’s thrashing on more than just a few occasions. So, in an attempt to capture some of our favorite moments from the Los Angeles-hailing band (albeit a difficult task), we’ve compiled six of their most unforgettable live performances below. Keep reading and we’re certain you’ll find yourself transported into the mosh pits of metal magic.
