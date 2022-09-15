Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
How Elvis destroyed his session guitarist's acoustic by kicking a gun out of his bodyguard's hand
The King of Rock and Roll was a keen student of karate, and caused considerable collateral damage while showcasing a move during a session at Nashville's RCA Studios. Baz Lurhmann’s 2022 Elvis biopic offers a rich insight into the life of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, and has brought his iconic catalog of songs to the attention of a brand-new generation of fans.
Popculture
Rock Band Cancels All US and Canada Concerts, Citing 'Visa and Logistical Issues'
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have canceled their upcoming North American tour, which was set to kick off in September and would have marked their first North American tour in eight years. Taking to social media Friday, singer Brian Molko and guitarist and bassist Stefan Olsdal announced in a joint statement that all nine stops on their North American tour, in support of the album Never Let Me Go, have been postponed due to "visa and logistical issues."
The Ultimate Metallica Show — Where to Listen to National Radio Show
Hosted by Chuck Armstrong, The Ultimate Metallica Show is two hours of nothing but Metallica. While we share stories, trivia and anything else that comes to mind about one of the biggest bands in the world, there’s no question that this show is all about the music. The hits,...
NME
Spoon’s Britt Daniel joins Interpol on stage to perform ‘Next Exit’
Spoon‘s Britt Daniel joined Interpol on stage this week – watch them perform ‘Next Exit’ together below. The two bands are currently on a co-headlining coast-to-coast North American tour, dubbed ‘Lights, Camera, Factions’, which ends this weekend (September 17-18) with two shows at the Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, Oregon.
6 of the Most Unforgettable Metallica Live Performances
Metallica has been a constant in the music world ever since vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich first founded the metal band in 1981. And as odd as it may sound, we’ve found comfort in the realness of Metallica’s thrashing on more than just a few occasions. So, in an attempt to capture some of our favorite moments from the Los Angeles-hailing band (albeit a difficult task), we’ve compiled six of their most unforgettable live performances below. Keep reading and we’re certain you’ll find yourself transported into the mosh pits of metal magic.
Mitchell Tenpenny Talks His Latest Record, ‘This Is The Heavy’ – “I Wanted to Take Back Some of the Rock Influences I Had”
When listening to Mitchell Tenpenny’s latest record, This Is The Heavy, it’s hard to imagine any other title would’ve been a better fit. From the dense drum lines and the wiry guitars to the lyrics that bare a deep emotional weight, the album is certainly Tenpenny’s heaviest to date.
