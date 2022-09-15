Reckless In Vegas Ante Up Collective Raises $2,000 for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in August, Announces September Program Sponsors

Read full article on original website
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Human Nature Announces Christmas Motown and More Holiday Show at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa
HUMAN NATURE ANNOUNCES CHRISTMAS MOWTOWN AND MORE HOLIDAY SHOW AT SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA. Following a successful run of sold out shows part of their limited engagement at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, Human Nature, has announced a return to the Showroom for four holiday shows, December 20 – 23. “Christmas Motown and More” will celebrate the season with holiday classics along with three of the greatest vocal harmony singers in the world.
The Axe Capital Opens at PKWY Tavern
Henderson location adds recreational axe throwing to arcade-style pastimes at tavern. Beginning today, visitors to PKWY Tavern Marks, in Henderson, Nev.; will soon be able to experience the latest in recreational axe throwing when The Axe Capital opens. Using cutting-edge digital projection technology and scoring software, the axe throwing experience has evolved an age-old past time into a modern-day game experience. Up to four people per lane may participate in each session with a scoring system like a bowling alley. The Axe Capital’s software-controlled target projection allows game to be rotated constantly for new challenges.
ASYLUM and HOTEL FEAR’s HALLOWEEN SEASON RETURN TO THE MEADOWS MALL!
ASYLUM and HOTEL FEAR’s HALLOWEEN SEASON RETURN TO THE MEADOWS MALL!. Las Vegas Haunts presents 24 Years of FEAR, Opens Sept. 29. ASYLUM & HOTEL FEAR are Nevada’s LARGEST attractions and opens on September 29. This season we have continued to upgrade the totally new ASYLUM, adding a new room and a bunch of new animations and effects. HOTEL FEAR has also added several new rooms and added new animations and scares. Our attractions are always changing, upgrading, adapting. Our audience is always changing, and we change right along with them.
CurlVegas to host “Cards for Curling” at Stirling Club Saturday, September 17
CurlVegas to host “Cards for Curling” at Stirling Club Saturday, September 17. CurlVegas, a nonprofit organization that is working to bring a dedicated curling facility to Vegas and works with veterans, youths, seniors, and persons with disabilities, is hosting their first annual charity poker tournament in partnership with the Charity Series of Poker. Dubbed “Cards for Curling,” the $300 buy-in event with $100 rebuys and add-ons will take place at Stirling Club on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
The Neon Museum reilluminates historic Plaza Hotel & Casino sign
The Neon Museum reilluminates historic Plaza Hotel & Casino sign. (photo credit: The Neon Museum) The Neon Museum reilluminated the historic Plaza Hotel & Casino sign during a special lighting ceremony and reception after which the sign debuted to the public as a permanent addition to the Museum’s collection in its Neon Boneyard.
It’s the Tropicana Wine Mixer! Sip, Pair, and Toast at Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort – Tropicana Las Vegas to host 2nd annual wine mixer Saturday, September 24
Sip, Pair, and Toast at Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort. Make plans now to attend the Tropicana Wine Mixer to enjoy one of the best evenings of the year. Tickets are on sale now as Tropicana Las Vegas welcomes locals and tourists to its second wine event Saturday, Sept. 24.
Freakling Bros. Horror Shows rises from the dead for 30th terrifying season in Las Vegas
JUDGEMENT – You’re Guilty, Death is Coming, a haunting new room inside. Freakling Bros. Horror Shows is back from the dead and ready to scare the hell out of Las Vegas for its 30th horrifying year! Rated the scariest haunt in the country by USA Today, Freakling Bros. Horror Shows offers a hellishly-curated festival of nightmares – three expertly-crafted haunts in one horrifying location, including Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction, Gates of Hell, the experimental COVEN of 13 and the classic Castle Vampyre. JUDGEMENT – You’re Guilty, Death is Coming, a haunting new room inside COVEN of 13, is also set to make its debut for the 2022 Halloween season.
Boyd Gaming Hiring For 50 Positions During Job Fair at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall on September 20
Boyd Gaming Hiring For 50 Positions During Job Fair at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall on September 20. Boyd Gaming will host an in-person hiring event on Tuesday, September 20, offering approximately 50 positions available across multiple departments at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Jokers Wild Casino and Boyd Gaming Linen and Uniform Services. Some of the positions available are as follows:
