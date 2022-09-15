Reckless In Vegas Ante Up Collective Raises $2,000 for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in August, Announces September Program Sponsors

ASYLUM and HOTEL FEAR’s HALLOWEEN SEASON RETURN TO THE MEADOWS MALL!. Las Vegas Haunts presents 24 Years of FEAR, Opens Sept. 29. ASYLUM & HOTEL FEAR are Nevada’s LARGEST attractions and opens on September 29. This season we have continued to upgrade the totally new ASYLUM, adding a new room and a bunch of new animations and effects. HOTEL FEAR has also added several new rooms and added new animations and scares. Our attractions are always changing, upgrading, adapting. Our audience is always changing, and we change right along with them.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO