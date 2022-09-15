Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Related
Paxton files another petition to block SAISD’s paused vaccine mandate
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed another petition seeking to reverse a Bexar County judge’s decision that rejected the state’s bid for a temporary injunction to block the San Antonio Independent School District’s staff vaccine mandate. Even though SAISD’S vaccine mandate remains on pause despite the...
Where I Live: Eastwood Village
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
A progress report on closing San Antonio’s digital divide
Reducing poverty in San Antonio may be the city’s most enduring challenge, but eliminating the digital divide, one important measure of that poverty and inequity, increasingly appears to be within grasp. As the nonprofit San Antonio Digital Connects (SADC) marks one year of work in collaboration with the City...
Here’s how flights out of Kelly Field, a military airfield in San Antonio, got caught up in a political stunt
This article has been updated. The San Antonio airfield where a group of migrants departed for Martha’s Vineyard this week is a 105-year-old facility that today is used by both the military and civilians. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit on Wednesday for flying the group of roughly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Submit your questions for DA Joe Gonzales and Marc LaHood ahead of next week’s debate
There’s just one week to go until the San Antonio Report’s Sept. 21 debate between Democratic Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and Republican challenger Marc LaHood. The two candidates will face off in the town hall-style debate at 6 p.m. at San Antonio College’s 1,000-seat McAllister Fine...
27-year-old migrant says he was paid to help fill Martha’s Vineyard flight
A 27-year-old Venezuelan migrant told the San Antonio Report Thursday he was paid $200 in cash to recruit people from outside San Antonio’s migrant resource center to board a flight that landed at Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday. Emmanuel, who declined to give a reporter his last name, said a...
Uneven population increase prompts San Antonio ISD redistricting
San Antonio Independent School District will kick off its decennial redistricting process with a community engagement process as it seeks to reapportion residents more evenly into its seven single-member districts. An unequal population increase over the past decade means SAISD must redraw boundaries for six out of seven districts. In...
RIP George B. Irish: An homage to a San Antonio newspaper publisher
Over my 45-year career as a journalist, much of it as a newspaper reporter, editor and executive, I have worked for at least 10 publishers. None had a greater impact on my career and life than George B. Irish. Why tell this story now? Irish, the publisher of the San...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bexar County officials anticipate 700,000 will vote in Nov. 8 election
This story has been updated. Bexar County elections administrators are expecting a larger voter turnout than usual — about 700,000 out of the 1,219,000 who have registered so far — for the Nov. 8 election. Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said the number of registered voters has continued to...
North East ISD hires Secret Service veteran to oversee safety and security
After months of searching for an expert to fill a new position that grew in significance after the Uvalde massacre, a San Antonio school district has hired a former U.S. Secret Service agent to oversee its safety and security. North East ISD on Monday announced Paul Duran, special agent for...
Census: Poverty for single mothers on the rise in San Antonio
Newly released figures from the U.S. Census Bureau suggest San Antonio is still among the country’s most impoverished major cities, and that poverty rates may have increased for single mothers with young children — already one of the poorest family demographics. In 2021, a little more than 13%...
Lowry Mays, ‘astute businessman’ who built Clear Channel Communications, dies at 87
Lester Lowry Mays, a businessman who turned ownership of a single radio station into the media empire known as Clear Channel Communications, died Monday at age 87. Starting in the petroleum industry, Mays fell into the radio station business by accident. As he worked to better understand and master an industry he previously knew nothing about, Mays partnered with auto dealership magnate Red McCombs to build Clear Channel Communications into an international media empire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In approving record budget, City Council OKs bill credit for CPS Energy customers
San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to approve a $3.4 billion budget for the 2023 fiscal year, including a plan to give CPS Energy’s residential and corporate customers a onetime credit on a future bill. The revival of the plan to return roughly $42 million in surplus revenue from...
City’s $9M emergency bunker will stockpile water bottles, other supplies
This article has been updated. Among the more obscure additions to San Antonio’s 2023 fiscal year budget: The city plans to acquire an emergency supply bunker to store water bottles, food and other equipment for first responders. The move comes at the recommendation of a committee formed to assess...
CPS Energy rebates, favored by Nirenberg, still in budget despite council concern
San Antonio City Council members who dislike a plan to credit excess CPS Energy revenue back to ratepayers will seek to put the money aside for a later discussion, removing it from Thursday’s vote on the city budget. Though budget work sessions over the past three weeks have been...
The city has approved a CPS Energy rebate. Now what?
Following the San Antonio City Council’s approval of the 2023 fiscal year budget Thursday, all CPS Energy customers will be receiving a rebate on either their November or December energy bill — if they choose to take it, that is. As a result of discourse surrounding the rebate,...
As San Antonians brace for more — and worse — flooding, regional plan targets $1B for flood control
From the deadly flood of 1921 that killed more than 200 people and devastated the West Side of San Antonio to the record-setting flood of 1998 that caused 31 deaths and an estimated $750 million in property damage, San Antonio has seen more than its share of deadly floods — and will likely see more as a result of climate change.
Boerne book festival kicks off spooky season with monsters and mysteries
Fall is the time to indulge in spooky stories, and at this year’s Boerne Book and Arts Festival you’ll certainly find some twisted tales. The festival will take place at Boerne’s Main Plaza at 100 N. Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featured authors include Sarah Bird, Carmen Tafolla, Andrew Sansom, and James Wade.
Where I Live: Lincoln Green
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
‘Persistent problems’: Texas teacher poll finds morale at lowest point since 2020
More teachers report wanting to leave the profession this year more than ever, according to a new statewide poll. They report feeling undervalued, underpaid and overworked. Signaling some hope, however, teachers also provided possible solutions to those challenges. “We named the poll ‘Persistent Problems’ because these [issues] are not necessarily...
San Antonio Report
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.https://sanantonioreport.org
Comments / 0