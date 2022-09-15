ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Eastwood Village

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Alamo Heights, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Uiw#Campus Police
San Antonio Report

Lowry Mays, ‘astute businessman’ who built Clear Channel Communications, dies at 87

Lester Lowry Mays, a businessman who turned ownership of a single radio station into the media empire known as Clear Channel Communications, died Monday at age 87. Starting in the petroleum industry, Mays fell into the radio station business by accident. As he worked to better understand and master an industry he previously knew nothing about, Mays partnered with auto dealership magnate Red McCombs to build Clear Channel Communications into an international media empire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Antonio Report

Where I Live: Lincoln Green

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

‘Persistent problems’: Texas teacher poll finds morale at lowest point since 2020

More teachers report wanting to leave the profession this year more than ever, according to a new statewide poll. They report feeling undervalued, underpaid and overworked. Signaling some hope, however, teachers also provided possible solutions to those challenges. “We named the poll ‘Persistent Problems’ because these [issues] are not necessarily...
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy