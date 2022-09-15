Read full article on original website
queenseagle.com
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
New York YIMBY
Mill Brook Terrace Affordable Senior Housing Project Debuts at 570 East 137th Street in Mott Haven, Bronx
Mill Brook Terrace, a new affordable housing development for seniors, has opened for occupancy at 570 East 137th Street in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Developed by West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing and New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), the project is a result of NYCHA’s NextGeneration Request for Proposals (RFP), a community visioning process that identified the need for additional senior housing and services in the neighborhood. West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing was awarded the site in 2016 and construction was completed in December 2019. By October 2020, the property was fully leased.
East Harlem residents say boiler covers apartments in soot
NEW YORK -- Some residents in East Harlem say their apartments are covered in a black tar-like substance due to work being done by the city.They tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been going on for seven years and no one from the city is helping them.Many of the residents have lived there for more than a decade, and they say a massive mobile boiler has made their life hell. The boiler is connected to NYCHA's Metro North Plaza Houses.People who live on the floors directly above it say they're now experiencing health issues.Every time residents on East 102nd Street hear...
Gotham Gazette
City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents
Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
Six NYCHA sites to get new open spaces and playgrounds: mayor
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City will be building parks and playgrounds at six public housing complexes in three of the boroughs, officials said. The project- a $23 million investment– will be at the Redfern, Woodside, Pomonok, Watson, Kingsborough, and Sotomayer Houses. Some of the new spaces will feature ball fields, basketball and handball […]
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
qchron.com
Pay the flood victims
The Aug. 25 report by THE CITY “Comptroller denies all Ida flood claims” in the Queens Chronicle reveals a disturbing decision by the Comptroller’s Office. The precedent based upon a 115-year-old statute is deplorable. This requires the elected municipal legislators to earn their taxpayer salaries and repeal or amend that law. Many amendments had to be incorporated into the nation’s Constitution. NYC is no exception in 2022.
brickunderground.com
From Brooklyn Heights to the UWS: After years of renting, we realized we could buy and be near Central Park
When a "for sale" sign went up on the building where Susie Mann and her husband John were renting, they decided to buy—and realized there were more affordable options on the UWS than in their Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. They're thrilled with their quiet, low-key building. Here's their story. I...
Mariner’s Harbor NYCHA residents could be one step closer to having their cooking gas restored
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Residents of the Mariner’s Harbor Houses are one step closer to having their cooking gas restored, the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) announced Friday. A NYCHA spokesperson wrote in an email that leaks, which caused the cooking gas shutdown at 168 Brabant St....
Western Queens Gazette
CB2: ‘Auto-Related Businesses Not Welcome Here’
Community Board 2 members last week voted down a rezoning application that would have permitted an auto dealership to convert an abandoned parcel on Northern Boulevard in Woodside into a Lincoln dealership. In a motion filed by Community Board 2, members said the reason for the rejection was not that...
NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
A giant new Target store is opening in the Bronx next month
Just a bit over a month since announcing the opening of a new location in Soho, Target made public its plans to debut a giant store in the Bronx at 215 East Fordham Road by Valentine Avenue. The 21,000-square-foot space is scheduled to officially open to the public on October...
qchron.com
Chronic flooding costs biz tens of thousands
For years, Mike DiMarco, owner of Doggy Be Good Kennel Camp and Grooming Salon in College Point, has dreaded any sign of rain. And for good reason: Virtually every time it rains, his basement floods. While that is a phenomenon familiar to many North and Northeast Queens residents, their flooding...
fox5ny.com
Deadly fire in Queens
NEW YORK - A 52-year-old man died in a fire in Queens late Thursday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Caffrey Ave. in Far Rockaway. When the FDNY got to the house they put out the fire and found the man unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed him to Nassau County University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
NY1
Cicely Tyson honored with a street co-naming in East Harlem
Family and friends gathered in East Harlem Saturday to celebrate the unveiling of Cicely Tyson Way on 101st Street and Third Avenue. “We just wanted to really commemorate her contributions to the arts and just celebrate where she came and she lived,” Debbie Quionones, one of the organizers of the co-naming celebration, said.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery launches for 126 apartments on the Astoria waterfront
Applications are open for 126 newly constructed apartments at 11-12 30th Drive and 11-28 30th Drive in Astoria through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $2,350 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $80,572 to $187,330, depending on the size of the household.
brickunderground.com
Astoria housing lottery, selling in a dicey market, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to get the details on an affordable housing lottery that launched in Astoria. There are 126 apartments available with rents starting at $2,350 a month for a studio. You can apply online via NYC Housing Connect through November 14th. Also of interest: Brick checks...
NY1
How to protect yourself on public transit
MTA ridership reached a new record Friday of over 5.6 million people on the transit system, the highest it’s ever been since the pandemic. Yet there are safety concerns with increased ridership, experts say. Jennifer Cassetta, a wellness coach and self-defense expert, joined NY1’s Stef Manisero Saturday to talk...
Nonprofit group says clothing, food, shoes running out for NYC asylum seekers
Volunteers said they are hopeful New Yorkers will donate money or supplies to their group, so they can continue to help the migrants.
qchron.com
TLC proposes taxi fare increases
The city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission is proposing the first increase to baseline taxi fares in more than a decade for yellow and green cabs. According to the TLC’s proposal, which can be viewed online at on.nyc.gov/3eHHZXd, the proposed changes to the metered rate would increase 22.9 percent, though the figure does not include higher surcharges that also are in the proposal.
