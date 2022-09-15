ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
queenseagle.com

Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now

Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
New York YIMBY

Mill Brook Terrace Affordable Senior Housing Project Debuts at 570 East 137th Street in Mott Haven, Bronx

Mill Brook Terrace, a new affordable housing development for seniors, has opened for occupancy at 570 East 137th Street in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Developed by West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing and New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), the project is a result of NYCHA’s NextGeneration Request for Proposals (RFP), a community visioning process that identified the need for additional senior housing and services in the neighborhood. West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing was awarded the site in 2016 and construction was completed in December 2019. By October 2020, the property was fully leased.
CBS New York

East Harlem residents say boiler covers apartments in soot

NEW YORK -- Some residents in East Harlem say their apartments are covered in a black tar-like substance due to work being done by the city.They tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been going on for seven years and no one from the city is helping them.Many of the residents have lived there for more than a decade, and they say a massive mobile boiler has made their life hell. The boiler is connected to NYCHA's Metro North Plaza Houses.People who live on the floors directly above it say they're now experiencing health issues.Every time residents on East 102nd Street hear...
Gotham Gazette

City to Announce Free Internet and Cable for Thousands of NYCHA Residents

Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce a new program on Monday to provide free high-speed internet and basic cable TV to thousands of public housing residents. The program, called Big Apple Connect, is a partnership between the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation and internet service providers that serve the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which is home to more than 400,000 New Yorkers. Though the plan has yet to be made public by the mayor’s office, one of the providers, Optimum, has already publicly posted details of its collaboration with the city.
PIX11

Six NYCHA sites to get new open spaces and playgrounds: mayor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City will be building parks and playgrounds at six public housing complexes in three of the boroughs, officials said. The project- a $23 million investment– will be at the Redfern, Woodside, Pomonok, Watson, Kingsborough, and Sotomayer Houses. Some of the new spaces will feature ball fields, basketball and handball […]
qchron.com

Pay the flood victims

The Aug. 25 report by THE CITY “Comptroller denies all Ida flood claims” in the Queens Chronicle reveals a disturbing decision by the Comptroller’s Office. The precedent based upon a 115-year-old statute is deplorable. This requires the elected municipal legislators to earn their taxpayer salaries and repeal or amend that law. Many amendments had to be incorporated into the nation’s Constitution. NYC is no exception in 2022.
Western Queens Gazette

CB2: ‘Auto-Related Businesses Not Welcome Here’

Community Board 2 members last week voted down a rezoning application that would have permitted an auto dealership to convert an abandoned parcel on Northern Boulevard in Woodside into a Lincoln dealership. In a motion filed by Community Board 2, members said the reason for the rejection was not that...
PIX11

NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
qchron.com

Chronic flooding costs biz tens of thousands

For years, Mike DiMarco, owner of Doggy Be Good Kennel Camp and Grooming Salon in College Point, has dreaded any sign of rain. And for good reason: Virtually every time it rains, his basement floods. While that is a phenomenon familiar to many North and Northeast Queens residents, their flooding...
fox5ny.com

Deadly fire in Queens

NEW YORK - A 52-year-old man died in a fire in Queens late Thursday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Caffrey Ave. in Far Rockaway. When the FDNY got to the house they put out the fire and found the man unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed him to Nassau County University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
NY1

Cicely Tyson honored with a street co-naming in East Harlem

Family and friends gathered in East Harlem Saturday to celebrate the unveiling of Cicely Tyson Way on 101st Street and Third Avenue. “We just wanted to really commemorate her contributions to the arts and just celebrate where she came and she lived,” Debbie Quionones, one of the organizers of the co-naming celebration, said.
brickunderground.com

Astoria housing lottery, selling in a dicey market, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to get the details on an affordable housing lottery that launched in Astoria. There are 126 apartments available with rents starting at $2,350 a month for a studio. You can apply online via NYC Housing Connect through November 14th. Also of interest: Brick checks...
NY1

How to protect yourself on public transit

MTA ridership reached a new record Friday of over 5.6 million people on the transit system, the highest it’s ever been since the pandemic. Yet there are safety concerns with increased ridership, experts say. Jennifer Cassetta, a wellness coach and self-defense expert, joined NY1’s Stef Manisero Saturday to talk...
qchron.com

TLC proposes taxi fare increases

The city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission is proposing the first increase to baseline taxi fares in more than a decade for yellow and green cabs. According to the TLC’s proposal, which can be viewed online at on.nyc.gov/3eHHZXd, the proposed changes to the metered rate would increase 22.9 percent, though the figure does not include higher surcharges that also are in the proposal.
