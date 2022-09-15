NEW YORK -- Some residents in East Harlem say their apartments are covered in a black tar-like substance due to work being done by the city.They tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been going on for seven years and no one from the city is helping them.Many of the residents have lived there for more than a decade, and they say a massive mobile boiler has made their life hell. The boiler is connected to NYCHA's Metro North Plaza Houses.People who live on the floors directly above it say they're now experiencing health issues.Every time residents on East 102nd Street hear...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO