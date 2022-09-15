ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
nysenate.gov

SERINO RENEWS CALL FOR INVESTIGATION INTO STATE COVID-19 TEST SCANDAL; FOILS CONTRACTS

HYDE PARK, NY—Senator Sue Serino today is renewing her calls for an immediate investigation into the Hochul Administration’s purchasing of COVID-19 test kits from a political donor after the Albany Times Union revealed that California purchased the same test kits for 45 percent less than the State of New York paid. According to the report, if New York had paid the same price as California, it would have saved taxpayers $286 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Zeldin criticizes Hochul for awarding lucrative contract to donor

On the campaign trail, the Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin is criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul for a no bid contract for COVID-19 tests she awarded to a campaign donor. Last year, the Hochul administration paid $637 Million for 52 million tests. But according to the Albany Times Union, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nysenate.gov

Senator Biaggi Issues Statement Regarding NYT Investigation into Yeshivas

NEW YORK, NY – On Sunday, the New York Times released the findings of an investigation into the quality of secular education provided at Hasidic Jewish private schools in New York. State Senator Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx/Westchester) issued the following statement:. “The findings of the New York Times investigation into...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York's population loss debated in race for governor

For generations, New York has struggled to retain its people. The issue has been an acute one for upstate communities — both urban and rural — that have fretted the loss of its younger residents. Now, after the pandemic has led to even more out-of-state departures, the issue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Lite 98.7

Upstate NY Workers ‘Won’t Stand For’ This Crazy New Law, Or Will They?

New York employees won't stand for this newly-proposed law. No, wait, I'm actually being serious! A bill has been proposed that would change the way that certain employees, and employers, in New York would operate while on the job. Those who work jobs that require them to be on-their-feet all day, but that might not always need to be standing, are in for a major change.
POLITICS
Hot 99.1

New York State Wants To Make It Illegal For Police To Hide Their Identities

If a New York Assembly bill passes, police in the state could be fined for covering their badges, to intentionally hide their identities. Assembly Bill A10721 and Senate Bill S3701 would punish officers with a hefty fine. The bill, which is currently in the Assembly Codes Committee, is sponsored by Karines Reyes - Assembly District 87.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secular Education#Yeshivas#Politics State#K12#Meet State Standards#Jewish#Talmud
WRGB

Gun law confusion leads to more historic reenactment cancellations

FORT EDWARD, NY (WRGB) — Historic reenactments across the Capital Region are being canceled as confusion over New York gun laws have many fearing they could end up behind bars. On Friday a reenactment event in Montgomery County was canceled. Now, the Rogers Island Military Camp reenactment event in...
FORT EDWARD, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Zeldin defends ad that highlights crime, features California clip

The Republican candidate for governor, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, is defending a campaign ad which addresses violence on the streets of New York, but includes a clip from California. “You are looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in Kathy Hochul’s New York. And it’s getting much worse,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oswego County Today

State Announces Completion Of $26 Million Affordable Housing Development In Oswego

OSWEGO – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced the completion of a $26 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Oswego. Lock 7 Apartments, located at 220 E. 1st St., features 80 affordable apartments, including 40 units reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The building is the third state-funded affordable housing development in Oswego to open this year.
OSWEGO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Lite 98.7

New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports

Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Lite 98.7

New York State Could Soon Give You More Cash Back When Recycling Bottles

Do you recycle? I recycle everything that can be recycled. Paper, plastics (ones that are accepted of course), and cans and bottles for the return money. I mean really, if I'm paying for the deposit, I want it back, right? Gimme my five cents. It adds up, especially when I wait to return my bottles and cans with about five trash bags full. That money adds up.
ENVIRONMENT
wnypapers.com

Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions

Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 local schools among 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Three local schools in the capital region have been selected to the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools list. Chango Elementary School of Shenendehowa Central School District, Elsmere Elementary School of Bethlehem Central School District, and Lake Avenue Elementary School of Saratoga Springs City School District are three of the 20 New York schools named to the prestigious list, which recognized 297 schools nationwide.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can Deposit Going To 10 Cents In New York State?

Vice President Harris was in Western New York this week and had much to say about green energy. Many are trying to get the United States to lower it's carbon footprint as electric vehicles become more popular and New York State starts to limit or eliminate fossil fuel dependency. But...
POLITICS
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy