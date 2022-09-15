ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has branded the situation in Martha’s Vineyard “literally human trafficking” after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis unexpectedly flew a group of migrants to the Massachusetts island.The former secretary of state appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday morning where she agreed with host Joe Scarborough that the migrants were being “taken advantage of” by Republican lawmakers.The former first lady, who has holidayed on the island for years, said that “no one” with knowledge of the immigration system “wants open borders” but “nobody wants inhumane terrible treatment of human beings either” – as she said that it is part...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard were not from Florida, DeSantis says

TALLAHASSEE — For the last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis has been complaining about the federal government dropping migrants into Florida without notice. But on Friday, he said he couldn’t find enough of them in the state, so that’s why his administration decided to send 48 migrants from Texas to the tiny Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard this week.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

DeSantis migrant stunt reminiscent of racist, deceptive ‘Reverse Freedom Rides’ from 1960s

Ron DeSantis’ migrant stunt is drawing widespread criticism for sending people from Venezuela and Columia applying for political asylum to Martha’s Vineyard to “own the libs.” This tactic is reminiscent of the racist, deceptive “Reverse Freedom Rides” of the 1960s that subjected Black people to similar political abuse by anti-liberal forces. Joy Reid and her guests discuss how the victims of DeSantis’ orchestration are doing, plus whether he can be charged with a federal crime.Sept. 17, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

DeSantis: More migrant flights likely

The DeSantis administration used funds from a new state program to relocate immigrants without legal status. Friday, the governor reaffirmed his position and planned to continue these efforts.
IMMIGRATION

