ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Race for the Case Week 3: Will Texas A&M bounce back & can Penn State win at Auburn?

By Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EruLK_0hxAepy600

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a big slate of games to pick for Week 3 of the college football season. Cal visits Notre Dame, #12 ranked BYU faces off with #25 Oregon, #22 Penn State is up against an orange-out in Auburn, Mississippi State & LSU square off in Death Valley and #13 Miami travels to College Station to play #24 Texas A&M. Plus, there are three big cases that need to get settled in the People’s Court and there is news out of the commissioner’s summit in Washington, D.C.

1:45 Commissioner’s summit

11:52 Cal @ Notre Dame

15:07 #12 BYU @ #25 Oregon

19:00 #22 Penn State @ Auburn

22:43 Mississippi State @ LSU

26:00 #13 Miami @ #24 Texas A&M

31:00 Lock of the Week

37:44 The People’s Court

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Penn State#College Football Season#American Football#Auburn#Si#Byu#Mississippi State Lsu#College Station#The People S Court#Yahoo Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
89K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy