Negativity over Shoreline Drive road diet test addressed by Muskegon commissioners
MUSKEGON, MI – Expressing concern about community negativity over a study into narrowing Shoreline Drive, Muskegon city commissioners have added a new parameter that could halt it early. The first phase of the study that will temporarily reduce one lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive is set to...
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Sunday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties through Sunday evening.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tallmadge Township (Ottawa County, MI)
Authorities responded to a Friday motor vehicle crash that injured two people on Lake Michigan drive in Tallmadge Township. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies, an SUV involved in a hit-and-run crash on Friday flipped [..]
'Frustrating' Lake Eastbrook construction project nears completion
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since March, drivers have been navigating around construction on Lake Eastbrook Boulevard in Grand Rapids. An end is now in sight. The City of Grand Rapids says the road is scheduled to reopen to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Crews have been working on a...
Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
Adelaide Pointe development clears another hurdle
A new, $250 million development on Muskegon Lake is one step closer to reality, as city commissioners this week approved a cooperative use agreement. The sprawling project that will be built on Muskegon Lake known as “Adelaide Pointe” would include a new, 270-slip marina, luxurious condominiums and apartments, retail shopping, a restaurant and a bar, boat and paddle-boat rentals, and a new public boat launch and public fishing pier.
City officials investigating barbed wire near Richmond Park
Grand Rapids plans to look at issues with barbed wire near Richmond Park. If you’re not paying attention, it can be a major safety hazard.
Volunteers Keep Laketown Township Looking Great
LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) –Volunteers put their hands and backs to work to help out Laketown Township on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, as part of the annual United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties Day of Caring. Crews from EV Construction, 86 E. Sixth St., Holland,...
Hit-and-run driver trapped inside vehicle after rollover crash, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A hit-and-run crash happened Friday near Lake Michigan Drive and 24th Avenue in Tallmadge Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A driver of a white Honda Pilot hit a Ford Focus after attempting to make a U-turn in the middle of Lake Michigan Drive, according to deputies.
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
Two Hurt in Wild Lake Michigan Drive Motoring Situation
TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – Two persons were hurt in a wild motoring situation between Allendale and Standale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, Central Dispatch were getting calls around 4:30 PM of a vehicle driving “erratically” on Lake Michigan Drive between 24th and 14th avenues. The white Honda Pilot was initially heading westbound and then turned east, going the wrong way.
Wine, Warmth and a Woman at J-Dub’s Wine Shop and Restaurant in Grand Haven, Michigan
Chris Weavers just knew that her passion was wine, and a random real-estate vacancy lead her to monopolize on the opportunity. Proprietor of J-Dub’s Marketing and Wine Shop and J-W Restaurant in downtown Grand Haven, Michigan, Weavers joined Sid Simone and Madison Schlegel to talk about the strategic steps she completed to launch and sustain her market and wine shop.
Kalamazoo man dead after early morning shooting
Officers in Kalamazoo are investigating what led up to a shooting early Saturday morning that left a man dead.
Kzoo to demolish park pavilion due to ongoing vandalism
The city of Kalamazoo is planning to demolish a pavilion at a park due to ongoing trash and vandalism.
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
Fire chief, other department leader terminated in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The fire chief and a battalion chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been terminated, Township Manager Dexter Mitchell confirmed to MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. The terminations happened Wednesday, Sept. 14, during a personnel meeting at the fire department, Mitchell said. Chief David J. Obreiter and Battalion...
'A very warm welcome, followed by a very cold shoulder'; Restaurant in Downtown Grand Rapids closes three months after opening
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Downtown Grand Rapids restaurant is closed tonight, just three months after opening. A Taste of Cairo served authentic Egyptian food, with a vegan and vegetarian menu. The restaurant opened in June. This is the owners' second location, after several years in business at Egyptian...
Man’s body found during water rescue near Walker
The body of a man was found by rescue teams in a lake outside of Walker on Friday night, dispatch said.
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
Kalamazoo officer paralyzed in motorcycle crash leaves rehab hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo Public Safety officer is back home following a long stint at a rehabilitation facility after he suffered paralysis injuries in a crash. After 47 days at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Tom Maher was able to return home Thursday, according to the Tommy Maher Strong Facebook group.
