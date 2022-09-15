ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Fox17

Westbound lanes now open on I-94 in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 was closed in Kalamazoo County. All lanes are now open. Dispatchers said around 5:00 pm that the two westbound lanes on the right side of the freeway were closed near mile marker 74.5. Michigan Department of Transportation reported that the freeway was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wgvunews.org

Adelaide Pointe development clears another hurdle

A new, $250 million development on Muskegon Lake is one step closer to reality, as city commissioners this week approved a cooperative use agreement. The sprawling project that will be built on Muskegon Lake known as "Adelaide Pointe" would include a new, 270-slip marina, luxurious condominiums and apartments, retail shopping, a restaurant and a bar, boat and paddle-boat rentals, and a new public boat launch and public fishing pier.
MUSKEGON, MI
927thevan.com

Volunteers Keep Laketown Township Looking Great

LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) –Volunteers put their hands and backs to work to help out Laketown Township on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, as part of the annual United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties Day of Caring. Crews from EV Construction, 86 E. Sixth St., Holland,...
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
927thevan.com

Two Hurt in Wild Lake Michigan Drive Motoring Situation

TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – Two persons were hurt in a wild motoring situation between Allendale and Standale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff's Sergeant Chris Koster, Central Dispatch were getting calls around 4:30 PM of a vehicle driving "erratically" on Lake Michigan Drive between 24th and 14th avenues. The white Honda Pilot was initially heading westbound and then turned east, going the wrong way.
ALLENDALE, MI
9&10 News

Wine, Warmth and a Woman at J-Dub's Wine Shop and Restaurant in Grand Haven, Michigan

Chris Weavers just knew that her passion was wine, and a random real-estate vacancy lead her to monopolize on the opportunity. Proprietor of J-Dub's Marketing and Wine Shop and J-W Restaurant in downtown Grand Haven, Michigan, Weavers joined Sid Simone and Madison Schlegel to talk about the strategic steps she completed to launch and sustain her market and wine shop.
MLive

Fire chief, other department leader terminated in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI -- The fire chief and a battalion chief of the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been terminated, Township Manager Dexter Mitchell confirmed to MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. The terminations happened Wednesday, Sept. 14, during a personnel meeting at the fire department, Mitchell said. Chief David J. Obreiter and Battalion...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments' parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
IONIA COUNTY, MI

