Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Ernestine Thompson
Funeral service for Ernestine Thompson, age 87, will be Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Pentecostal House of Prayer in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Thompson died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Northbrooke Healthcare & Rehab Center. Visitation for Mrs. Thompson will be...
WBBJ
Mrs. Tracey White
Services for Mrs. Tracey White, age 51 of Verona, Mississippi and formerly of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, 2:00 P.M., at the London Branch Baptist Church in Haywood County, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday,...
WBBJ
Thomas Roosevelt McKnight
Thomas Roosevelt McKnight, age 89, resident of the Burrow Community and husband of the late Mary Francis Daniels McKnight and the late Marie McKnight, departed this life Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Thomas was born November 8, 1932 in Mason, Tennessee, the son of...
WBBJ
Notable Gospel great, West Tenn. native recognized, honored by Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee native is honored by a local college during a special musical performance held on campus this evening. As part of this week’s music symposium, Dr. Bobby Jones was featured along with the Lane College Gospel Choir during a special concert at Lane College, Thursday evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Local pastors hold prayer vigil honoring Eliza Fletcher in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians gathered in downtown Jackson to pay tribute to Eliza Fletcher and pray for her family. The prayer group prayed for the kindergarten teacher and mother of two’s loved ones. The group also prayed for the City of Memphis, Jackson, and those who also enjoy...
WBBJ
Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces proclamation for MIA & POW Day
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A proclamation that honors soldiers was announced in Jackson Friday morning. Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces the proclamation for “MIA and POW Day” that continues the national recognition in Madison County. Mayor Massey shares his passion for the veterans and their service...
WBBJ
JCM Early College High’s Bob Sparks named West TN Teacher of the Year
JACKSON, Tenn. — JCM Early College High is home to the newly titled West Tennessee Teacher of the Year, Bob Sparks. Sparks was surprised on Friday afternoon by Blue Bell, who congratulated him on his accomplishment, along with bringing ice cream for everyone to enjoy. “This process has helped...
WBBJ
FHU Theatre to present ‘Holmes And Watson’ this month
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A mystery filled with twists, turns and red herrings is coming to the stage in Henderson this month. FHU Theatre will present their production of “Holmes And Watson” from September 29 through October 1. The stage play focuses on Dr. John Watson’s quest to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Day 2 of the West TN State Fair brings more fun
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s day 2 of the west Tennessee state fair and the fun continues. This week the fair has a number of exhibits, plus the traditional rides, games, and fair food. The fair is held at the Jackson fairgrounds located at 800 South Highland Avenue. Wednesday’s...
WBBJ
The fun continues at the West Tennessee State Fair
JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday was Day Two of the West Tennessee State Fair, and the fun continues. This week the fair has a number of exhibits, plus the traditional rides, games, and fair food. The fair is held at the Jackson Fairgrounds, located at 800 South Highland Avenue. Wednesday’s...
WBBJ
West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
WBBJ
Agenda review held ahead of commission meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — An agenda review meeting was held to see what will be discussed at this month’s commission meeting. Many newly elected commissioners were in attendance for the review, as Monday September 19th is the first Madison County commission meeting held with new commissioners. There were questions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate National Constitution Week
JACKSON, Tenn. — This upcoming week marks the 235th anniversary of one of the most important documents in the founding of America: The United States Constitution. Locally, the Jackson-Madison County Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution commemorated National Constitution Week during their chapter meeting Thursday. There was a reading...
WBBJ
Jackson International Food & Art Festival to return this October
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson and several other community partners announced the activities surrounding the 8th Annual Jackson International Food and Art Festival. A press conference held at City Hall in downtown Jackson teased what’s to come at the family friendly event. Organizers believe this could...
WBBJ
Fire department responds to house fire on Airways Boulevard
JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson Fire Department respond to a house fire on Airways Boulevard at the South Fairgrounds in Jackson early Saturday morning. Downtown Ricky Brown Traffic Spotters Network was at the scene reporting on the fire around 4:oo a.m. Saturday. Jackson Fire and Jackson Police Department had Airways Boulevard...
WBBJ
Local school system recognizes students’ talents
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Madison County school board held their monthly meeting, showing recognition to those who modeled the school system’s mission. “We had a display of student recognition. We have some excellent students and they exemplify our motto of best by any measure in all areas, athletics, arts and academics,” said school board chairman Pete Johnson.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/14/22 – 09/16/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/16/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Fire crews work to put out house fire in northeast Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson fire crews were working the scene of house fire Wednesday night. According to the Jackson Police Department, the fire began around 8:15 p.m. The house fire was located near the intersection of Ridgemont Drive and Red Leaf Place. Officers had roads blocked off and were...
WBBJ
Lane College kicks off first film festival
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college is gearing up to have their first ever film festival. The Lane Doc Fest started Wednesday. To kick it off, the festival is showing the 1975 movie “Cooley High” directed by Michael Schultz. “Friday we have a V.I.P Dinner at 4...
WBBJ
Substance abuse prevention focus of two-day summit in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local coalition is educating organizations on the war on drugs. The Jackson-Madison Prevention Coalition hosted their 2nd Annual Prevention Summit in Jackson. “We focus on substance use prevention just across the whole spectrum,” said JMPC Coordinator Kirsten Wilson. “We do tobacco, alcohol, prescription drugs, stimulants...
Comments / 0