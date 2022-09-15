Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Ms. Dorothy Mae Giles
Ms. Dorothy Mae Giles, 73, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence in Brownsville. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Russell Grove Baptist Church in Somerville. Interment will be in Russell Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Somerville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Russell Grove Baptist Church.
WBBJ
Kenneth Lee Kidd
Services for Kenneth Lee Kidd, age 59 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Center Point Church Cemetery. The visitation will be on Saturday, from 8:00 A.M., until time of service. If you like...
WBBJ
Cruising for a Cause
JACKSON, Tenn.–Vehicles in the community cruised in to help bring in donations for one local nonprofit. The Salvation Army hosted a Cruise In and Car Show on Saturday morning. It’s part of the efforts to bring in donations for their new campaign, “Raise The Roof.”. The money...
WBBJ
Local pastors hold prayer vigil honoring Eliza Fletcher in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians gathered in downtown Jackson to pay tribute to Eliza Fletcher and pray for her family. The prayer group prayed for the kindergarten teacher and mother of two’s loved ones. The group also prayed for the City of Memphis, Jackson, and those who also enjoy...
WBBJ
Thomas Roosevelt McKnight
Thomas Roosevelt McKnight, age 89, resident of the Burrow Community and husband of the late Mary Francis Daniels McKnight and the late Marie McKnight, departed this life Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Thomas was born November 8, 1932 in Mason, Tennessee, the son of...
WBBJ
Fire department responds to house fire on Airways Boulevard
JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson Fire Department respond to a house fire on Airways Boulevard at the South Fairgrounds in Jackson early Saturday morning. Downtown Ricky Brown Traffic Spotters Network was at the scene reporting on the fire around 4:oo a.m. Saturday. Jackson Fire and Jackson Police Department had Airways Boulevard...
WBBJ
Hub City hosts its second Community Clean Up Day
JACKSON, Tenn.–The city of Jackson, along with Keep Jackson Beautiful, started the city wide cleanup days within Jackson. Leilani Mills, Director of Health and Sanitation shares the success of the first clean up day. “Our first event we had over 200 items, so we had lots of tires, lots of mattresses. Lots of pieces of furniture.”
WBBJ
Local Middle School Comes Together To Bring In Donations
JACKSON, Tenn–One local school is getting creative to bring in donations that will benefit both students and teachers. North parkway middle school hosted a fun 5-k run Saturday. Candice Frison is the chair of the 5-k and shares the impact the event will have on the school. “This is...
WBBJ
Lane College welcomes Grammy-winning artist to Gospel Symposium
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college has welcomed a famous gospel singer on to their campus. Lane College is holding their Gospel Symposium, and will open the campus to the community in celebration of the Legacy Awards. Professor Alexis Rainbow, Director of Choir and Vocal Studies at Lane, shares...
WBBJ
West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
WBBJ
Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate National Constitution Week
JACKSON, Tenn. — This upcoming week marks the 235th anniversary of one of the most important documents in the founding of America: The United States Constitution. Locally, the Jackson-Madison County Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution commemorated National Constitution Week during their chapter meeting Thursday. There was a reading...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/14/22 – 09/16/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/14/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/16/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Intent to bring charter school to Jackson-Madison Co. met with opposition at public hearing
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new option for education may be heading to Madison County, but is being met with opposition. The State Charter Commission held a public hearing with the Jackson-Madison County Board of Education and representatives with the American Classical Academy Madison Charter School on why the charter should come to the county.
WBBJ
Union City police link vehicle to two shootings, seek public assistance
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in investigating two shootings. According to a social media post by the department, police investigated two shootings on Saturday, September 10 and determined they were linked by the vehicles involved. Police are currently trying...
WBBJ
Local school system recognizes students’ talents
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Madison County school board held their monthly meeting, showing recognition to those who modeled the school system’s mission. “We had a display of student recognition. We have some excellent students and they exemplify our motto of best by any measure in all areas, athletics, arts and academics,” said school board chairman Pete Johnson.
WBBJ
Fall health checklist: Staying healthy amid cold and flu season
JACKSON, Tenn. — With cold and flu season approaching in the fall, tips on vaccines can help you stay healthy. President of the College of American Pathologists, Dr. Emily Volk, shares on some vaccines that will be available to help against sickness. “You should definitely think about getting that...
