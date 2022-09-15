Kentucky, Tennessee getting millions of federal dollars to create electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Read full article on original website
deleted account
4d ago
I bet the majority of the population doesn't want it but yet we pay for it and the politicians are not experts on anything but theft
7
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky, Illinois governors join seven-state coalition on hydrogen production and use
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday announced they're joining five other states in a coalition to develop hydrogen production, processing and use in the region. The Midwest Hydrogen Coalition — which also includes the governors of Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin — is working...
Tennessee adds thousands more jobs as workforce challenges persist
Tennessee leaders are trying to meet workforce demands of new companies and expansions.
Tennessee asks court to dismiss school voucher lawsuit
The Tennessee attorney general’s office urged a judicial panel Monday to dismiss remaining legal challenges to the state’s private school voucher law after a string of court victories cleared the way for the program’s launch this school year.But attorneys for several plaintiffs, including county governments based in Memphis and Nashville, argued for a full hearing on several remaining constitutional claims over a 2019 law that applies to only two of the...
wkyufm.org
Highly contagious avian flu detected in northwest Tennessee
Kentucky Department of Agriculture officials are asking western Kentucky bird and poultry owners to be on the lookout for a highly contagious avian flu that’s deadly to poultry after the virus was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee. A release from Kentucky and Tennessee agriculture officials Thursday...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local leaders discuss west Kentucky's inland waterways in D.C.
WASHINGTON — Inland waterways are a major economic driver in Paducah and McCracken County that creates thousands of jobs. During its annual D.C. Fly-In, the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is discussing the economic success of our waterways at the federal level. The chamber's annual visit involves a host...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne see average price at the pump under $3 at $2.97 per gallon (reg)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, four cents per gallon over last week. This marks the third straight week of declines in the state gas price average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.22 which is nearly 24 cents less expensive than one month ago and 33 cents more than one year ago.
Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash
As Middle Tennessee rapidly runs out of places to dump its trash, one company is eyeing a possible alternative in Maury County, just outside the city limits of Columbia, Tenn. The proposal by Trinity Business Group would bring a massive set of operations to the rural area: a tire shredding facility, construction and municipal waste […] The post Maury County superfund site eyed as destination for Middle Tennessee trash appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for
They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II.
Amendment 3 to ban slavery from TN's constitution gets bipartisan support
Sometimes, when it comes to controversial topics, it feels like Tennessee Republicans and Democrats can't agree on anything. But an upcoming constitutional amendment may be a major exception.
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Tennessee
NASHVILLE – A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known...
thunder1320.com
Secretary Hargett encourages Tennesseans to Register to vote on the 10th Annual National Voter Registration Day
To celebrate the tenth anniversary of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their address on file is up to date. “Registering to vote is the very first step to making your voice...
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
South American theft ring investigated in Tennessee
Police are investigating whether a South American theft ring has been in town after four luxury homes were burglarized.
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Kingsport Times-News
Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee
Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five, and Kingsport with three. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
wpsdlocal6.com
Michael Carneal's parole hearing begins
Parole hearing for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal begins. Carneal is the first school shooter eligible for parole in Kentucky. If his parole is granted, that would be a first as well — and the decision could influence similar cases in the future.
wvlt.tv
Special education changes coming after Tenn. Depart. of Education settles lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New changes and procedures are coming to Tennessee schools after the Tennessee Department of Education settled a lawsuit in June. The changes largely come in the form of how the school systems will treat the response to intervention (RTI). The settlement declared that the status of...
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures
Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
