WBBJ
Notable Gospel great, West Tenn. native recognized, honored by Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee native is honored by a local college during a special musical performance held on campus this evening. As part of this week’s music symposium, Dr. Bobby Jones was featured along with the Lane College Gospel Choir during a special concert at Lane College, Thursday evening.
WBBJ
Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces proclamation for MIA & POW Day
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A proclamation that honors soldiers was announced in Jackson Friday morning. Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announces the proclamation for “MIA and POW Day” that continues the national recognition in Madison County. Mayor Massey shares his passion for the veterans and their service...
WBBJ
Local pastors hold prayer vigil honoring Eliza Fletcher in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians gathered in downtown Jackson to pay tribute to Eliza Fletcher and pray for her family. The prayer group prayed for the kindergarten teacher and mother of two’s loved ones. The group also prayed for the City of Memphis, Jackson, and those who also enjoy...
WBBJ
West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
WBBJ
Day 2 of the West TN State Fair brings more fun
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s day 2 of the west Tennessee state fair and the fun continues. This week the fair has a number of exhibits, plus the traditional rides, games, and fair food. The fair is held at the Jackson fairgrounds located at 800 South Highland Avenue. Wednesday’s...
WBBJ
The fun continues at the West Tennessee State Fair
JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday was Day Two of the West Tennessee State Fair, and the fun continues. This week the fair has a number of exhibits, plus the traditional rides, games, and fair food. The fair is held at the Jackson Fairgrounds, located at 800 South Highland Avenue. Wednesday’s...
WBBJ
Agenda review held ahead of commission meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — An agenda review meeting was held to see what will be discussed at this month’s commission meeting. Many newly elected commissioners were in attendance for the review, as Monday September 19th is the first Madison County commission meeting held with new commissioners. There were questions...
WBBJ
JCM Early College High’s Bob Sparks named West TN Teacher of the Year
JACKSON, Tenn. — JCM Early College High is home to the newly titled West Tennessee Teacher of the Year, Bob Sparks. Sparks was surprised on Friday afternoon by Blue Bell, who congratulated him on his accomplishment, along with bringing ice cream for everyone to enjoy. “This process has helped...
WBBJ
Thomas Roosevelt McKnight
Thomas Roosevelt McKnight, age 89, resident of the Burrow Community and husband of the late Mary Francis Daniels McKnight and the late Marie McKnight, departed this life Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Thomas was born November 8, 1932 in Mason, Tennessee, the son of...
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
WBBJ
Lane College welcomes Grammy-winning artist to Gospel Symposium
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college has welcomed a famous gospel singer on to their campus. Lane College is holding their Gospel Symposium, and will open the campus to the community in celebration of the Legacy Awards. Professor Alexis Rainbow, Director of Choir and Vocal Studies at Lane, shares...
WBBJ
West Tennessee State Fair returns to the fairgrounds
JACKSON,Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back! Until September 18, fair goers have the chance to enjoy some annual fun. “We came last year and had a blast so we came again this year. Just spending time with the family and having fun and enjoying the weather,” says Hannah and Zach McEwen.
Tennessee teacher out of a job after ‘gummies’ post
A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary no longer works for the school following a social media post that caused controversy, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district said Wednesday.
New Pittsburgh Courier
A view of Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Ex-girlfriend, youth advocate add to picture of accused mass murderer. Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
WBBJ
Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate National Constitution Week
JACKSON, Tenn. — This upcoming week marks the 235th anniversary of one of the most important documents in the founding of America: The United States Constitution. Locally, the Jackson-Madison County Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution commemorated National Constitution Week during their chapter meeting Thursday. There was a reading...
courieranywhere.com
Bird flu reported in West Tennessee; Hardin County Chick Chain Show and Sale postponed
Hardin County’s University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension has postponed its Chick Chain Show and Sale this weekend until further notice. The postponement of the event at the Hardin County Fairgrounds is due to a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, officials said.
South Memphis shooting caught on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they’re looking for a man and possibly several others responsible for a dangerous South Memphis shooting caught on camera. The video released by Memphis Police shows the black Ford Fusion coming to a stop at the corner of St. Paul Avenue near Lauderdale on Sept. 9. Three people get out […]
WBBJ
Ms. Dorothy Mae Giles
Ms. Dorothy Mae Giles, 73, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence in Brownsville. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Russell Grove Baptist Church in Somerville. Interment will be in Russell Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Somerville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Russell Grove Baptist Church.
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
actionnews5.com
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
OBION CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A state veterinarian has issued a statewide emergency response and an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales due to a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu reported in a West Tennessee flock. This announcement comes from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDOA), which...
