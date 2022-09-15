ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, MS

WBBJ

West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
WBBJ

Day 2 of the West TN State Fair brings more fun

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s day 2 of the west Tennessee state fair and the fun continues. This week the fair has a number of exhibits, plus the traditional rides, games, and fair food. The fair is held at the Jackson fairgrounds located at 800 South Highland Avenue. Wednesday’s...
WBBJ

The fun continues at the West Tennessee State Fair

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday was Day Two of the West Tennessee State Fair, and the fun continues. This week the fair has a number of exhibits, plus the traditional rides, games, and fair food. The fair is held at the Jackson Fairgrounds, located at 800 South Highland Avenue. Wednesday’s...
WBBJ

Agenda review held ahead of commission meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — An agenda review meeting was held to see what will be discussed at this month’s commission meeting. Many newly elected commissioners were in attendance for the review, as Monday September 19th is the first Madison County commission meeting held with new commissioners. There were questions...
WBBJ

JCM Early College High’s Bob Sparks named West TN Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — JCM Early College High is home to the newly titled West Tennessee Teacher of the Year, Bob Sparks. Sparks was surprised on Friday afternoon by Blue Bell, who congratulated him on his accomplishment, along with bringing ice cream for everyone to enjoy. “This process has helped...
WBBJ

Thomas Roosevelt McKnight

Thomas Roosevelt McKnight, age 89, resident of the Burrow Community and husband of the late Mary Francis Daniels McKnight and the late Marie McKnight, departed this life Wednesday evening, September 14, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Thomas was born November 8, 1932 in Mason, Tennessee, the son of...
WREG

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
WBBJ

Lane College welcomes Grammy-winning artist to Gospel Symposium

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college has welcomed a famous gospel singer on to their campus. Lane College is holding their Gospel Symposium, and will open the campus to the community in celebration of the Legacy Awards. Professor Alexis Rainbow, Director of Choir and Vocal Studies at Lane, shares...
WBBJ

West Tennessee State Fair returns to the fairgrounds

JACKSON,Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back! Until September 18, fair goers have the chance to enjoy some annual fun. “We came last year and had a blast so we came again this year. Just spending time with the family and having fun and enjoying the weather,” says Hannah and Zach McEwen.
NewsBreak
New Pittsburgh Courier

A view of Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’

Ex-girlfriend, youth advocate add to picture of accused mass murderer. Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
WBBJ

Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate National Constitution Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — This upcoming week marks the 235th anniversary of one of the most important documents in the founding of America: The United States Constitution. Locally, the Jackson-Madison County Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution commemorated National Constitution Week during their chapter meeting Thursday. There was a reading...
WREG

South Memphis shooting caught on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they’re looking for a man and possibly several others responsible for a dangerous South Memphis shooting caught on camera. The video released by Memphis Police shows the black Ford Fusion coming to a stop at the corner of St. Paul Avenue near Lauderdale on Sept. 9. Three people get out […]
WBBJ

Ms. Dorothy Mae Giles

Ms. Dorothy Mae Giles, 73, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her residence in Brownsville. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at Russell Grove Baptist Church in Somerville. Interment will be in Russell Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Somerville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Russell Grove Baptist Church.
tri-statedefender.com

