Poteau 7th & 8th grade September Students of the Month are 7th graders Addison Sockey and Fynn Phillips and 8th graders Adriana Norman and Lane Marshall. Addison is the daughter of Lindsey Sockey and Steven Sockey. Her electives are Tech-Ed, Art, and Athletics. Addison likes school because “I get to hang out with my friends and I love to learn different things every day!” She is a member of Cheerleading and FCCLA.

POTEAU, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO