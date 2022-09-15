Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Ukraine Looks For War Dead in Recaptured Northeast Region
Ukraine on Sunday searched for its war dead in Izium and other towns in the northeastern part of the country it reclaimed from Russia in a lightning advance earlier this month. Izium Mayor Valery Marchenko told state television that "the exhumation is under way, the graves are being dug up...
Voice of America
Ukraine Claims Evidence of War Crimes in Recaptured Territory
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States on Sunday accused Russia of committing war crimes of massive proportions. Oksana Markarova cited evidence collected at mass burial sites, including one in Izium, a city recently retaken by Ukraine after months under Russian occupation. VOA’s Marcus Harton has more.
Voice of America
Somali Officials Issue Urgent Call for Aid to Curb Famine Deaths
Wajid, Somalia — Officials and aid workers in Somalia’s drought-stricken south say the area is expecting many deaths from famine if aid is not quickly scaled up. Somalia’s South West state is one of the places the United Nations expects famine to arise as the prolonged and worst drought in 40 years continues to devastate the country.
Baltic nations close borders to Russians over Ukraine war
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania closed their borders Monday to most Russian citizens in response to the wide domestic support in Russia for the war in Ukraine. Under the coordinated travel ban, Russians wishing to travel to the Baltic countries as tourists or for business, sports or cultural purposes will not be allowed in even if they hold valid visas for the European Union’s checks-free Schengen Area. The prime ministers of the three Baltic nations and Poland agreed earlier this month to stop admitting Russian citizens, saying the move would protect the security of the four European Union member nations. “Russia is an unpredictable and aggressive state. Three-quarters of its citizens support the war. It is unacceptable that people who support the war can freely travel around the world, into Lithuania, the EU,” Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said Monday.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 17
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:17 a.m.: In its latest Ukraine assessment, the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said the discovery of mass graves and torture chambers in liberated Izyum confirm previous ISW assessments that the Bucha atrocities were emblematic of Russian activities in occupied areas rather than an anomaly.
Voice of America
White House Downplays Terrorism Designation for Russia
White House — John Kirby, the National Security Council’s director of strategic communications, sat down Friday with VOA White House correspondent Anita Powell ahead of a banner week in global diplomacy, starting with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and ending with the world’s premier diplomatic summit, the U.N. General Assembly, in New York.
Voice of America
Former Kenyan President to Lead Peace Process in DRC, Ethiopia
Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya's President William Ruto has appointed his predecessor, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, as a peace envoy to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia. As president, Kenyatta was previously involved in peace efforts in both countries, which are dealing with resurgent rebels and ongoing war. While...
Voice of America
Latest Israeli Raid on Damascus Airport Region Underscores Ongoing Tensions With Iran
Cairo — Arab media is reporting that an Israeli airstrike on a weapons depot in the vicinity of the Damascus Airport has left at a number of Syrian government soldiers and pro-Iranian militia fighters dead. Syrian TV reported that government anti-air defense missiles responded to the Israeli airstrikes that...
Voice of America
Without Mentioning China, California Close to Blocking Foreign Buyers From Its Farmland
WASHINGTON — California’s legislature has passed a bill banning foreign entities from buying its agricultural land, a move that is part of reignited discussions about whether the United States should block parties from unfriendly countries from buying farmland. The California bill makes no mention of China, and Governor...
Voice of America
Iranian Woman's Death After Morals Police Arrest Sparks Protests
A young Iranian woman has died after falling into a coma following her detention by morality police enforcing Iran's strict hijab rules, sparking protests by Iranians on social media. In the past few months, Iranian rights activists have urged women to publicly remove their veils, a gesture that would risk...
U.S. diets among the worst, with little improvement seen globally
Despite everything people have learned about good nutrition, folks around the world aren't eating much healthier than they were three decades ago, a new global review has concluded. Diets are still closer to a poor score of zero -- with loads of sugar and processed meats -- than they are...
Voice of America
Biden Hosts South African President for First White House Visit
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa made his first visit to the White House on Friday, where he and US President Joe Biden discussed global security, climate change, trade, food security and health — and African nations’ reluctance to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from the White House. Video editor: Kim Weeks.
Voice of America
Fury Grows in Iran Over Woman Who Died After Hijab Arrest
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Protests persisted Sunday and #MahsaAmini became one of the top hashtags ever on Persian-language Twitter as Iranians fumed over the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police enforcing strict hijab rules. Amini, 22, died Friday after falling into a coma...
Voice of America
Somalia President Sees Progress in Fight Against Al-Shabab, Seeks More US Support
Washington — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has said that his country is seeing gains in the fight against the Somali-based, al-Qaida-affiliated Islamist militant group al-Shabab, following recent clashes in central Somalia between the Somali National Army supported by pro-government local clan militias and al-Shabab. “We see a strong...
Voice of America
US Carrier to Visit South Korea in Show of Strength Toward North
Seoul, South Korea — A U.S. aircraft carrier strike group will visit South Korea this week, according to the U.S. military, a significant show of strength amid concerns North Korea will soon conduct a nuclear test. The USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group will visit the southern South Korean...
Voice of America
Chinese Factory Churns Out British Flags After Queen's Death
SHAOXING, China — Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai. More than 100 employees at Shaoxing Chuangdong Tour Articles Co. set aside other work and put in 14-hour days starting at 7:30 a.m. making nothing but British-themed flags.
Voice of America
Ancient Ruins in Iraq Open to Visitors After War Damage
Once, the Iraqi town of Hatra was under the control of the Islamic State (IS) militant group. Now, visitors can walk peacefully through the UNESCO world heritage site in the northern part of Iraq. Local leaders are trying to bring tourists back to the area after the invaders almost destroyed...
Voice of America
Survey Shows Over Half of South Africa's Graduates Considering Emigration
CAPE TOWN — A survey in South Africa shows more than half of graduates are considering moving to another country because of few opportunities at home. Business Unity South Africa, which represents the private sector, says they are seeing the lowest levels of confidence in the country's future since World War II.
Voice of America
Uzbekistan, Central Asia Try to Redefine Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Samarkand, Uzbekistan — For much of its 20-year existence, some observers have suggested the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) could become an anti-Western bloc dominated by China and Russia. The group’s Central Asian members have complex collaborative relationships with the United States and Europe, though and Uzbekistan, the host of SCO, used its chairmanship of the event held in Samarkand September 15-16 to emphasize the group is not and should not be anti-American or anti-NATO.
Voice of America
Taliban Free Last American Hostage in Afghanistan in Prisoner Swap
ISLAMABAD — The Taliban Monday freed Mark Frerichs, the only American hostage remaining in Afghanistan, in exchange for a Taliban drug lord, Bashir Noorzai, who was serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison. Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told reporters in Kabul the prisoner swap between his...
