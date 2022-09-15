Read full article on original website
A position switch the Dolphins are thrilled with. And Dolphins, Ravens injury updates
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins on a Friday afternoon:
Dolphins Putting Jackson on IR; Armstead a Question Mark
The Miami Dolphins will be without at least one starting tackle against the Baltimore Ravens and it could end up being two
Overreaction or Truth? ‘It’s Over’ for Bill Belichick, Says Former RB LeSean McCoy
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been criticized heavily by members of the media recently. The post Overreaction or Truth? ‘It’s Over’ for Bill Belichick, Says Former RB LeSean McCoy appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
What to know about Dolphins-Ravens: Game time, how to watch and more
Here’s what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 road game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Matthew Stafford: 3 bold predictions for Rams QB in Week 2 vs. Falcons
On Sunday, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons at Sofi Stadium in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Following their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams had an extended break. After a poor opening night, the defending Super Bowl champions are looking for their first win of the season.
3 important matchups to watch in Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions game
One of the best games on the Week 2 NFL schedule is a matchup between the Washington Commanders vs Detroit
3 bold predictions for Lamar Jackson in Week 2 vs. Dolphins
One of the biggest storylines of the offseason has been the uncertain future of Lamar Jackson. The former MVP has failed to reach a long-term contract with the Ravens and clearly is sick of talking about it. He has shifted his focus to the playing field and secured a convincing opening Week win over the Jets by a score of 24-9. It was a convincing win for the team and Jackson played a key role in leading them to victory. The Ravens will now shift their focus to making their home debut against the Miami Dolphins where they will look to continue asserting themselves. Here are three bold predictions for the star quarterback in the Week 2 matchup.
Dolphins Elevate WR River Cracraft & OT Larnel Coleman
Cracraft, 27, wound up signing on to the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State. He was released shortly after with an injury settlement but returned at the end of the season to the taxi squad. From there, Cracraft was on and...
Dolphins Defense Ready for Series of Challenges
The Miami Dolphins defense got off to a great start in the 2022 season, but now comes perhaps its most challenging three-week stretch of the season. The fun begins Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals lurking behind. The Ravens might have the most unique...
Atlanta Falcons place running back Damien Williams (ribs) on IR
Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams was placed on injured reserve Saturday night and will miss at least four games.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shockingly admits problems seeing his receivers
Ahead of the Miami Dolphins Week 2 matchup versus the Ravens in Baltimore, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a stunning
Dolphins downgrade TE Hunter Long to out vs. Ravens
On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins announced a few roster moves prior to their Week 2 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, and among those moves was the announcement that tight end Hunter Long didn’t travel with the team and is out for the game. Long popped up on the injury...
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens will face off in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-Ravens prediction and pick, laid out below. Miami pulled of a 20-7...
