Read full article on original website
Related
Weezer Teases ‘SZNZ: Winter’ Album at Secret Club Show in Los Angeles
“Think of this less of as a show, and more like an open rehearsal,” Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo told the packed house at the tiny, iconic club Troubadour in Los Angeles on Monday night (Sept. 19), where his much-beloved band played a semi-secret, deep-cut packed set under the name Goat Punishment — no phones allowed. “We’re gonna play a lot of stuff you may not expect to hear, and we’re not going to play a bunch of stuff you probably did expect to hear.” Truth in advertising: over the course of 90 minutes, the band debuted an entire new album, “SZNZ:...
AmericanaFest in Nashville, review – diversity and phenomenal new talent lead country music’s big week
The most common question at the annual AmericanaFest – a SXSW-style multi-venue music festival held in Nashville since 2000 – is “what is Americana?” “Diverse” seems to be the answer, after decades of favouritism shown towards white, male country singers.At the event’s opening awards ceremony, which takes place at The Ryman, aka country music’s “mother church”, the sensational Canadian songwriter Allison Russell picks up a well-deserved Album of the Year for her illuminating solo debut Outside Child. Other gongs go to bluesy husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty, flamboyant gypsy jazz renegade Sierra Ferrell, and the Grammys-conquering LGBT+ icon Brandi...
Vive le Cinéma: How Tabakalera is Helping to Broaden the San Sebastian Festival
“Vive le cinéma!” goes the call from Tabakalera, International Centre of Contemporary Culture, at this year’s San Sebastián International Film Festival (SSIFF). The Centre’s exhibition hall plays host to four cinematographic installations made by leading global filmmakers, a project which sees them transform their usual cinema-based practice into a more expansive and experimental gallery space. The exhibition at Tabakalera marks a continuation of the series which began at the Eye Filmmuseum in Amsterdam last year in collaboration with the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Two works from the 2021 exhibition by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese and Jia Zhang-ke will be on display again in...
Comments / 0