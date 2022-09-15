The clinic is located on 50 acres at 12301 Main St., Houston, just south of the Texas Medical Center. (Courtesy The Menninger Clinic/Facebook) The Menninger Clinic, a psychiatric hospital that has been providing mental health care services to the Greater Houston area since 2003, announced the completion of the first part of an expansion Sept. 15 that will allow the facility to boost the number of visits it can handle each year from 15,000 to 25,000.

