Harris County, TX

Community Impact Houston

Harris County ESD No. 9 discusses preliminary budget plans for 2023

Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9 is a taxing district that supports emergency services offered by the Cy-Fair Fire Department. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe/Cy-Fair Fire Department) Commissioners for the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9, the taxing district that supports emergency services offered by the Cy-Fair Fire Department, approved...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough to oversee animal shelter operations

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough will oversee animal shelter operations after residents complained about limited intake services. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough will oversee the operations of the Montgomery County Animal Shelter following a unanimous decision by county commissioners at a Sept. 13 meeting. Precinct 3...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend County looks to provide law enforcement with enhanced training, protective equipment

If approved, the state-sponsored grant would supply Fort Bend County police programs with active shooter training and bullet-resistant shields. (Courtesy Pexels) On Sept. 13, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office submitted a grant application to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Public Safety office for a portion of the $53 million the state has dedicated to law enforcement active shooter training and protective equipment.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County formally adopts Hart InterCivic voting system for 2022 elections

Montgomery County formally adopted its previously purchased Hart InterCivic election equipment ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy AdobeStock) Montgomery County commissioners approved the use of its Hart InterCivic voting system for upcoming 2022 elections at a Sept. 13 commissioners court meeting. The county is required by law to formally adopt its voting systems before they can be used to vote.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

More political turmoil for city of La Marque; another recall effort underway

The La Marque resident who launched a recall effort against Mayor Keith Bell is now focusing similar efforts on first-term councilmember Kimberley Yancy. Resident Joseph Lowry is working to get enough signatures to trigger a recall of Yancy. “Division in the community since her election. I’ve never seen that in...
LA MARQUE, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands Township adopts 2023 budget, including law enforcement funds also in county budget

The Woodlands Township board of directors adopted the 2023 budget at a Sept. 12 meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Sept. 12 approved a $148.43 million budget for 2023 and tax rate of $0.185 per $100 assessment, noting that the budget essentially duplicates law enforcement funding included in the Montgomery County budget due to an unresolved contract amendment between the two entities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Houston

Harris County cuts proposed budget, waits on tax rate vote as commissioners Tom Ramsey, Jack Cagle sit out meeting

County Judge Lina Hidalgo presents the news release from Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle stating he would not appear at the court meeting on Sept. 23. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners voted 3-0 to adopt an amended fiscal year 2022-23 budget during their Sept. 13 meeting, but delayed...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Menninger Clinic completes expansion to allow 10K more outpatient visits

The clinic is located on 50 acres at 12301 Main St., Houston, just south of the Texas Medical Center. (Courtesy The Menninger Clinic/Facebook) The Menninger Clinic, a psychiatric hospital that has been providing mental health care services to the Greater Houston area since 2003, announced the completion of the first part of an expansion Sept. 15 that will allow the facility to boost the number of visits it can handle each year from 15,000 to 25,000.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Spring ISD trustees OK 4% tax rate drop for 2022-23

On Sept. 13, Spring ISD trustees approved the district's total tax rate of $1.2546 per $100 valuation for the fiscal year 2022-23. From left: Board Secretary Kelly P. Hodges, President Justine Durant and Superintendent Lupita Hinojosa were in attendance. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On Sept. 13, Spring ISD trustees unanimously...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bellaire OKs new sidewalk addition along Paseo Park

Paseo Park will receive a connecting sidewalk to its southern border with Bellaire Boulevard. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Bellaire City Council on Sept. 12 approved plans for the addition of a sidewalk connecting Paseo Park’s southern end. Previously presented with two options during an Aug. 1 meeting, council settled...
BELLAIRE, TX
