Harris County ESD No. 9 discusses preliminary budget plans for 2023
Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9 is a taxing district that supports emergency services offered by the Cy-Fair Fire Department. (Courtesy Daniel Arizpe/Cy-Fair Fire Department) Commissioners for the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 9, the taxing district that supports emergency services offered by the Cy-Fair Fire Department, approved...
Houston to provide updates on Stella Link Road affordable housing project at Sept. 19 meeting
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As planning work continues on a project to bring new affordable housing to Stella Link Road, the city of Houston will host virtual meeting Sept. 19 to provide a recap of efforts so far. As previously...
Tomball ISD approves property tax rate decrease for FY 2022-23
The Tomball ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a $1.23 property tax rate during its Sept. 13 meeting. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The Tomball ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a property tax rate of $1.23 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23 during its Sept. 13 meeting. This rate...
Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough to oversee animal shelter operations
Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough will oversee animal shelter operations after residents complained about limited intake services. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough will oversee the operations of the Montgomery County Animal Shelter following a unanimous decision by county commissioners at a Sept. 13 meeting. Precinct 3...
Fort Bend ISD board to consider employee longevity pay program
Providing supplemental longevity compensation pay for district employees will be considered by the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees during its upcoming Sept. 19 meeting, contingent upon the passage of a November tax rate election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees will soon consider approving a...
Fort Bend County looks to provide law enforcement with enhanced training, protective equipment
If approved, the state-sponsored grant would supply Fort Bend County police programs with active shooter training and bullet-resistant shields. (Courtesy Pexels) On Sept. 13, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office submitted a grant application to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Public Safety office for a portion of the $53 million the state has dedicated to law enforcement active shooter training and protective equipment.
Race for Harris County judge heats up as Lina Hidalgo connects Alex Mealer to Trump
The race for Harris County Judge is one of the most closely watched races this cycle. The race pins current Democratic County Judge Lina Hidalgo against Alex Mealer.
Montgomery County formally adopts Hart InterCivic voting system for 2022 elections
Montgomery County formally adopted its previously purchased Hart InterCivic election equipment ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy AdobeStock) Montgomery County commissioners approved the use of its Hart InterCivic voting system for upcoming 2022 elections at a Sept. 13 commissioners court meeting. The county is required by law to formally adopt its voting systems before they can be used to vote.
Klein ISD trustees lower property tax rate for fourth consecutive year
For the fourth consecutive year, the Klein ISD board of trustees voted to lower the district's property tax rate during its Sept. 12 board meeting. (Courtesy Fotolia) For the fourth consecutive year, the Klein ISD board of trustees voted to lower the district's property tax rate during its Sept. 12 board meeting.
More political turmoil for city of La Marque; another recall effort underway
The La Marque resident who launched a recall effort against Mayor Keith Bell is now focusing similar efforts on first-term councilmember Kimberley Yancy. Resident Joseph Lowry is working to get enough signatures to trigger a recall of Yancy. “Division in the community since her election. I’ve never seen that in...
The Woodlands Township adopts 2023 budget, including law enforcement funds also in county budget
The Woodlands Township board of directors adopted the 2023 budget at a Sept. 12 meeting. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact Newspaper) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Sept. 12 approved a $148.43 million budget for 2023 and tax rate of $0.185 per $100 assessment, noting that the budget essentially duplicates law enforcement funding included in the Montgomery County budget due to an unresolved contract amendment between the two entities.
Proposed changes to Hwy. 242 raise resident concerns in The Woodlands
Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 have voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Residents and officials in The Woodlands area are voicing concerns regarding a proposed $40 million expansion of Hwy. 242 and what it could mean for the neighborhoods it would pass through.
Harris County cuts proposed budget, waits on tax rate vote as commissioners Tom Ramsey, Jack Cagle sit out meeting
County Judge Lina Hidalgo presents the news release from Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle stating he would not appear at the court meeting on Sept. 23. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners voted 3-0 to adopt an amended fiscal year 2022-23 budget during their Sept. 13 meeting, but delayed...
Mindful Transformations Counseling brings therapeutic services to Tomball
The counseling clinic, which offers services such as individual and group sessions, play therapy and couples counseling, opened Sept. 9. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Mindful Transformations Counseling opened Sept. 9 at 18635 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. 102, Tomball. The counseling center offers services such as individual and group sessions, play...
Menninger Clinic completes expansion to allow 10K more outpatient visits
The clinic is located on 50 acres at 12301 Main St., Houston, just south of the Texas Medical Center. (Courtesy The Menninger Clinic/Facebook) The Menninger Clinic, a psychiatric hospital that has been providing mental health care services to the Greater Houston area since 2003, announced the completion of the first part of an expansion Sept. 15 that will allow the facility to boost the number of visits it can handle each year from 15,000 to 25,000.
Spring ISD trustees OK 4% tax rate drop for 2022-23
On Sept. 13, Spring ISD trustees approved the district's total tax rate of $1.2546 per $100 valuation for the fiscal year 2022-23. From left: Board Secretary Kelly P. Hodges, President Justine Durant and Superintendent Lupita Hinojosa were in attendance. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On Sept. 13, Spring ISD trustees unanimously...
Bellaire OKs new sidewalk addition along Paseo Park
Paseo Park will receive a connecting sidewalk to its southern border with Bellaire Boulevard. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper) Bellaire City Council on Sept. 12 approved plans for the addition of a sidewalk connecting Paseo Park’s southern end. Previously presented with two options during an Aug. 1 meeting, council settled...
Future of Halloween Safe Streets discussed in Shenandoah
Shenandoah City Council opted to form a committee for future Halloween events during a Sept. 14 meeting. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Shenandoah is creating a committee to determine the future of its official Halloween event in future years following discussion during a Sept. 14 meeting. The discussion...
Riverstone Pharmacy & Wellness to soon bring services to Sugar Land, Missouri City
A new pharmacy bringing a wide range of services to Riverstone, Sienna and surrounding Sugar Land and Missouri City communities, will soon open. (Courtesy Riverstone Pharmacy & Wellness) A new pharmacy will soon bring a wide variety of services to Sugar Land and Missouri City. Locally owned community pharmacy Riverstone...
Harris County Commissioners Court Sept. 13 preview: Public hearings, vote on tax rate and budget
Harris County commissioners will meet on Sept. 13 to vote on the budget and tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) After several regular and special meetings on Harris County’s proposed budget and tax rates, commissioners will vote to adopt both before the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 during their Sept. 13 meeting.
