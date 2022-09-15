Read full article on original website
Boston College has their third out of conference game for 2024. According to the report the Eagles will host Western Kentucky at Alumni Stadium on September 28, 2024. The two teams have never played, but the men's basketball team lost to WKU in the first round of the NIT in 2018. The news was first reported by BGDailynews.com, and has yet to be confirmed by Boston College.
