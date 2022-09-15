ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday

Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
New Times

San Luis Obispo's cult hot dog company, Zen Dog, is set to open its first daily trailer at Laguna Lake Golf Course

Zen Dog owner Nick Regalia is embracing a fresh start with the city of San Luis Obispo through the power of hot dogs at a beloved local golf course. "The thing that was attractive partnering up with the city was that they take care of the grounds, and we do the food," Regalia said of Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course. "We're bringing some energy and life to this side of town."
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Buellton, CA
State
California State
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
kprl.com

Taste of Paso Robles 09.16.2022

The 24th Annual Taste of Paso Robles is Saturday. It’s an annual event downtown designed to give you a sampling from local restaurants. You buy a ticket pass for $25, and you can walk around and sample the creations of 27 local restaurants, a brewery, wineries and ice cream shops.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lief, Irika, Emilio, and Marley

Lief, the black-coated male, is an active fellow who explores and experiments with all his surroundings. He is always busy and entertaining to watch. Leif is also a devoted “husbun” to Irika, the white-coated one. Irika is a mature lady bun who is extremely lovey-dovey and easy going. Handsome Lief will provide the action for his adoptive family while Irika will provide all the snuggles, bunny-purrs and lovin’! (As with all adoptable BUNS bunnies, they are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.)
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrel Aged Beer#Football Games#Business Industry#Linus Business
Paso Robles Daily News

Hey Paso Robles, have you been to Della’s?

Try delicious craft cocktails, wood-fired pizzas, entrées, and more. – As if the owners of the wildly successful The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar didn’t have enough on their plates, Maggie Cameron and Eric Connolly opened another restaurant last year, right next door in downtown Paso on 13th Street. And right amid on-and-off lockdowns and a major staff shortage. Some might say they’re crazy – I say they’re brilliant.
PASO ROBLES, CA
syvnews.com

This time, Lompoc comes out on top after shootout in Arroyo Grande

Another Lompoc-Arroyo Grande game, another thriller. Coaches from both Lompoc and Arroyo Grande started their Saturday mornings with a bottle of Pepto Bismol after this one. Lompoc held off Arroyo Grande in a wild, back-and-forth contest with the Braves ending up on top 42-37. This, of course, comes after last year's game ended with Arroyo Grande winning 48-47.
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Lompoc Record

Desalination buoys may provide Vandenberg Space Force Base with fresh water

A Santa Barbara company is working with Vandenberg Space Force Base to place high-tech buoys offshore that would process seawater into fresh water and pipe it ashore as a dependable water supply amid the ongoing drought. SeaWell LLC is hoping to place its unmanned ocean desalination buoys offshore from Space...
LOMPOC, CA
The Paso Robles Press

A Record-Breaking ‘Evening in Capri’

PASO ROBLES — The Cancer Support Community California Central Coast (CSC-CCC) held its 7th Annual Harvest, Hope, & Healing Gala on Aug. 20, and it was yet another record-breaking year. Nearly $340,000 was raised during the “Evening in Capri”-themed fundraiser held annually at Rava Winery in Paso Robles. This...
rtands.com

Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California

The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
KINGS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy