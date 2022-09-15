Read full article on original website
Related
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some
Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
New Times
San Luis Obispo's cult hot dog company, Zen Dog, is set to open its first daily trailer at Laguna Lake Golf Course
Zen Dog owner Nick Regalia is embracing a fresh start with the city of San Luis Obispo through the power of hot dogs at a beloved local golf course. "The thing that was attractive partnering up with the city was that they take care of the grounds, and we do the food," Regalia said of Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course. "We're bringing some energy and life to this side of town."
Parents whose son died in fall from SLO parking structure seek answers: ‘Justice for Tommy’
“We will never be at peace with the with the way he died,” Thomas Jodry’s father said of his son. “We’ll never forget this day.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kprl.com
Taste of Paso Robles 09.16.2022
The 24th Annual Taste of Paso Robles is Saturday. It’s an annual event downtown designed to give you a sampling from local restaurants. You buy a ticket pass for $25, and you can walk around and sample the creations of 27 local restaurants, a brewery, wineries and ice cream shops.
With 92-cent gas and aging pumps, this Atascadero station was a dying breed
“If they really want to ration gas, let the price go to $2 or $3 a gallon. That will cut use way back,” the owner of the Tasco station said.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lief, Irika, Emilio, and Marley
Lief, the black-coated male, is an active fellow who explores and experiments with all his surroundings. He is always busy and entertaining to watch. Leif is also a devoted “husbun” to Irika, the white-coated one. Irika is a mature lady bun who is extremely lovey-dovey and easy going. Handsome Lief will provide the action for his adoptive family while Irika will provide all the snuggles, bunny-purrs and lovin’! (As with all adoptable BUNS bunnies, they are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.)
How investigators ended MS-13’s reign of killing and terror in the Santa Maria Valley
“We had people dying every couple weeks and nothing to go on. We had to do something to stop the violence,” one investigator said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hey Paso Robles, have you been to Della’s?
Try delicious craft cocktails, wood-fired pizzas, entrées, and more. – As if the owners of the wildly successful The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar didn’t have enough on their plates, Maggie Cameron and Eric Connolly opened another restaurant last year, right next door in downtown Paso on 13th Street. And right amid on-and-off lockdowns and a major staff shortage. Some might say they’re crazy – I say they’re brilliant.
SLODoCo opens third SLO County location: ‘We can’t wait to see you!’
Here’s your first look at the popular doughnut store chain’s newest spot.
Porsche Speedsters cruising into town for Saturday event
Public invited to check out the cars at Estrella Warbirds Museum. – Members of the 356 Porsche Speedsters club are traveling through Paso Robles once again. They arrived in town on Wednesday and will be leaving on Sunday. While in Paso Robles they are using the Paso Robles Inn as...
syvnews.com
This time, Lompoc comes out on top after shootout in Arroyo Grande
Another Lompoc-Arroyo Grande game, another thriller. Coaches from both Lompoc and Arroyo Grande started their Saturday mornings with a bottle of Pepto Bismol after this one. Lompoc held off Arroyo Grande in a wild, back-and-forth contest with the Braves ending up on top 42-37. This, of course, comes after last year's game ended with Arroyo Grande winning 48-47.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lompoc Record
Desalination buoys may provide Vandenberg Space Force Base with fresh water
A Santa Barbara company is working with Vandenberg Space Force Base to place high-tech buoys offshore that would process seawater into fresh water and pipe it ashore as a dependable water supply amid the ongoing drought. SeaWell LLC is hoping to place its unmanned ocean desalination buoys offshore from Space...
‘I hope that someday, I am truly proud of where I came from,’ Paso Robles grad writes
Ava Hughes reflects on her LGBTQ activism as a high school senior and writing for The Tribune’s Diversity Storytelling Project.
Californians see gas prices increase while national average drops
According to the Gas Buddy app, the most expensive gas station in the San Luis Obispo area is the Shell gas station on Shell Beach Road.
Record-setting September rain may be on the way. Here’s how much SLO County could get
Along with the unusual rainfall, temperatures are also expected to be cooler than normal for this time of year.
Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday
A swarm of honeybees were rescued from a Stop sign in Lompoc yesterday according to Caltrans. The post Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A Record-Breaking ‘Evening in Capri’
PASO ROBLES — The Cancer Support Community California Central Coast (CSC-CCC) held its 7th Annual Harvest, Hope, & Healing Gala on Aug. 20, and it was yet another record-breaking year. Nearly $340,000 was raised during the “Evening in Capri”-themed fundraiser held annually at Rava Winery in Paso Robles. This...
Power goes out for a second time on Friday in San Luis Obispo
895 PG&E customers east of Los Osos Valley Rd. and north of Hwy 101, near Laguna Lake, were left without power after an outage Friday morning.
rtands.com
Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
Comments / 0