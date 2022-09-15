ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Indiana's Donaven McCulley sparks scoring drive with huge reception

Donaven McCulley is on one to start Indiana’s Week 3 battle against Western Kentucky. He took a pass from Connor Bazelak for a huge gain across midfield, setting up Indiana’s first touchdown of the day. The sophomore receiver threw quite the stiff arm too. Here’s the eventual score...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
