Connor Bazelak rallies Indiana, throws game-tying TD late in 4th quarter vs. WKU
Quarterback Connor Bazelek is carrying Indiana on his back as his second touchdown of the game helped tie the game 30-30. Bazelek’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Cam Camper and a successful two-point conversion secured a 30-30 tie with Western Kentucky with 47 seconds left. Western Kentucky was leading through...
Indiana goalposts almost come down thanks to huge collision with players (Video)
The Indiana goalposts looked in danger of falling after a whole swarm of players came barrelling into the base during a Hail Mary attempt. College football Saturdays have featured plenty of goalposts coming down. They just usually happen during raucous, field-storming celebrations. This Saturday, Indiana’s goalposts threatened to fall for...
Hoosiers Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson Talk Hoops on BTN Tailgate Show
Indiana basketball stars Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson joined the Big Ten Network's Tailgate Show on Saturday prior to the Hoosiers' football game with Western Kentucky. They talked hoops and had lots of laughs. Here's what they had to say.
Indiana's Donaven McCulley sparks scoring drive with huge reception
Donaven McCulley is on one to start Indiana’s Week 3 battle against Western Kentucky. He took a pass from Connor Bazelak for a huge gain across midfield, setting up Indiana’s first touchdown of the day. The sophomore receiver threw quite the stiff arm too. Here’s the eventual score...
LIVE UPDATES: Western Kentucky 24, Indiana 13 (3Q - 7:37)
Indiana puts its unblemished 2-0 record on the line Saturday as it looks to stop one of the most high-powered offenses in the nation in the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. This story will be frequently updated before, during and after the game. Be sure to refresh this page regularly. ----- THIRD...
How to Watch Indiana's Football Game Against Western Kentucky on Saturday
Indiana football hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday in a Week 3 matchup that will kickoff at Noon ET. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana.
IU basketball staff visits some familiar faces, and new names emerge in week two on the road
The IU basketball staff continued to jet around the country during week two of the fall recruiting period. And their visits to high school prospects over the last week provided more clues as to both the staff priorities and new names worth a mention. Here are some of the prospects...
Hilltopper Basketball Announces 2022-23 Schedule
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With 20 Conference USA games and 11 non-conference contests, WKU Hilltopper Basketball announced its full slate including 16 home games, with two exhibitions, and at least two Power Five contests. "Once again, we've got a challenging schedule," said head coach Rick Stansbury. "It provides us...
Class of 2024 wing Caleb Williams to visit IU for Hoosier Hysteria
Indiana’s visitor list for Hoosier Hysteria continues to grow. On Thursday, Prep Hoops reporter Colby Giacubeno said 2024 wing Caleb Williams will be in Bloomington for a visit the weekend of Oct. 7. Indiana offered Williams at the end of July after a highly productive month on the Nike...
Coach Speak: Brownsburg (Ind.) Steve Lynch breaks down recent Purdue commit Kanon Catchings
Four-star small forward Kanon Catchings out of Brownsburg (Ind.) became the second commit for Purdue in the 2024 class when he announced his commitment while on his official visit on Sept. 2. Following his commitment, Boiler Sports Report caught up with Brownsburg head coach Steven Lynch to talk Catchings. Here...
5-star class of 2024 IU basketball recruiting target Asa Newell has official visit scheduled
Indiana will have class of 2024 5-star forward Asa Newell on campus for an official visit this fall. Jacob Rudner of 247Sports was the first to report the news, and multiple reports followed. This will be Newell’s second trip to the IU campus. He was in Indiana for a summer...
Indy business named home of ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at […]
Indianapolis suburb planning 8,500-seat sports arena
A timeline for the start of construction wasn’t announced.
Operation Football scores - Sept. 16, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022:. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood vs. Indpls Attucks, ccd.
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
Strong storms headed towards Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Most of Sunday will be dry throughout the day. Then Sunday evening into early Monday strong storms will be headed towards Indiana. Sunday at a glance Super warm days are ahead as we wrap up the summer season in Indiana. But just as quickly as we warm our air temperatures to the low […]
'It is a dangerous path but it is so important'; Indiana doctor will continue performing abortions
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Indiana has become the first state to in-act a new abortion ban, since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. As of Sept. 15, Senate Bill 1 bans most abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly or if the mother is at risk of serious injury or death.
Bowling Green High School announces 2023 National Merit® semifinalists
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School is proud to announce three seniors named 2023 National Merit® Semifinalists: Sono Fukushima, Ethan Langford, and Alisha Mullick. These students are among more than 16,000 Semifinalists announced Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists represents less than one...
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
What Happened to Meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR?
Sean Ash of WTHR-TV is Indianapolis residents’ favorite meteorologist. They have been following his weather forecasts for the last nine years. But in the previous four weeks, his viewers haven’t seen him on the Channel 13 news. That made them wonder what happened to meteorologist Sean Ash of WTHR. However, their concerns have been addressed by the weather reporter. So, where is Sean Ash? Here’s what the meteorologist said about his whereabouts.
