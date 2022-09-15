Matt Manning did everything he was supposed to Friday evening. He pitched efficiently, covering seven scoreless innings on 87 pitches, and put the Detroit Tigers in a position to win the opener of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. The Tigers squandered a two-run lead, but they came back in extra innings, winning 3-2 on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Victor Reyes in a matchup with White Sox closer Liam Hendriks in...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO