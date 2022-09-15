ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez in lineup for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Our models project Gonzalez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
FOX Sports

Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (57-86, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-60, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: TBD; Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -240, Reds +190. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals with...
FOX Sports

Tigers play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (74-71, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (54-89, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Johnny Cueto (7-8, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-5, 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -155, Tigers +132; over/under...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Tigers walk off with 3-2 win over Chicago White Sox in 10 innings

Matt Manning did everything he was supposed to Friday evening. He pitched efficiently, covering seven scoreless innings on 87 pitches, and put the Detroit Tigers in a position to win the opener of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. The Tigers squandered a two-run lead, but they came back in extra innings, winning 3-2 on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Victor Reyes in a matchup with White Sox closer Liam Hendriks in...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Detroit's Harold Castro receives Friday off

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on Friday evening after Spencer Torkelson was named Detroit's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 308 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 5.8% barrel rate and a .316...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Archie Bradley Begins Rehab Assignment With Triple-A Salt Lake

In late June, the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners engaged in a dugout-clearing brawl that led to a number of suspensions and even some injuries. One of the players who had among the worst outcomes from that fight was Archie Bradley. Bradley, one of the Angels main bullpen acquisitions...
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala on White Sox's bench Thursday afternoon

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against right-hander Hunter Gaddis and the Cleveland Guardians. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Lance Lynn and hit eighth. Grandal has a $2,400 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.4 FanDuel points. Per...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Jameson wins in major league debut, Dbacks top Padres 4-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched seven shutout innings in his major league debut and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three home runs in a 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres on Thursday night. Jameson, called up Thursday from Triple-A Reno, gave up two hits — both by Brandon...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Kevin Plawecki sitting for Boston on Saturday

Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Plawecki is being replaced behind the plate by Connor Wong versus Royals starter Brady Singer. In 175 plate appearances this season, Plawecki has a .217 batting average with a...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Yairo Munoz not in lineup Saturday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Yairo Munoz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Munoz is being replaced at third base by Nick Maton versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. In 60 plate appearances this season, Munoz has a .211 batting average with a .654 OPS, 3 home runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Seattle's Julio Rodriguez scratched on Saturday, Taylor Trammell to start

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. After Rodriguez was scratched, Taylor Trammell will start and bat eighth versus Angels' right-hander Shohei Ohtani. Per Baseball Savant on 66 batted balls this season, Trammell has recorded a 9.1% barrel rate and a...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Toronto's Santiago Espinal resting on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is not starting in Friday's game against the. Espinal will sit on the bench after Cavan Biggio was picked as Toronto's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 375 batted balls this season, Espinal has accounted for a 3.5% barrel rate and a .300...
