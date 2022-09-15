(September 19, 2022)—The Haddam-Killingworth High School Girls Soccer team secured their first win of the season with a 5-0 rout against North Branford/Nathan Hale-Ray on September 17, 2022. The Cougars defense, led by Caroline Conte and Payton Rich, prevented any shots from being taken today. While no shots were taken, goalkeepers Vyv Laurenza and Ryleigh Johnson combined to communicate effectively, providing direction and support for HK. On the scoring side, it didn’t take long for HK to get on the board.

HADDAM, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO