Killingworth Town Meetings September 19 – 23, 2022
For links to the Virtual Town meetings contact: The town of Killingworth 860 663-1765 Please visit http://www.townofkillingworth.com/ for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. Tuesday, September 20. Killingworth Planning & Zoning meeting 7:00 p.m. (remote). Wednesday, September 21. Special Town Meeting 7:00 p.m. Killingworth Elementary School.
Upcoming Events at Haddam Land Trust
Picnic and Birding Walk: Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Rob and Alberta Mirer from the Mattabeseck Audubon Society will be our birding guides around the Bamforth Preserve, followed by a picnic at the barn. The Trust will supply the hot dogs and burgers and soft drinks, If possible please bring a salad or dessert to share.
Haddam Senior Corner: Upcoming Events at Club 60
(September 20, 2022) —Someone special is coming to the Haddam Club 60 meeting on Monday, October 17, 2022. Vicki Harlow, longtime Haddam resident and local author, will treat us to background information about writing her new book, convince us about the importance of the animals in her and our lives, and maybe give us hints about what we’ll find in her new mystery, Books, Bites and Murder.
East Haddam Swing Bridge Project Weekly Update: Construction Activities – Week of September 19, 2022
The Connecticut Department of Transportation advises the following construction activities for the upcoming week:. Crews will continue working on clearing and grubbing, driveway realignment, and initial staging for the installation of a new retaining wall on the east side of Route 82 (Haddam side). Crews will be performing exploratory test...
Middlesex Health to Open Developmental Services Facility in Essex
(September 20, 2022) —There is a great demand for diagnosis and treatment of developmental disorders in Connecticut and throughout the country. Middlesex Health will soon be able to help. Middlesex Health is in the process of creating The Mayer Center, which will provide developmental services to children and adolescents...
Killingworth Congregational Church Annual Outdoor Fall Festival
The Congregational Church in Killingworth, UCC, will hold its Annual. Outdoor Fall Festival on the front lawn on Saturday, October 1, from 9:00 a.m. – — 3:00 p.m. (rain date is October 8). Join us for family-friendly events. Highlights. include a Silent Auction, 50-50 Raffle, attic treasures, home...
HVFC Responds: Mutual Aid Assists with Truck Accident Route 9 South
A patient was transported to Hartford Hospital via Life Star on Sept. 20 following a motor vehicle accident on Route 9 South between exits 9 and 10. At 1:00 p.m., Haddam Volunteer Fire Company, along with mutual aid from Middletown South District and Middletown Rescue 1, were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, crews found a dump truck down an embankment with the operator pinned inside the vehicle against a tree.
Girls Soccer 2022: HKHS Wins With A Shutout Over North Branford/Hale-Ray
(September 19, 2022)—The Haddam-Killingworth High School Girls Soccer team secured their first win of the season with a 5-0 rout against North Branford/Nathan Hale-Ray on September 17, 2022. The Cougars defense, led by Caroline Conte and Payton Rich, prevented any shots from being taken today. While no shots were taken, goalkeepers Vyv Laurenza and Ryleigh Johnson combined to communicate effectively, providing direction and support for HK. On the scoring side, it didn’t take long for HK to get on the board.
