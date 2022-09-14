ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, NY

tcnjathletics.com

Men's Soccer Falls to Drew, 3-1

EWING, N.J. - The TCNJ men's soccer team lost a tight matchup under the lights of Lions Stadium Wednesday night against Drew by a score of 3-1. The first half was very back and forth for both teams. Drew had majority of possession early which led to an early goal. TCNJ had most of the ball in the second part of the half which led to a Jake Gershon goal in the 37th minute.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
riverdalepress.com

Ex-MLBer named new Manhattan baseball coach

Former Major League Baseball player David Miller was officially introduced as Manhattan College’s new head baseball coach on Sept. 8. Miller, former head coach of La Salle University (another Lasallian Christian Brothers institution) and Penn-State University Abington, inherits the team after Mike Cole departed. Cole now serves as the top assistant at Army West Point under head coach Chris Tracz.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

LI boy injured while playing baseball leaves hospital

GREAT NECK, N.Y. -- A boy on Long Island who was seriously injured while playing baseball is home from the hospital.Nine-year-old Mason, from Great Neck, suffered a heart attack after a baseball hit him in the chest earlier this summer.Nassau County Police tweeted a picture Wednesday, saying Mason has returned home after making what they call a "substantial recovery."
Farmingdale, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Mount Sinai South Nassau places one last steel beam

It’s a tradition dating back to some of the earliest days of modern construction. When a building is almost completed, the builders celebrate its construction by placing the last steel beam at the highest point in what’s known as a “topping out” ceremony. Mount Sinai South...
OCEANSIDE, NY
longisland.com

New Museum Set to Open Highlighting Jewish History on Long Island

On October 3rd the Long Island Jewish History Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time. It is located within the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County at 100 Crescent Beach Road in Glen Cove. A preview of the museum will be available to members of the media on Wednesday September 21st beginning at 12 noon.
GLEN COVE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The Cuban opening a fourth restaurant; this time in Massapequa Park

Greater Long Island newsletters. Cuban food and live entertainment is making its way to Massapequa Park. The Cuban – which already operates three locations, in Patchogue, Garden City and Queens – is expanding with another Nassau County location. It’ll be called Willy’s Azúcar Cuban Restaurant and Bar.
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY
CBS New York

School bus eligibility changes annoy some parents in Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- It's hard enough to get kids up for school, but in one Long Island school district more than 100 children have to wake up even earlier.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, kids at one Lindenhurst school now have to walk to class after getting bumped from bus service.The school bus still comes to South 12th Street, but it no longer picks up or drops off many of those it had for years, like Jackie Bergeron's 13-year-old son, who is suddenly not eligible.When asked what changed, Bergeron said, "That's what we are trying to find out. That's really the...
LINDENHURST, NY
CBS New York

"Special Sweets" Cupcake Crew enjoying new commercial kitchen on Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- There's a special new home for a special group of young adults on Long Island. They call themselves the Cupcake Crew.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan first told you about "Special Sweets" on Valentine's Day. Since then, viewers and donors have come forward to help the nonprofit and the deserving bakers. Eight special needs students frosted cupcakes, mixed flour and eggs, and were overjoyed at their brand new commercial kitchen. We first met them on Valentine's Day, when they were baking inside their former schoolteacher Patty Castrogiovanni's home in Carle Place. "We started in my kitchen and when you came to visit us the...
longisland.com

Five Splendid Autumn Bike Rides on Long Island

Autumn on Long Island is unmatched for its beauty and splendor. Experience it firsthand with these five great bike trails. The North Shore Rail Trail - AKA the Rails to Trails project, a 10-mile, multi-use recreational path that runs along the former Long Island Rail Road right-of-way that is now owned by Long Island Power Authority (LIPA). The trail route runs parallel to Route 25A, from Crystal Brook Hollow Road in Mt. Sinai to Wading River Manor Road in Wading River. Great for bikers looking to see some fall foliage. Read our story on the opening of this trail.
Daily Voice

ID Released For Seaford Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach

Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach over the weekend. Nassau County resident Marino Prodan, of Seaford, was identified as the man whose body was located at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
SEAFORD, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022

Albies invade the east end. Bluefish and mackerel blitzes might trick you, but keep after them. Weakfish bite continues to impress. Huge numbers of tuna offshore. Hundreds of sharks swarm the surf. Striper bite picks up more every day. Looking for the Western L.I. and NYC fishing report? Click here...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

