tcnjathletics.com
Men's Soccer Falls to Drew, 3-1
EWING, N.J. - The TCNJ men's soccer team lost a tight matchup under the lights of Lions Stadium Wednesday night against Drew by a score of 3-1. The first half was very back and forth for both teams. Drew had majority of possession early which led to an early goal. TCNJ had most of the ball in the second part of the half which led to a Jake Gershon goal in the 37th minute.
riverdalepress.com
Ex-MLBer named new Manhattan baseball coach
Former Major League Baseball player David Miller was officially introduced as Manhattan College’s new head baseball coach on Sept. 8. Miller, former head coach of La Salle University (another Lasallian Christian Brothers institution) and Penn-State University Abington, inherits the team after Mike Cole departed. Cole now serves as the top assistant at Army West Point under head coach Chris Tracz.
NBC New York
Wild Sideline Brawl After 42-Point Loss Lands 8 Long Island Players Suspensions
Eight football players from a Long Island high school have been suspended after a massive on-field brawl during a Friday night game. NBC 4 New York obtained video of the fight that broke out at the end of Friday's game at Mount Sinai High School. Cellphone video shows punches flying...
LI boy injured while playing baseball leaves hospital
GREAT NECK, N.Y. -- A boy on Long Island who was seriously injured while playing baseball is home from the hospital.Nine-year-old Mason, from Great Neck, suffered a heart attack after a baseball hit him in the chest earlier this summer.Nassau County Police tweeted a picture Wednesday, saying Mason has returned home after making what they call a "substantial recovery."
Here are the best colleges in upstate New York, according to 2022 US News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report has come out with its 2022-2023 list of the best colleges in America, ranking schools on a variety of factors, including student-faculty ratio, tuition, campus life, financial aid, application requirements and post-graduate earning data. Cornell University held the top spot in Upstate New York and...
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Students Are Using Spy Tech to Broadcast Classroom Audio to Parents, say School Officials
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 16, 2022) — Attorneys for the City School District of New Rochelle and the New York State United Teachers union are investigating allegations that parents are sending their children to school equipped with concealed listening devices that can broadcast audio so parents can listen in on classroom discussions.
Community mourns sudden death of 2022 Riverhead High School graduate
The Riverhead community is mourning the sudden death Saturday of a 2022 Riverhead High School graduate who had an apparent cardiac arrest following a seizure, according to his family. Eighteen-year old Denis Ruano came home around midnight after visiting his girlfriend, looking “completely normal,” his father Melvin Enrique Ruano said....
Herald Community Newspapers
Mount Sinai South Nassau places one last steel beam
It’s a tradition dating back to some of the earliest days of modern construction. When a building is almost completed, the builders celebrate its construction by placing the last steel beam at the highest point in what’s known as a “topping out” ceremony. Mount Sinai South...
longisland.com
New Museum Set to Open Highlighting Jewish History on Long Island
On October 3rd the Long Island Jewish History Museum will open its doors to the public for the first time. It is located within the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County at 100 Crescent Beach Road in Glen Cove. A preview of the museum will be available to members of the media on Wednesday September 21st beginning at 12 noon.
greaterlongisland.com
The Cuban opening a fourth restaurant; this time in Massapequa Park
Greater Long Island newsletters. Cuban food and live entertainment is making its way to Massapequa Park. The Cuban – which already operates three locations, in Patchogue, Garden City and Queens – is expanding with another Nassau County location. It’ll be called Willy’s Azúcar Cuban Restaurant and Bar.
NBC New York
14-Year-Old on Long Island Arrested for Online Terrorist Threat Against School: Police
Police on Long Island arrested a 14-year-old boy they said made a school threat on social media. Suffolk County Police arrested the teenager Thursday night after he allegedly said on social media that he was going to bring weapons to the R.C. Murphy Junior High School in Stony Brook and harm students and faculty.
School bus eligibility changes annoy some parents in Lindenhurst
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- It's hard enough to get kids up for school, but in one Long Island school district more than 100 children have to wake up even earlier.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, kids at one Lindenhurst school now have to walk to class after getting bumped from bus service.The school bus still comes to South 12th Street, but it no longer picks up or drops off many of those it had for years, like Jackie Bergeron's 13-year-old son, who is suddenly not eligible.When asked what changed, Bergeron said, "That's what we are trying to find out. That's really the...
Authorities: Teen arrested for threat made against Murphy Junior HS on social media
They say he made the threats on social media stating that he was going to bring weapons to the school and harm students and faculty.
"Special Sweets" Cupcake Crew enjoying new commercial kitchen on Long Island
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. -- There's a special new home for a special group of young adults on Long Island. They call themselves the Cupcake Crew.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan first told you about "Special Sweets" on Valentine's Day. Since then, viewers and donors have come forward to help the nonprofit and the deserving bakers. Eight special needs students frosted cupcakes, mixed flour and eggs, and were overjoyed at their brand new commercial kitchen. We first met them on Valentine's Day, when they were baking inside their former schoolteacher Patty Castrogiovanni's home in Carle Place. "We started in my kitchen and when you came to visit us the...
longisland.com
Five Splendid Autumn Bike Rides on Long Island
Autumn on Long Island is unmatched for its beauty and splendor. Experience it firsthand with these five great bike trails. The North Shore Rail Trail - AKA the Rails to Trails project, a 10-mile, multi-use recreational path that runs along the former Long Island Rail Road right-of-way that is now owned by Long Island Power Authority (LIPA). The trail route runs parallel to Route 25A, from Crystal Brook Hollow Road in Mt. Sinai to Wading River Manor Road in Wading River. Great for bikers looking to see some fall foliage. Read our story on the opening of this trail.
Businesses feel strain as fire forces Stony Brook community kitchen to temporarily close
Some Long Island food companies continue to struggle from a fire that shut down operations at a community kitchen.
ALERT CENTER: LIRR Ronkonkoma branch trains running on schedule following fire
Officials tell News 12 a garbage truck fire near the Deer Park train station had caused delays, but now trains are running on schedule.
ID Released For Seaford Man Found Floating In Water At Jones Beach
Police released the identity of a 58-year-old man whose body was found floating in the water at Jones Beach over the weekend. Nassau County resident Marino Prodan, of Seaford, was identified as the man whose body was located at the west end of the beach in Wantagh at about 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
ctexaminer.com
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Closures, Exits Ridgeway Shopping Center
STAMFORD – Jen Morris was on her way to Staples in the Ridgeway Shopping Center to buy printer paper Tuesday when she saw a bright red sign outside Bed Bath & Beyond. “Entire Store on Sale,” it reads. If not for the sign, she wouldn’t have gone into...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Albies invade the east end. Bluefish and mackerel blitzes might trick you, but keep after them. Weakfish bite continues to impress. Huge numbers of tuna offshore. Hundreds of sharks swarm the surf. Striper bite picks up more every day. Looking for the Western L.I. and NYC fishing report? Click here...
