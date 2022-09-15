A lack of electricity and considerable humidity are two fairly unique challenges the Montana football team will have to overcome Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. Several years of covering the Southern Illinois Salukis helped me learn a little about the town of 60,000 that's home to the Indiana State Sycamores. The Salukis and Sycamores played football in the Gateway Conference back in the 1990s when I was writing about them. Now it's called the Missouri Valley Conference — the league that the FCS kings, North Dakota State, dominate.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO