Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin family finds healing through Children’s Wisconsin grief services
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Losing a loved one is never easy. That’s why Children’s Wisconsin offers grief counseling to families. It’s an initiative that aims to make families healthy in all aspects of life, including their mental health. For one Wauwatosa family, these services have helped them...
Explained: The regulations WI daycares have to follow to keep kids safe
After allegations of child abuse at a Waukesha daycare facility, questions arose about who is responsible for making sure children are safe when they are at a daycare facility.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette professors live in university housing, eat in dining halls
MILWAUKEE - Starting this semester, two Marquette University professors are taking on an extra role to students: that of neighbor. As part of a pilot program, Heidi Bostic, dean of both the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Education, and Stephen Pluhacek, her husband of 30 years, a theology department affiliated faculty member, moved into university housing.
experiencewisconsinmag.com
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
McHenry restaurant ground-zero for gastrointestinal illness outbreak, health dept. says
Thirteen customers contracted a gastrointestinal illness after visiting the establishment, the health department said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield firefighter's Lake Minocqua response saves family member
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A family trip up north turned into an emergency situation for one Greenfield firefighter and paramedic a few weeks ago. While on duty, Brett Ponejolic has been the first on the scene to a lot of emergencies. But it was while on vacation that he experienced his most important response to date.
blockclubchicago.org
5,000 Low-Income Households Get First Monthly Check From Cash Assistance Pilot
CHICAGO — The city has sent out the first payment of $500 to the 5,000 households picked for Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, officials said Tuesday. The $31.5 million program is one of the largest monthly cash assistant pilots in the United States, according to the city. More than 176,000 Chicago households applied to get $500 checks each month for a year as part of the program; 5,000 were picked and have been sent their first payment.
'Narcan Hope Kits' work to combat overdose epidemic in Oak Creek
Local law enforcement agencies like the Oak Creek Fire Department are working to slow down overdose death numbers by handing out Narcan Hope kits.
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Gitano!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 16 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Gitano! He is a 3-year-old 10 pound boy currently based in the Milwaukee campus. The amount of daylight is decreasing as...
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Gaby Salgado
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Gaby Salgado was taking one of her regular morning walks along...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy
MILWAUKEE - On the two-year anniversary of a Milwaukee woman's homicide, her son opened a business in her name. Michelle Blackmon, 52, was shot and killed inside her home in September 2020. Montrell Howard named a food truck "Chelle's Kitchen" after his mother, and he's using her photo as his logo and her memory as his motivation.
McHenry restaurant under investigation for food poisoning
Health officials are investigating an outbreak of suspected food poisoning in McHenry. The McHenry County Health Department said more than a dozen people reported becoming sick to their stomachs after eating at the D.C. Cobbs restaurant in McHenry.
CBS 58
'A national crisis': MADACC waives fees for many large dogs citing full house
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) says they've got a full house, and they're hoping you'll welcome a new four-legged friend into your home. In a social media post Friday, the animal shelter said there is currently a national crisis of medium-large dogs waiting...
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
wlip.com
Kenosha Common Council May Consider Resolution Urging Against Hospital Changes
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council will consider a resolution urging Froedtert Hospital officials to not remove services from the former Kenosha Memorial Hospital. Froedtert South announced a week ago that the Emergency Room and inpatient services would be moved to the former St Catherine’s Hospital in Pleasant Prairie...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet
MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
Milwaukee police introduce new service dog, CRUSH
The Milwaukee Police Department has a new service dog, CRUSH, and she's one of a kind! She is a 9-month-old golden retriever.
Bed, Bath & Beyond stores closing: 6 Illinois locations among closures, company says
The company has released a list of stores that will close by the end of the year.
Comments / 2