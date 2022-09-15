Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Road Closure for Bridge Project
A bridge replacement project that’s been ongoing in Dallas County since this summer will have a temporary road closure this week. According to the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department the intersection of 170th Street and Pioneer will be closed to all traffic from Monday through next Wednesday. This is in relation to the 170th Street bridge replacement project that started on July 5th. An update will be announced of when the intersection will reopen to traffic.
iheart.com
Grimes City Council Approves Speed Limit Change
(Grimes, IA) -- The Grimes City Council approves a speed limit change for part of NE Gateway Drive. At Tuesday's City Council meeting, the Council approved the change for the portion of NE Gateway Drive from NE Beaverbrooke Blvd to NE Heritage Drive. The speed limit on that stretch will now be 30 miles per hour.
Ankeny officers, others host I-35 traffic enforcement project
ANKENY Iowa — There were quite a few law enforcement vehicles with flashing lights on I-35 in Ankeny on Friday. The occasion was the Ankeny Police Department’s special traffic enforcement project. The Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa DOT, Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, all joined forces to stop motorists […]
Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
kwbg.com
Weather Service Updates Information About Possible Strong Storms Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued updated information about the potential for strong to severe storms Sunday. The storms will be followed by very warm conditions into the beginning of the work week. (contributed information, NWS)
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
kwbg.com
Weather Service Updates Expectations for Storm and Heat
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided updated information on the expectations for storms and heat, through the weekend and into next week. (contributed information, NWS)
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Chief Has Concerns if ATVs are Allowed Within City Limits
Following a new state ordinance, the City of Jefferson may consider amending its ordinance to fit more in line. The new state law allows for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and off-road or utility vehicles (UTVs) to be on city and county roads. There are requirements in order to be in compliance with the new law, including the vehicle must be registered and displayed on the vehicle, the operator must be at least 18 years old, have proof of insurance, speed must not exceed 35 miles per hour and have two working headlights and brakelights.
KCCI.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash on East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. Des Moines Police and Fire responded just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When officers arrived, they found an adult man motorcyclist dead at...
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Saturday Thunderstorm Brings Hail Near Minburn
A Saturday evening thunderstorm brought heavy rainfall and hail to parts of Dallas County. Raccoon Valley Radio’s Severe Weather Action Team interrupted programming to bring live coverage of a severe thunderstorm warning for central Dallas County at 8:30pm. There was lots of heavy rainfall and Dallas County Emergency Management Coordinator AJ Seely confirmed there was quarter-sized hail reported just southwest of Minburn. Following the storm, there were no immediate reports of damage. The warning was allowed to expire at 9:15pm.
theperrynews.com
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for central Dallas County
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the central Dallas County area. At 8:25 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Redfield and moving eastward toward Adel, the NWS said. Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail, as large as 2 inches...
Empty historic building in Boone set for renovation
Sani Tadic laughs when he says his company paid $25,000 for the historic Boone News Republican building in downtown Boone.
weareiowa.com
Exile Brewing Co. responds to comments made at Des Moines City Council
Amy Tursi, owner of Exile Brewing Co., has been the subject of online criticism. They say she cares more about her business than those who are without a home.
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report September 17
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Tabetha Suzanne Tingwald, 47, of 15742 Tanner Lane, Woodward, was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for probation violation. Officers responded to a report of a burglary with assault in the 700 block of 18th Street. September 13, 2022.
theperrynews.com
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 2 a.m.
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. for the Perry area. Along with Dallas County, the watch is in effect for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Story, Tama, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren and Wayne counties.
One injured after shots fired at Iowa party with teenagers
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after gunshots rang out at a late night party with teenagers on Friday. At approximately 11:39 p.m. law enforcement responded to a call about an incident that occurred at a party in the 2500 block of 225th Street in rural Webster County. When officers arrived, they discovered […]
kniakrls.com
Warren County Creek Name Changed by US Department of Interior
Two local creeks have undergone a name change as announced by the US Department of Interior earlier this month, West Creek in Clarke and Warren County, and Red Rock Creek in Jasper County, both formerly known as Squaw Creek. The renaming was part of a project from the Derogatory Geographic...
KCCI.com
Police: Girl shot at party in Webster County
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting investigation is underway in Webster County after a girl was shot. It happened just after 11:30 Friday night, after reports of a large party off of 225th Street. The girl was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. After several interviews,...
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call.
