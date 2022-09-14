Read full article on original website
Kansas State, Tulane unveil incredible helmet designs for Week 3 showdown
Kansas State and Tulane are going all out when it comes to helmets for their meeting. The Wildcats will need to prove they can contend in the Big 12, however they certainly are contending for having the top retro helmet in the sport. The Wildcats will don their old retro...
Kansas Jayhawks’ most shocking stat after best start to season since 2007
The Kansas Jayhawks are 3-0 this season after wins against Tennessee Tech, West Virginia, and Houston. This three-game stretch is Kansas’ best start to begin a season since 2007 when the Jayhawks started the season 11-0. In week 1, Kansas blew out Tennesse Tech, 56-10. The following week, Kansas...
Pratt rallies Tulane to 17-10 upset win over Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Michael Pratt overcame two costly interceptions with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James with 4:27 left and Tulane upset Kansas State 17-10 on Saturday. K-State came into the game favored by two touchdowns. The Green Wave stopped the Wildcats on fourth-and-short twice in the third quarter and again in the fourth. K-State finished 1 for 5 on fourth down. It was Tulane’s first road victory over a Power-5 conference school since beating Rutgers in 2010. Rutgers was part of the Big East that season.
Injury report: Several OSU defensive players ruled out vs. UAPB
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is expected to be without several defensive players for its final non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday night against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. According to Dave Hunziker on the Cowboy Sports Network, safety Sean Michael Flanagan, defensive tackle Brendon Evers and defensive end...
Former KU player, coach Jerry Waugh dies at age 95
Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Jerry Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed to Kansas Athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. In addition to being a former KU captain and an assistant coach for Wilt Chamberlain, Waugh was regarded by many as one of the greatest ambassadors of the university he loved.
How to watch: TV, radio, game info for Kansas football at Houston
Kansas football is 2-0 for the first time since 2011 and the Jayhawks will look to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2009 when they travel south to take on the Houston Cougars. Both teams are coming off of overtime games, as KU beat West Virginia in overtime. Houston lost to Texas Tech in double-overtime on the road and enters the game 1-1. In the three games between the two programs, KU has never lost to Houston.
Jayhawks Storm Past Cougars With 48-30 Win
Kansas is now 3-0 in football for the first time since 2009.
