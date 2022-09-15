Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kansas Citians celebrate 75 years of Kelly’s Westport Inn
The neighborhood bar is the longest-running business in the building, which the Kelly’s claim is the oldest building in Kansas City.
kcur.org
Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars
It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution set for Saturday at downtown Topeka church
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available Saturday morning at a downtown Topeka church. A Harvesters food distribution will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church, 701 S.W. Topeka Blvd. Food will be available at 9:00 a.m. as long as the supply...
Highland Park High School is celebrating homecoming
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Highland Park High School celebrated spirit week this week leading up to their homecoming game tonight. “We are family here at Highland Park, so this is what brings us together,” Elena Ramirez-Johnson, homecoming sponsor, said. “I believe that these kids deserve a time to celebrate and come together.” The school has hosted several […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Overland Park Famers’ Market
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she explores the Overland Park Farmers’ Market.
Highland Park holds homecoming parade
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Highland Park High School celebrated their homecoming with a parade Friday afternoon. The Highland Park Scots play Sumner Academy at Hummer Sports Park, Friday at 7 p.m.
University Daily Kansan
After The Underground reopens, some students are not happy with new system
The Underground opened Sept. 8 after being closed due to labor shortages, and students are navigating the new changes. The Underground, located on the first floor of Wescoe, was finally able to open after three weeks of school, but operations now look a little different. The same food is available, but students must order and pay on a GrubHub tablet or online through the GrubHub app.
Starlight Theatre announces 2023 Broadway Series
Starlight Theatre announced the return of its Broadway series in 2023, featuring hits like "Come From Away" and "Jesus Christ Superstar."
IN THIS ARTICLE
flatlandkc.org
Blue Cross and Blue Sheild Moves Headquarters Downtown
Blue Cross Blue Shield is relocating its headquarters and 1,400 employees to occupy an 18-story office tower, company officials announced today. The building is a half-mile north at 14th and Baltimore and was originally intended for Waddell & Reed. The move — long speculated after the Waddell deal collapsed when...
lawrencekstimes.com
‘Tired of seeing friends and community members thrown into crisis,’ Bert Nash clients voice their concerns
Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center has scheduled two listening sessions for late September, but some clients are sounding off now. They say unfilled medications, a lack of available appointments, and unresponsiveness are keeping them from staying on track with their mental health care. On a hot morning in late...
LJWORLD
Lawrence City Commission to discuss incentives application for KU’s West Campus development, consider setting public hearing
Lawrence city leaders will soon receive a presentation about the economic incentives requested for a planned mixed-use development on the University of Kansas’ West Campus. The project, which is called The Crossing and includes research, residential and retail facilities, is seeking two economic development incentives: Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and a Community Improvement District (CID). As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will receive a presentation about the possible incentives and consider approving a resolution setting Nov. 15 as the public hearing regarding the TIF.
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood Goodwill to open retail store offering used clothes from high-end brands
A Goodwill donation drop-off center along State Line Road in Leawood is planning to expand its operations into a new retail store at that location, with plans to open in October. Where exactly: The retail store will open as a new component to the existing donation center at 12900 State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lawrencekstimes.com
Celebration of life for Donald V. Binns
Join us on Sunday September 25th at the Prairie Park Nature Center shelter to celebrate the life of Don Binns. Please drop by anytime between 2pm and 5pm. This is a casual open house event. Refreshments will be available and feel free to bring something to share. Read Don’s full...
LJWORLD
Lawrence City Commission approves donation of downtown parking lot for Bert Nash supportive housing project
Lawrence city leaders have agreed to donate a downtown city parking lot to allow Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center to build a supportive housing complex with a ground-level grocery store. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission voted unanimously to approve the donation of a parking...
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Saturday, September 17, 2022
Kansas City Woman Pleads No Contest to 2 Child Sex Crimes in Douglas County. LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - A woman pleaded no contest Thursday in Douglas County District Court to two child sex crimes as part of a plea deal in a case that originally involved dozens of charges. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 25-year-old April Caitlin Ticer, of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded no contest to two felony counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child. She was charged in April with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by promoting a sexually explicit performance of a child under the age of 14 and an additional 50 counts of exploitation of a minor — possession of media of a child under the age of 18, according to charging documents.
WIBW
Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
KU fans to receive a free piece of Championship court
Kansas basketball announced that the school will give away a piece of the National championship court from New Orleans to fans at their home opener.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Kansas this week
Are you a fan of Wahlburgers? If so, you'll be happy to hear that the burger chain has just opened a new location in Kansas. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Wahlburgers opened its newest location in Topeka, Kansas.
LJWORLD
Joint KU, Wichita State medical complex slated for downtown Wichita wins initial approval
A more than $300 million plan by Wichita State and the University of Kansas to create a new medical school complex in downtown Wichita has won its first round of approval from the Kansas Board of Regents. Regents on Thursday unanimously approved a program statement for a new $302 million...
Kansas post office closure leaving some worried
VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
Comments / 0