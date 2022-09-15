ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars

It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
KSNT News

Highland Park High School is celebrating homecoming

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Highland Park High School celebrated spirit week this week leading up to their homecoming game tonight. “We are family here at Highland Park, so this is what brings us together,” Elena Ramirez-Johnson, homecoming sponsor, said. “I believe that these kids deserve a time to celebrate and come together.” The school has hosted several […]
University Daily Kansan

After The Underground reopens, some students are not happy with new system

The Underground opened Sept. 8 after being closed due to labor shortages, and students are navigating the new changes. The Underground, located on the first floor of Wescoe, was finally able to open after three weeks of school, but operations now look a little different. The same food is available, but students must order and pay on a GrubHub tablet or online through the GrubHub app.
flatlandkc.org

Blue Cross and Blue Sheild Moves Headquarters Downtown

Blue Cross Blue Shield is relocating its headquarters and 1,400 employees to occupy an 18-story office tower, company officials announced today. The building is a half-mile north at 14th and Baltimore and was originally intended for Waddell & Reed. The move — long speculated after the Waddell deal collapsed when...
LJWORLD

Lawrence City Commission to discuss incentives application for KU’s West Campus development, consider setting public hearing

Lawrence city leaders will soon receive a presentation about the economic incentives requested for a planned mixed-use development on the University of Kansas’ West Campus. The project, which is called The Crossing and includes research, residential and retail facilities, is seeking two economic development incentives: Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and a Community Improvement District (CID). As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will receive a presentation about the possible incentives and consider approving a resolution setting Nov. 15 as the public hearing regarding the TIF.
lawrencekstimes.com

Celebration of life for Donald V. Binns

Join us on Sunday September 25th at the Prairie Park Nature Center shelter to celebrate the life of Don Binns. Please drop by anytime between 2pm and 5pm. This is a casual open house event. Refreshments will be available and feel free to bring something to share. Read Don’s full...
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Saturday, September 17, 2022

Kansas City Woman Pleads No Contest to 2 Child Sex Crimes in Douglas County. LAWRENCE, Kan. (LJW) - A woman pleaded no contest Thursday in Douglas County District Court to two child sex crimes as part of a plea deal in a case that originally involved dozens of charges. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 25-year-old April Caitlin Ticer, of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded no contest to two felony counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child. She was charged in April with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by promoting a sexually explicit performance of a child under the age of 14 and an additional 50 counts of exploitation of a minor — possession of media of a child under the age of 18, according to charging documents.
WIBW

Jefferson’s in Topeka celebrates official grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fairly new wing spot celebrated it official grand opening Tuesday afternoon. Jefferson’s held a ribbon cutting at its Topeka restaurant, located at 29th and Wanamaker. The restaurant was happy to expand from its two Lawrence locations, opening in the Capital City heading into this...
KSNT News

Kansas post office closure leaving some worried

VASSAR (KSNT) – For people living in one Kansas town, getting the mail just became another long-distance errand. Plans to close the post office, have been in the works for a while. “The church owns the post office, we’ve discussed this off and on for the last 6 or 7 years because of the condition […]
