Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Lawrence High rolls over SM East, 45-14, to move to 2-1 on the season

Overland Park — Behind a late first-half surge, the Lawrence High football team blew past Shawnee Mission East 45-14 on Friday night at Shawnee Mission District Stadium. Leading 19-7 at halftime after scoring two touchdowns in the final 4:40 of the first half, a 99-yard kickoff return TD by LHS’s Tyrell Reed to open the second half was all the Lions needed to bury the Lancers.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KU football game paused for lightning delay

HOUSTON (KSNT)- Kansas football has hit a sudden stoppage in their game against Houston due to severe weather. The Jayhawks and Cougars are tied at 14-14 with 14:07 left in the second quarter. Lightning in the area caused both teams to hit the locker room. Kansas was driving down the field and had second and […]
HOUSTON, TX
LJWORLD

Former KU player, coach Jerry Waugh dies at age 95

Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Jerry Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed to Kansas Athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. In addition to being a former KU captain and an assistant coach for Wilt Chamberlain, Waugh was regarded by many as one of the greatest ambassadors of the university he loved.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Notebook: Lengthy lightning delay no problem for Kansas in victory at Houston

HOUSTON — A 69-minute lightning delay postponed, but did not prevent, Kansas’ 48-30 win at Houston on Saturday. With the score tied at 14 and 9:21 remaining in the second quarter, the Jayhawks had advanced 79 yards on nine plays and were preparing to run a play on second-and-goal from the Cougars’ 5-yard line when officials paused the game because of a nearby lightning strike.
HOUSTON, TX
LJWORLD

KU volleyball greats Havili, Payne back in town to have jerseys retired

Saturday afternoon will mark the latest memorable chapter in the storied volleyball careers of former Kansas All-Americans Ainise Havili and Kelsie Payne. Already with their faces on the outside of the building, Havili and Payne now will have their jerseys hanging inside Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The two former teammates...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

Kansas Legend Jerry Waugh Dies

Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed with KU athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. Waugh was associated with KU since he became a member of the basketball team in 1947. The Wellington, Kansas, native was...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Jalon Daniels’ masterful performance leads Kansas to emphatic win at Houston

HOUSTON — The jubilation and exhilaration wafting through the visitors’ locker room reverberated 40 yards down a cinder block hallway and could not be contained. Amid the shouts of “we did it!” and a wave of excitement and congratulations, an unlatched door flew open as Earl Bostick Jr. banged on it, forcing Kansas sixth-year senior left tackle to pause his celebration long enough to say he was sorry and close it.
LAWRENCE, KS
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start

The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas soccer falls in Florida

The Kansas soccer team dropped a 2-1 match to Florida Atlantic in the final minutes on Thursday night at FAU Soccer Stadium in Boca Raton. Florida Atlantic’s Bri Austin scored the game-winning goal at the 89:50 mark of the match. Kansas (6-3) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Could ESPN’s College Gameday be coming to Lawrence, Kansas next week?

So now that the Kansas football program has done the unthinkable and ripped off three straight wins to the start the 2022 season, it’s only natural to wonder what’s next. From the fan perspective, wondering what’s next is tied directly to next week’s game against 3-0 Duke and questions about whether ESPN’s College Gameday might come to Lawrence to host its Saturday showcase and highlight the clash between basketball powers.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Two vehicle crash on I-70 leaves no injuries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 may cause brief delays for those traveling to the Kansas State football game. The crash near milepost 231 involved a semi and car, Kansas Highway Patrol’s Trooper Ben said on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Trooper Ben reminds people in the area to slow down […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-435 and State Line Road

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 435 and State Line Road. The incident happened just before 8:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. Multiple lanes in the area are closed as a result. The identity of the individual has not been...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

