Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
With Mahomes watching, Blue Valley West shuts down Blue Valley Southwest 42-7
The Jaguars improved to 3-0, while the Cougars fell to 1-2. The Warriors improved to 4-0, while the Spoofhounds fell to 2-2. The Warriors improved to 3-1, while the Golden Eagles fell to 1-3. Kearney makes quick work of Excelsior Springs in 44-6 win. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
LJWORLD
Lawrence High rolls over SM East, 45-14, to move to 2-1 on the season
Overland Park — Behind a late first-half surge, the Lawrence High football team blew past Shawnee Mission East 45-14 on Friday night at Shawnee Mission District Stadium. Leading 19-7 at halftime after scoring two touchdowns in the final 4:40 of the first half, a 99-yard kickoff return TD by LHS’s Tyrell Reed to open the second half was all the Lions needed to bury the Lancers.
KU football game paused for lightning delay
HOUSTON (KSNT)- Kansas football has hit a sudden stoppage in their game against Houston due to severe weather. The Jayhawks and Cougars are tied at 14-14 with 14:07 left in the second quarter. Lightning in the area caused both teams to hit the locker room. Kansas was driving down the field and had second and […]
LJWORLD
Former KU player, coach Jerry Waugh dies at age 95
Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Jerry Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed to Kansas Athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. In addition to being a former KU captain and an assistant coach for Wilt Chamberlain, Waugh was regarded by many as one of the greatest ambassadors of the university he loved.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
Notebook: Lengthy lightning delay no problem for Kansas in victory at Houston
HOUSTON — A 69-minute lightning delay postponed, but did not prevent, Kansas’ 48-30 win at Houston on Saturday. With the score tied at 14 and 9:21 remaining in the second quarter, the Jayhawks had advanced 79 yards on nine plays and were preparing to run a play on second-and-goal from the Cougars’ 5-yard line when officials paused the game because of a nearby lightning strike.
LJWORLD
Matt Tait: Don’t look now, but the Kansas football offense is a whole lot of fun again
That’s two weeks in a row where the Kansas football team fell into a 14-0 hole to open the game but managed to crawl out of it to win on the road. Pro tip: Stop doing that. There’s no doubt that the Jayhawks felt some measure of comfort after going down to Houston 14-0 during Saturday’s 48-30 Kansas victory.
LJWORLD
KU volleyball greats Havili, Payne back in town to have jerseys retired
Saturday afternoon will mark the latest memorable chapter in the storied volleyball careers of former Kansas All-Americans Ainise Havili and Kelsie Payne. Already with their faces on the outside of the building, Havili and Payne now will have their jerseys hanging inside Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The two former teammates...
Kansas Jayhawks hot start has Lance Leipold trending towards a job in Lincoln, Nebraska
Brandon Marcello, Collin Kennedy, and Carl Reed discuss the Kansas State Wildcats' upset loss to Tulane, Kansas Jayhawks' hot start to the year, and makes the case for Lance Leipold as a candidate for the Nebraska Cornhuskers headï¿½
RELATED PEOPLE
KMBC.com
Kansas City man builds sports park for kids in the urban core
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chris Harris bought a block of Kansas City's urban core to help kids learn sports. Now, hundreds of children are learning life lessons. At the corner of Wayne Avenue and 40th Street, there is a sports oasis that's free to attend. "To be able to...
KU fans to receive a free piece of Championship court
Kansas basketball announced that the school will give away a piece of the National championship court from New Orleans to fans at their home opener.
kuathletics.com
Kansas Legend Jerry Waugh Dies
Former Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh died Saturday at his home in Wichita, his family confirmed with KU athletics. Waugh was 95 years old. Waugh was associated with KU since he became a member of the basketball team in 1947. The Wellington, Kansas, native was...
LJWORLD
Jalon Daniels’ masterful performance leads Kansas to emphatic win at Houston
HOUSTON — The jubilation and exhilaration wafting through the visitors’ locker room reverberated 40 yards down a cinder block hallway and could not be contained. Amid the shouts of “we did it!” and a wave of excitement and congratulations, an unlatched door flew open as Earl Bostick Jr. banged on it, forcing Kansas sixth-year senior left tackle to pause his celebration long enough to say he was sorry and close it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Kansas Jayhawks’ stunning 3-0 start
The Kansas Jayhawks are off to a great start this year… in football!. Kansas went on the road and took down the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday. The Jayhawks are now 3-0. And that’s a pretty huge deal when considering that they last won over three games in 2009 (when they went 5-7 under Mark Mangino), and when they last had a winning record in 2008 (8-5 under Mangino).
LJWORLD
Kansas soccer falls in Florida
The Kansas soccer team dropped a 2-1 match to Florida Atlantic in the final minutes on Thursday night at FAU Soccer Stadium in Boca Raton. Florida Atlantic’s Bri Austin scored the game-winning goal at the 89:50 mark of the match. Kansas (6-3) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in...
LJWORLD
Could ESPN’s College Gameday be coming to Lawrence, Kansas next week?
So now that the Kansas football program has done the unthinkable and ripped off three straight wins to the start the 2022 season, it’s only natural to wonder what’s next. From the fan perspective, wondering what’s next is tied directly to next week’s game against 3-0 Duke and questions about whether ESPN’s College Gameday might come to Lawrence to host its Saturday showcase and highlight the clash between basketball powers.
LJWORLD
Kansas Regents taking steps to ensure KU, other schools can’t change athletic conferences without prior approval
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it is appearing likely that it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents are in the process of creating a new policy that would require...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two vehicle crash on I-70 leaves no injuries
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A two vehicle crash on westbound I-70 may cause brief delays for those traveling to the Kansas State football game. The crash near milepost 231 involved a semi and car, Kansas Highway Patrol’s Trooper Ben said on Twitter around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Trooper Ben reminds people in the area to slow down […]
WIBW
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-435 and State Line Road
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 435 and State Line Road. The incident happened just before 8:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. Multiple lanes in the area are closed as a result. The identity of the individual has not been...
Man dies in Friday night Olathe ATV crash
A 52-year-old man died in an ATV crash Friday night in Olathe, Kansas.
Comments / 0