WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Scotts Bluff, west. central Morrill, northwestern Banner, southern Sioux and east central. Goshen Counties through 200 PM MDT... At 129 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from near Yoder to...
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sweetwater. County through 400 PM MDT... At 326 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near. Bitter Creek Rest Area, or 32 miles east of Rock Springs, moving. north at 25 mph.
TreeNewal Prepares for Emerald Ash Borer Season With Rainbow Ecoscience
DALLAS - September 16, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Emerald Ash Borer (Agrilus planipennis) is a destructive, invasive, wood-boring pest of ash trees. Native to Asia, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) was first discovered in 2002 in Michigan. Since then, the EAB has spread to 35 states including Texas, where it was first detected in April of 2016 in Harrison County. The EAB is responsible for killing millions of ash trees across the country and all 16 types of ash trees are vulnerable to attack. The EAB kills both stressed and healthy ash trees and is a significant threat to urban, suburban, and rural forests.
