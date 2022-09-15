(Ironton, MO) Officials with the Iron County Sheriff's Department are releasing information concerning a mother from Ironton, Shanomi Harmon, who is now in custody after being wanted on charges of child abuse and neglect. According to a facebook post from the department authorities captured Harmon, who had run off with a child Monday, at the Iowa border Monday night about 11:30. The child was found safe and other children were taken from the home in Ironton as well. The Casenet website shows Harmon has been charged with kidnapping in the 1st degree. She has no court date scheduled yet.

IRONTON, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO