Imperial man arrested for alleged damage to Arnold hotel room
A 30-year-old Imperial man was arrested for allegedly damaging a door, walls and furniture in a room at the Drury Inn hotel, causing about $1,000 in damage. When police arrived, the man had barricaded himself in the room at the hotel, 3800 Hwy. 141, Arnold Police reported. At about 4:40...
Man arrested in connection with Ironton, Mo. church fire
The Charleston R-1 school district is currently facing a teacher shortage. President Biden touts a tentative deal to avert a strike by American Railroad workers. Deadly crash on Highway 51 in Perry County, Mo.
Park Hills Man Molestation Charges
(Park Hills, MO) A man from Park Hills, 37 year old Andrew Steven Shular, is facing charges of Child molestation in the third degree after he's accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 10. Law enforcement officials say the alleged the activity is supposed to have taken place between August of 2020 and August of 2021 in Park Hills. The girl is said to be a relative of Shular's. He was taken into custody and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Shular had his initial appearance Thursday in St. Francois County Court.
Jackson police: Suspect in custody after overnight incident on Hope St.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they have taken a suspect in custody in connection with an overnight incident on Hope Street, near Jackson Park. According to Jackson Assistant Police Chief Alex Broch, details about the incident cannot be released at this time, but officers are in talks with the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney.
More valuables and guns stolen from unlocked vehicles
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights. (Jefferson County) Car clotting cases are nothing new in Jefferson County and have become fairly common for many communities across the greater St. Louis region. Local authorities have tried to counter act the increase in theft from vehicles by...
Murder Charges Filed in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County, MO) Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announces an arrest and charges in a homicide investigation. 29 year old Eric Collins, of Arnold, is charged with one count of Murder 1st Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. Collins is accused of the murder of Michael Gray, 46, of House Springs. Sheriff’s Office Investigators believe Collins shot and killed Gray around 8:45 Tuesday evening at a home in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill in House Springs. Deputies and Detectives worked into the night following evidence and witness statements and arrested Collins around 4:00 AM Wednesday. Collins is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
Perryville Man Killed in Two Vehicle Crash in Perry County
(Perryville) A man from Perrvyille was killed in a two vehicle accident yesterday (thursday), just before noon, in Perry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Highway 51, just south of Perry County Road 206 when a Chevy 1500 pickup truck driven by 36-year-old Timothy Tarrillion of Perryville crossed the centerline and the front of his truck struck the left side of a Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by 46-year-old Jagjiwan Billang of Ontario, Canada.
Man dies in Festus stabbing, suspect claims he acted in self-defense
FESTUS, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed late Tuesday night in Festus. The suspect tells police he acted in self-defense. Authorities arrested a 68-year-old man in connection with the investigation, but prosecutors have not yet filed charges. The Festus Police Department responded to...
Church fire in Ironton, Mo. under investigation
IRONTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning fire at a church in Iron County, Missouri remains under investigation. Little was left of the Ironton Gospel Trinity Church by Wednesday afternoon, September 14. Our crew saw bomb and arson squads working this scene. The chief of the Pilot Knob Fire Department...
Man stabbed to death in Festus, police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 60-year-old man was stabbed and died from his injuries in Festus Tuesday night. Festus Police said officers responded to 516 Briar Ridge around 10:20 p.m. and found the man with stab wounds. He was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson and later died. The man has not been identified.
Ironton Woman Charged with Kidnapping
(Ironton, MO) Officials with the Iron County Sheriff's Department are releasing information concerning a mother from Ironton, Shanomi Harmon, who is now in custody after being wanted on charges of child abuse and neglect. According to a facebook post from the department authorities captured Harmon, who had run off with a child Monday, at the Iowa border Monday night about 11:30. The child was found safe and other children were taken from the home in Ironton as well. The Casenet website shows Harmon has been charged with kidnapping in the 1st degree. She has no court date scheduled yet.
Double fatal accident in Arnold Tuesday night
More information has been released concerning the double fatal accident on northbound I-55 at Highway 141 on Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Barbara Monzyk of Fenton was driving a 2013 Mazda 3 and turned south on I-55 in the northbound traffic and struck a 2014 Chevy Spark driven by 29-year-old Emilie Scott of Fredericktown head-on. Both Monzyk and Scott were killed in the accident which shut down northbound I-55 for several hours. The accident took place at 8:30 Tuesday night.
Traffic diverted in Crawford County, Mo. due to tractor-trailer fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday has caused eastbound I-44 traffic to be diverted in Crawford County, Missouri. This incident is at mile marker 217 just west of Bourbon, Missouri. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 214. The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid the […]
Woman arrested at Arnold credit union
Arnold Police arrested a 61-year-old Arnold woman for disturbing the peace after she allegedly refused to leave First Community Credit Union following an argument with employees, Arnold Police reported. At about 11:35 a.m. Aug. 23, Arnold Police were called to the credit union, 1722 Missouri State Road, because of the...
